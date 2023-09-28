U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,272.75
    -1.76 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,530.97
    -19.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,066.34
    -26.51 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.01
    +0.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.59
    -1.09 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.80
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6510
    +0.0250 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2191
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3740
    +0.3750 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,475.29
    -212.46 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.21
    +4.41 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.47
    -22.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,872.52
    -499.38 (-1.54%)
     

EIA cuts US hydropower generation forecast for 2023

Reuters
·1 min read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday lowered its forecast for U.S. hydropower generation in 2023 by 6% as warm weather led to reduced water supply.

The northwest, which produces almost one-half of the country's hydropower, experienced above-normal temperatures in May that melted snow rapidly, resulting in a significant loss of water supply.

"With less water available, the region generated 24% less hydropower in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2022. This year, we expect 19% less hydropower generation in the Northwest than in 2022," the EIA said.

Meanwhile, the agency noted higher-than-expected generation in California, where record-breaking winter precipitation filled reservoirs. It forecasts 99% more hydropower generation in California this year than in 2022. (Reporting by Tina Parate in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)