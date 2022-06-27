U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.11
    -11.63 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,438.26
    -62.42 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,524.55
    -83.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.74
    +6.01 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.83
    +2.21 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    +0.0690 (+2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4700
    +0.3000 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,914.34
    -443.68 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.80
    -6.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Announces Results from Multiple Presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EIGR

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced data presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2022 that took place June 22-26 in London, United Kingdom.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)

"We are pleased that EASL recognized our HDV platform with multiple presentations this year highlighting both the lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda programs," said David Cory, President and CEO, Eiger. "Our Phase 3 D-LIVR study will produce the single largest cohort of patient data from a well-controlled global study of HDV. We look forward to continued collaboration with investigators and key opinion leaders to mine this deep data set, providing additional insights, with a goal of improving outcomes for the global HDV patient population. In parallel, we are preparing for topline results from the landmark D-LIVR study by end of year."

Abstract #3442: Clinical Features Predictive of Cirrhosis in a Large Cohort of Patients with Chronic Hepatitis Delta Infection - Insights from the D-LIVR Trial; Etzion, O., Asselah, T., Lampertico, P. et al. 
Conclusions:  In the on-going Phase 3 D-LIVR study, the largest cohort to date of patients with chronic HDV, alarmingly high rates of cirrhosis were seen among patients with compensated liver disease at a relatively young mean age. Over 40% of cirrhotic patients were ≤ 45 years old. A high index of suspicion for cirrhosis should be maintained in this population, especially in older patients and in those showing subtle changes in markers of synthetic liver function and portal hypertension.

Abstract #2072: Mathematical Modeling of HDV RNA Kinetics Suggests High Peginterferon Lambda Efficacies in Blocking Viral Production and Infection: Insights from the LIMT-1 Study; Cardozo-Ojeda, E.F., Etzion, O. et al. 
Conclusions:  Previously reported end of study data of Phase 2 LIMT-1 trial of peginterferon lambda (Lambda) monotherapy showed that Lambda therapy had better antiviral activity and tolerability compared to historical data for peginterferon alfa and identified four main HDV RNA kinetic patterns under Lambda therapy. This study provides, for the first time, a dynamic description of HDV response under Lambda monotherapy. Lambda blocks viral production with high efficacy. HDV kinetics depend on Lambda efficacy, the baseline fraction of noninfected hepatocytes and their proliferation rates.

Abstract #1904: Lonafarnib Combination with Peginterferon Lambda Diminished Triphasic HDV Kinetic Pattern Seen Under Lambda Monotherapy: the LIFT-1 HDV Study; Duehren, S., Dahari, H., Heller, T. et al. 
Conclusions:  End of study data of Phase 2 LIFT-1 study of peginterferon lambda combined with lonafarnib was previously reported (AASLD 2020). The goal of the current study was to characterize HDV RNA, HBV DNA, HBsAg and ALT kinetics during and after combination therapy. Combination therapy was associated with better treatment success (≥ 2 log decline HDV RNA) compared to Lambda monotherapy. No null responders with Lambda + Lonafarnib. Reduction of the triphasic kinetic pattern suggests that the addition of Lonafarnib may decrease production/release of HDV RNA. Kinetic patterns observed in Lambda + Lonafarnib and Lambda monotherapy are associated with treatment response.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. Eiger is also developing peginterferon lambda as a therapeutic for COVID-19 and reported positive results from TOGETHER, a Phase 3 investigator-initiated study.

All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation: lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda for HDV, Zokinvy for progeria, and avexitide for both congenital hyperinsulinism and post-bariatric hypoglycemia.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, regulatory objectives, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our anticipated significant milestones in 2022; the timing of our ongoing and planned clinical development; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations; expectations regarding the timing and availability of topline data from our Phase 3 D-LIVR study in HDV; our ability to finance the continued advancement of our development pipeline products; and the potential for success of any of our product candidates. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Eiger makes, including additional applicable risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and Eiger's subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Eiger and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Eiger does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contacts
Investors:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors 
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media: 
Sarah Mathieson 
SVP, Corporate Affairs 
smathieson@eigerbio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-announces-results-from-multiple-presentations-at-the-european-association-for-the-study-of-the-liver-easl-international-liver-congress-2022-301576119.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Gas Prices, Canceled Flights: Summer Travel Woes Mount

    Monday was the fifth consecutive day that commercial carriers canceled at least 500 journeys inside, heading into or out of the U.S. Wednesday was the worst day, with more than 1,400 cancellations. Believe it or not, this weekend's cancellations were an actual improvement over the previous week's situation when there were nearly 1,500 cancellations on Friday June 17, and nearly 1,800 combined cancellations over the next two days.

