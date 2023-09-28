EIA cuts US hydropower generation forecast for 2023

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday lowered its forecast for U.S. hydropower generation in 2023 by 6% as warm weather led to reduced water supply.

The northwest, which produces almost one-half of the country's hydropower, experienced above-normal temperatures in May that melted snow rapidly, resulting in a significant loss of water supply.

"With less water available, the region generated 24% less hydropower in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2022. This year, we expect 19% less hydropower generation in the Northwest than in 2022," the EIA said.

Meanwhile, the agency noted higher-than-expected generation in California, where record-breaking winter precipitation filled reservoirs. It forecasts 99% more hydropower generation in California this year than in 2022. (Reporting by Tina Parate in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)