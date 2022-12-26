Eight Model IR Enterprises Announced at the 1st Taiwan Investor Relations Awards

TAIPEI, Dec. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI) hosted the Taiwan Investor Relations Awards ceremony at the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel on December 14, 2022. After rigorous planning of the voting mechanism for two years, TIRI held the first voting event for the best investor relations (IR) enterprises and investor relations officers (IROs) in Taiwan's capital markets, where institutional investors voted for companies and IROs with the most outstanding IR performance. Since its founding in 2018, TIRI has been committed to promoting the IR profession and exchange of IR practices in Taiwan's capital markets, in hopes of giving greater recognition to outstanding IR professionals while further advancing corporate governance and ESG to enhance corporate transparency and reflect corporate value in a more reasonable manner.

With a view to raising the standard of excellence in IR and bolstering interactions in international capital markets, a number of distinguished guests, including Matt Brusch, CEO of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI), Eva Chan, Chairman of the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA), Tim Human, senior reporter of the IR Magazine, and Piero Munari, Chairman of the Italian Association, took part in this grand event via videoconferencing. While receiving congratulations from abroad that serve as a recognition of TIRI's effort to promote the IR profession via the IR Awards, this event can also enhance the competitiveness of companies in international capital markets.

TIRI Chairman Jonny Kuo said, with the total market capitalization of TWSE and TPEx-listed companies exceeding NT$60 trillion, there is a need to improve the visibility of companies and strengthen the liquidity of capital markets in order to attract international capital. Following the rise of ESG awareness in recent years, it has become a critical issue for companies to enhance corporate information transparency, reinforce stakeholder communication, and establish good channels of interaction, thereby promoting corporate sustainability. IR is both an integral part of corporate governance and an embodiment of corporate value. By hosting the annual conference and holding a voting event to choose the best IR enterprises and IROs, TIRI not only enables companies and IROs with the most outstanding IR performance to serve as models of IR practice, but also enhances the practice of the IR profession in Taiwan's capital markets.

Two years after TIRI officially launched the Taiwan Investor Relations Awards (TIRI Awards) in 2020, companies and IROs with the most outstanding IR performance were voted from among TWSE and TPEx-listed companies in 2022 to receive the highest recognition in this profession. The Best Investor Relations Enterprise Award and the Best Investor Relations Professional Award were handed out to TWSE-listed companies in three categories classified by market capitalization, namely the mega corporation, large corporation, and small and medium-sized enterprise categories, with the Best Investor Relations Enterprise Award granted to TSMC (2330), Global Unichip Corporation (3443), and FDC International (2748), and the Best Investor Relations Professional Award given to Jeffrey Su, Director of Corporate Relations Division of TSMC, Asia Lin, Deputy Director of Global Unichip Corporation, and Charles Chang, Special Assistant to President of Topoint Technology.

On the other hand, TPEx-listed companies were divided into two categories, namely the large corporation and small and medium-sized enterprise categories. The Best Investor Relations Enterprise Award was handed out to E Ink (8069) and TSH Biopharm (8432), while Antonio Yu, COO and Spokesperson of Phison Electronics, Shuping Huang, manager of the management department of TSH Biopharm, and Benjamin Wang, CFO of CoAsia Electronics, were honored with the Best Investor Relations Professional Award.

In addition to the awards, TIRI also hopes that companies can make further progress in the IR profession through actual surveys and analysis. Therefore, Tzu-Ming He, a PhD candidate from the National Taiwan University, was invited to present and share the results of his survey on the current status of the IR profession from 2019 to 2020 in the seminar on IR practice during this event. Moreover, in an effort to step up the practice of IR management, Global Unichip Deputy Director Asia Lin, one of the winners of the Best IROs in this event, was also invited to share his own experience on how to engage in good communication of IR practices.