  • Travelers endure another weekend of mass flight cancellations across America

    More than 800 flights across America were canceled Sunday, marking the fifth consecutive day that commercial carriers wiped off at least 500 journeys, airline

  • From Axcella To Tonix, Here Are The Penny Stocks Of Companies Working On Long Covid

    A handful of small companies are working on long Covid treatments — sorely needed tools as the number of those afflicted grows.

  • Pfizer booster improved to fight omicron, as hospitalizations rise to 3-month high

    Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE said the update to their COVID-19 booster shot showed a "high immune response" against the omicron variant, in time for an FDA meeting and as the daily average of COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose to a 3-month high.

  • Is AbbVie About To Get A New Blockbuster Drug?

    AbbVie recently applied for FDA approval of its advanced Parkinson's disease drug candidate. This could be huge considering it's set to lose market exclusivity of Humira.

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • No Government Money, No Problem for Moderna and Pfizer

    Congressional gridlock on Covid-19 funding might lead to vaccine inequity, but it won’t be a bad thing for the manufacturers, which will charge a higher price in the private market.

  • SBFM: Working to Change the Cancer Fight

    By Brad Sorensen, CFA NASDAQ:SBFM Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) is a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. In addition, Sunshine is engaged in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Sunshine has already shown good progress in creating a cancer-fighting drug that would, if

  • CVS, Walmart Limit Purchases of Plan B Pills After Surge in Demand

    Some retailers’ websites indicated that the emergency contraceptive was in short supply amid a surge in demand following the Supreme Court’s abortion-rights decision.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    The biotech industry hasn't performed well this year, even by the standards of the struggling stock market. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF -- an industry benchmark -- is down by 36% year to date. The good news is that there are still plenty of great biotech stocks that could be solid long-term picks.

  • My Daughter Almost Died At Summer Camp. Here's What I Wish I Told Her Before She Went.

    "When my husband emerges from the camp infirmary with our daughter draped across his arms, I do not recognize her. 'We need a hospital,' I tell him."

  • Noem defends no exception for rape, incest in South Dakota trigger law

    South Dakota's trigger law was passed in 2005 and does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

  • "It's Such A Small Adjustment, But It Feels So Good": People Are Sharing The Everyday Habits And Hacks That Have Significantly Improved Their Day-To-Day

    "It's such a small adjustment, but the impact on my mental and physical health has been huge."View Entire Post ›

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: How some of America's biggest companies are responding

    The number of companies stepping up to cover travel costs for U.S. employees seeking abortion services is growing following a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade.

  • Companies announce abortion benefits as trigger bans take effect in some states

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss corporate America's response to abortion care after Congress overturned Roe v. Wade.

  • States could ban abortion pill for Medicaid enrollees, experts say

    States could sidestep FDA-approved abortion pills after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But it remains to be seen if the federal government can enforce access.

  • SD gov: Bar abortion pills, but don't punish women for them

    South Dakota’s Republican governor pledged on Sunday to bar mail-order abortion pills but said women should not face prosecution for seeking them. In apparent defiance of legal guidance by the Justice Department after the Supreme Court last week stripped away women's constitutional protections for abortion, Kristi Noem indicated in national television interviews that she would put in place a plan approved by state lawmakers to restrict the pills. The majority ruling Friday by the court's conservative justices triggered abortion bans in South Dakota and elsewhere.

  • John Oliver claims it was a 'failure' by Democrats for not doing more to protect Roe v. Wade

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver opened the show by addressing the Supreme Court decision handed down Friday overturning Roe v. Wade and leaving abortion rights up to the states. Abortion is now illegal in several states with more likely to follow. “What the Supreme Court has just done is utterly devastating,” Oliver said. “The message it sends is pretty clear: We don’t care if pregnancy kills you. We don’t care if you don’t want to be pregnant. We don’t care about you at all.” Though Democrats are clearly against the decision, Oliver blamed them for not doing more to stop it. “There is a huge amount of understandable rage right now, and there are certainly plenty of individuals and institutions worthy of that anger,” Oliver said. “We have talked before, multiple times, about how exactly we got here. The years of planning by anti-abortion forces, and the failure of Democrats to effectively mobilize to stop them.” While some Democrats have fought back, like liberal district attorneys in red states promising to not enforce abortion bans, others have been slammed for using the situation to fundraise. Overall, Oliver believes the Democrat response has been weak. “I am not saying that all I want from leaders is shows of anger,” Oliver said, “but it has been depressing to see so many of them treat the end of Roe v. Wade with the solemnity of a funeral instead of the urgency of a f***ing cardiac arrest.”

  • January Jones, 44, Recovers From Knee Surgery And Posts An Underwear Pic

    'Mad Men' star January Jones posted a photo in her underwear showing off her super sculpted abs and long, nude legs post knee surgery. She does Lagree workouts.

  • Mono mono twins success story: Morning sickness was symptom of rare twin pregnancy

    Mono mono twins are very rare. One mom shared a her success story after finding out she was pregnant with mono mono twins.