U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.39 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,571.26
    -1,118.85 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EIGR

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today reported that the Compensation Committee of Eiger's Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 290,000 shares of Eiger's common stock to two newly hired employees. The stock options were granted under the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan with a grant date of April 29, 2022, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Eiger, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)

The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for each employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal installments over the following three years, subject to each employee being continuously employed by Eiger as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $6.87, the closing price of Eiger's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on April 29, 2022.

Eiger is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. Eiger is also developing peginterferon lambda as a therapeutic for COVID-19 and is planning to submit an emergency use authorization application to FDA based on positive results from the investigator sponsored Phase 3 TOGETHER study.

All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA breakthrough therapy designation: lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda for HDV, Zokinvy for progeria, and avexitide for both HI and PBH.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
smathieson@eigerbio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-reports-inducement-grant-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301536639.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Friday’s stock market close indicates 'classic bear market': Strategist

    Bay Street Capital Holdings CIO William Huston and Ted Oakley, Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance Live to examine this week's bear market indicators, Nasdaq outlook, inflation, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and crypto and digital asset investments.

  • Nio Stock Soared Today. But Beware: It Could Crash.

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged Friday morning as investors took note of the company's 20F annual report filed today and some good news coming in from China, Nio's domestic market. Investors might know that foreign stocks, particularly Chinese stocks, face the threat of being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges if the underlying companies fail to comply with the audit rules as outlined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA). Under the law, foreign companies whose audit reports haven't been accessible for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect for three years at a stretch will be asked to delist their shares in the U.S. The SEC recently started identifying and naming such companies publicly.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Stock Falls As Elon Musk Reveals This; Amazon Plunges Despite Bullish Calls

    The Dow Jones sank. Tesla stock reversed as Elon Musk made a declaration. Amazon stock plunged despite bullish Wall Street calls.

  • Why AbbVie's Shares Dropped 10.5% Friday

    What happened Pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) saw its shares drop 10.5% on Friday. The stock closed at $156.31 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $149.56 and fell to a low of $139.93 in early morning trading before rallying a bit in the afternoon.

  • Amazon, Ford hit by massive losses on Rivian investments

    Rivian's recent stock performance may have burned a hole in many a retail investor portfolio. It's also burned a big hole in Ford, and now Amazon's, quarterly performance.

  • Amazon stock plunges 14% in biggest one-day drop since 2006

    Shares of Amazon plunged 12% on Friday, marking its biggest intraday drop since July 2014. The drop comes one day after the tech titan reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Nvidia Is Down 37% in 2022: Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 33.8% year to date, compared to a 19.2% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra recently downgraded Nvidia over signs that selling prices for GPUs are starting to fall. Online retailer Newegg is currently showing discounted prices for Nvidia's more expensive GeForce RTX GPUs, and if these lower prices reflect lower demand, that could spell lower revenue for Nvidia's gaming segment, which provided nearly half of the company's sales in its fiscal 2022 (which ended in January).

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Plummeting This Week and Could Fall Further

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) are sinking again in this week's trading. Facing high inflation, looming interest rate hikes, and ongoing developments related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, risk-off sentiment has gripped the market lately and led to big pullbacks for companies trading at growth-dependent valuations. While there aren't any new business-specific developments pushing Palantir's valuation lower, the company's share price is participating in the broader market's sell-off.

  • Intel reports earnings beat, stock slumps on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Intel stock is down despite posting an earnings beat.

  • Here's Why Rivian Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is losing ground again in this week's trading. The company's share price was down roughly 4.3% from last week's close ahead of Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As with many other growth stocks, Rivian's valuation has recently been hit hard due to a combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Stock market reacting to a ‘valuation crush,’ strategist says

    Steven Wieting, Citi Global Wealth Investments Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, inflation, the market outlook amid GDP decline, and positioning a portfolio to defend against recession worries.

  • Did Warren Buffett Make a Mistake When He Sold This Stock?

    Investing guru Warren Buffett may be a living legend, but he's as human as any of us and has admitted to making mistakes. Costco's share price has boomed since then, gaining around 80%. Warren Buffett is known for investing in undervalued, easy-to-understand businesses with great fundamentals.

  • Why T-Mobile Is Nearly 6% Lower Today

    A wide swath of shareholders are locking in profits for reasons that have nothing to do with the company.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

    A combination of disappointing earnings results, ongoing pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slew of macroeconomic concerns have prompted investors to become even more risk-averse. With bearish momentum gripping the market, some big names have seen their stock prices slashed. Read on for a countdown of the Dow Jones' three worst-performing stocks in April and a look into whether or not these companies are worth investing in right now.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to end April with steep losses, S&P 500 drops 8.8% in worst month since March 2020

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.