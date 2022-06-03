U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

·1 min read
  • EIGR

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced that David Cory, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET in New York City. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. Eiger is also developing peginterferon lambda as a therapeutic for COVID-19 and reported positive results from TOGETHER, a Phase 3 investigator-initiated study.

All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation: lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda for HDV, Zokinvy for progeria, and avexitide for both congenital hyperinsulinism and post-bariatric hypoglycemia.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
smathieson@eigerbio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-301560720.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

