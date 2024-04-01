Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) -- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc., a company developing therapies for rare metabolic diseases, has filed for bankruptcy.

Publicly traded Eiger listed about $38.8 million in assets and $53.1 million in liabilities in a Chapter 11 petition filed Monday in Dallas. Eiger said it intends to sell all its assets and wind down its operations.

The stock fell as much as 78% after Bloomberg reported the filing. In bankruptcy, equity is last in line for repayment and shareholders are usually wiped out.

The drugmaker said it has already struck a deal to sell its branded drug Zokinvy to Sentynl Therapeutics Inc. for as much as $26 million. Eiger said the sale is subject to certain price adjustments and better offers should any materialize in the coming weeks.

Eiger, based in Palo Alto, California, filed Chapter 11 after its board of directors explored other financing options including searching for equity financing, according to court documents. The company said it develops therapies for hepatitis delta virus and other serious diseases.

