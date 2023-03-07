U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,018.89
    -29.53 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,264.43
    -167.01 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,586.17
    -89.57 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.14
    +1.39 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.97
    -0.49 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    -18.70 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.47 (-2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    -0.0085 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    -0.0310 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1912
    -0.0114 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7080
    +0.7830 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,201.23
    -264.83 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.73
    -7.29 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,936.24
    +6.45 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

ei3 Expands into Japanese Machinery Builders Market with Cutting-Edge IIoT and AI Solutions

ei3
·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ei3, a leading provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, has announced its expansion into the Japanese market. The newly established unit - called “ei3 Japan” - will be responsible for bringing ei3's suite of Industry 4.0 solutions to Japanese machinery builders and manufacturers, as well as providing support for key machinery customers of ei3 that are based in Japan.

With a focus on improving efficiency and productivity in industrial settings, ei3's cloud-based, secure solutions are designed to optimize machine performance, minimize downtime, and reduce overall costs. The company's white-label solution portfolio includes products for secure access, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, analytics and machine learning tools that enable smarter decision-making, and has already been widely adopted and brought to market under a variety of names by leading machine builders in North America and Europe.

The initial focus for ei3 Japan will be on the Japanese packaging machinery market, worth approximately 500 billion yen annually with a volume of over 270,000 packaging machines. This market segment represents a significant opportunity for ei3, as Japanese machinery builders are known for their advanced technology, high-quality products, and commitment to innovation.

Spencer Cramer, Founder and CEO of ei3, said, “We are thrilled to enter the Japanese market, which is the third largest economy in the world. Japan has a reputation for precision, quality, and value, which are all key factors in our mission to deliver IoT and AI solutions that enable sustainable manufacturing while saving costs for our customers.”

Toshikazu Ominami, ei3 Japan’s sales manager, noted, “We are committed to realizing ei3’s vision by putting the right people and resources in place.” The office includes commercial as well as technical personnel, and is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to customers in Japan.

For more information on ei3's suite of IoT and AI solutions in Japan and globally, please contact ei3 Japan or any of their global offices.

About ei3: 

Founded in 1999, ei3 delivers a suite of no-code IIoT and AI applications to help manufacturers and machine builders boost operational efficiency, and sustainability, save on costs and implement predictive business models. Printing, Plastics, Packaging, and Commercial Real estate are some of the company’s key market segments. ei3 is headquartered in New York with offices in Montreal, Tokyo, and Zurich. For more information, please visit www.ei3.com

CONTACT: Richa Patel ei3 richa@ei3.com Toshikazu Ominami ei3 Japan tominami@ei3.com


Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • Why Medicare Isn't the Answer For Retirees Who Can't Afford Healthcare Costs

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Custodial Roth IRA: How and why to start a Roth IRA for kids

    This type of account can help your child save for retirement as soon as they start earning income.

  • Arkansas Tyson workers sue over lack of COVID protections

    Thirty-four Tyson Foods employees, former employees and family members filed a lawsuit against the company Monday, saying it failed to take appropriate precautions at its meat-packing plants during the early days of the COVID pandemic. In the lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court in Tyson’s home state of Arkansas, the plaintiffs said Tyson’s negligence and disregard for its workers led to emotional distress, illness and death. Several of the plaintiffs are the spouses or children of Tyson workers who died after contracting COVID.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership

    The San Francisco-based company said technology it is calling EinsteinGPT would combine its proprietary AI with that of outside partners, including OpenAI, to help businesses generate email drafts, customer-account information and computer code. ChatGPT also would integrate with Slack to help users summarize conversation threads and handle other queries. The move reflects a race among technology companies to outfit their tools with generative AI, which can create new text, imagery and other content based on inputs from past data.

  • Oil lower after disappointing China import data

    Oil futures fell early Thursday, feeling pressure after weaker-than-expected import data from China. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery (CL00) (CL) (CLJ23) fell 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. May Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNK23) the global benchmark, was down 60 cents, or 0.7%, at $85.58 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Department Store Earnings Flashed Signs of a Consumer Slowdown

    Retail earnings were full of doom and gloom about the future of consumer spending. But Wall Street seems to think there's more to the story.

  • Exclusive-Coupons.com owner Quotient Technology explores a sale -sources

    Quotient Technology Inc, the parent of Coupons.com, is exploring options that include a sale of the company as it grapples with a collapse in advertising revenue, according to people familiar with the matter. The Salt Lake City, Utah-based company, which has a market capitalization of about $320 million, is working with investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc on a sale process that has been under way for several weeks, the sources said. There is no certainty that Quotient will clinch any deal, added the sources, who requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors

    Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Britain turns to coal power as cold snap hits - live updates

    Coal power will help keep the lights on across Britain tonight as the National Grid fired up back-up plants amid plunging temperatures.

  • HSBC China says it's unaware of remittance curbs after Mobius' claims

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -HSBC's China unit said on Tuesday it has not been told by regulators to restrict outbound remittances and was unaware of recent capital outflow curbs, after billionaire Mark Mobius, its client, said he could not take money out of the country. China's foreign exchange regulator also said on Monday there is no change in policy on cross-border remittance of funds and that it would continue to promote opening-up to the world. "We did not receive any requirements from the Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittances, nor are we aware of any policy changes recently by the Chinese authorities with regards to cross-border capital outflows," an HSBC China spokesperson said via email.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • Wall Street Expects to Boost Hiring to Fill Electronic-Trading Roles

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks and broker-dealers are planning to add headcount in equities electronic-trading roles, bucking the trend in other Wall Street businesses where workforces are being cut.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Mov