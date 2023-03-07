ei3 Expands into Japanese Machinery Builders Market with Cutting-Edge IIoT and AI Solutions

NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ei3, a leading provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, has announced its expansion into the Japanese market. The newly established unit - called “ei3 Japan” - will be responsible for bringing ei3's suite of Industry 4.0 solutions to Japanese machinery builders and manufacturers, as well as providing support for key machinery customers of ei3 that are based in Japan.

With a focus on improving efficiency and productivity in industrial settings, ei3's cloud-based, secure solutions are designed to optimize machine performance, minimize downtime, and reduce overall costs. The company's white-label solution portfolio includes products for secure access, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, analytics and machine learning tools that enable smarter decision-making, and has already been widely adopted and brought to market under a variety of names by leading machine builders in North America and Europe.

The initial focus for ei3 Japan will be on the Japanese packaging machinery market, worth approximately 500 billion yen annually with a volume of over 270,000 packaging machines. This market segment represents a significant opportunity for ei3, as Japanese machinery builders are known for their advanced technology, high-quality products, and commitment to innovation.

Spencer Cramer, Founder and CEO of ei3, said, “We are thrilled to enter the Japanese market, which is the third largest economy in the world. Japan has a reputation for precision, quality, and value, which are all key factors in our mission to deliver IoT and AI solutions that enable sustainable manufacturing while saving costs for our customers.”

Toshikazu Ominami, ei3 Japan’s sales manager, noted, “We are committed to realizing ei3’s vision by putting the right people and resources in place.” The office includes commercial as well as technical personnel, and is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to customers in Japan.

For more information on ei3's suite of IoT and AI solutions in Japan and globally, please contact ei3 Japan or any of their global offices.

About ei3:

Founded in 1999, ei3 delivers a suite of no-code IIoT and AI applications to help manufacturers and machine builders boost operational efficiency, and sustainability, save on costs and implement predictive business models. Printing, Plastics, Packaging, and Commercial Real estate are some of the company’s key market segments. ei3 is headquartered in New York with offices in Montreal, Tokyo, and Zurich. For more information, please visit www.ei3.com

