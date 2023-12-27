Here are the eight business openings that excited readers most in 2023: The Buzz

New Year's is a time of new beginnings, so it's only fitting that, at the end of 2023, we look back at businesses that had a new beginning of their own.

Be it a cookie shop, meat market, coffee house or something else, Post-Crescent reporters — mostly Alexandria Bursiek Kloehn of The Buzz — were excited to cover myriad new business openings in the Fox Cities this year. And many of you were just as excited to read about new places to visit and share them with people you knew.

From the start of the year to the end, here are the new businesses that hyped Post-Crescent readers up the most.

Mr Brews Taphouse located at N9695 County N Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Harrison, Wis.

Mr Brews Taphouse replaces Darboy Club

A brewpub franchise based in Weston announced plans in January to move to Harrison from the RiverHeath complex, opening for business in June. Mr Brews Taphouse at N9695 Calumet County N takes the place of the Darboy Club, which was closed in 2019 and demolished in 2021.

Mr Brews Taphouse is a gourmet burger and craft beer franchise that was started in 2013 in Weston, with 14 locations in five states.

Boba House, a boba tea and coffee shop, recently opened on Northland Avenue in Appleton, Wis.

Boba House & Coffee brings the variety to Northland

A new bubble tea shop opened on 420 E. Northland Ave. in early February.

The shop is owned and operated by married couple Dao Xiong and Mina Syvang and serves boba tea, smoothies, and coffee drinks with doughnuts, spring rolls and banh mi. It has over 30 different drink flavors listed on the shop's menu, with the option to add different kinds of jelly and tapioca pearls.

Nate and Bekka Litt are co-owners of KOV Sauna, located at 606 N. Lawe St. in Appleton, Wis. KOV Sauna offers wood-fired sauna experiences that focus on community and wellness. They have public, private, or guided sauna sessions. Nate and Bekka are pictured with their 6-month-old son Nels.

Kōv Sauna offers warm options for winter nights

A pop-up sauna business, Kōv Sauna, came to the Fox Cities last winter at 606 Lawe St. in Appleton, and we talked with owners Nate and Bekka Litt in February.

With a cedar sauna trailer and big dreams, they said they were excited to bring a "new, different" way to experience Wisconsin winters. They hope to eventually grow their business to the point where they can have a sauna building.

Legendairy Cookies and Creamery owner Jeremy Mattson is moving his custard sandwich shop from Shawano to downtown Appleton in the former Bagelicious located at 101 E. College Ave. He is pictured here Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in downtown Appleton, Wis.

Legendairy Cookies N' Creamery lands on College Avenue

Legendairy Cookies N' Creamery, which is known for its custom cookie and custard sandwiches, moved from its original Shawano location to a new home in the former Bagelicious shop on 101 E. College Ave.

Story continues

The store was announced in February, opening its doors in May.

Besides custom cookie sandwiches, it also offers frozen custard, pre-made sandwiches, cones and sundaes.

Broken Tree Pizza opens Appleton location

Wood-fired pizza restaurant Broken Tree Pizza in Neenah announced plans to expand into Appleton in April. Those plans became reality in October, when the new location opened at 201 S. Riverheath Way, in the space that formerly held Mr Brews Taphouse.

Co-owner Keith Schreiner said he was "excited" about the new space.

"(It) ticks off a lot of the things that we don't have in our current space here in Neenah."

An interior shot of the renovated retail space at Haen Meats, taken May 17, 2023 in Kaukauna, Wis.

While Haen Meat Packing has been at 600 County KK since 1959, the shop recently added 7,000 square feet, a offices, new coolers and freezers, an updated storefront and a cattle intake pen.

It celebrated its grand re-opening in late May.

The renovation comes after Haen Meat Packing was acquired by Greenville meat market The Meat Block in 2021.

Dhami Super Club located at 5334 N. Richmond Street Tuesday, September 19, 2023, in Appleton, Wis.

Dhami Super Club replaces Legacy Supper Club

After the Legacy Supper Club closed its doors last August, new owner Davinder Singh reopened the 5334 N. Richmond St. restaurant as the Dhami Super Club in September.

While the menu kept typical supper club items like a fish fry and salad bar, it also includes Indian cuisine. The idea, according to front of the house general manager Jessica Limpert, is that the restaurant has something for everyone.

Uncle Mike’s Food Emporium at 3860 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Grand Chute, Wis. Pictured July 20.

Uncle Mike's Food Emporium brings famous kringle south

Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe in Green Bay opened a new location on 3860 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Appleton Oct. 9 — but it doesn't just serve Uncle Mike's famous kringle.

Uncle Mike's Food Emporium has a whole line of baked goods, an ice-cream spot, and lunch and dinner service with beer on tap. The food menu includes wood-fired pizza, appetizers, salads and sandwiches.

Contributing: Alexandria Bursiek Kloehn, Jelissa Burns.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for northeastern Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Eight business openings readers most enjoyed in 2023 | The Buzz