U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,536.24
    +26.87 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,460.17
    +4.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,281.59
    +152.09 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.84
    -5.31 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    +0.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -7.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    -0.0230 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8960
    +0.0860 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,352.92
    -432.78 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,220.47
    +14.60 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Eight Sleep raises $86M as its smart mattress and 'sleep fitness' technology approaches $500M valuation

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

The venture world is -- quite literally -- waking up to the potential of applying artificial intelligence to a wider variety of real-world, consumer-driven problems, and today comes the latest development on that front: Eight Sleep, which makes "smart" mattresses and mattress covers for regular mattresses that use machine learning and other artificial intelligence-based algorithms to improve your sleep both by changing temperature and monitoring other physical parameters to provide an overall picture of your health, has raised $86 million in a Series C round of funding.

Valor Equity Partners -- the firm that has backed the likes of Tesla, SpaceX, GoPuff and many other big tech firms -- is leading this latest investment, with SoftBank, Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, and General Catalyst also participating, along with a lot of high-profile individuals who are also users for the product, athletes Alex Rodriguez, Kris Bryant and J.D. Martinez; celebs Kevin Hart; and tech figures Sophia Amorouso, Naval Ravikant and Kyle Vogt.

This Series C brings the total raised by Eight Sleep to $150 million, and the startup has confirmed to me that its valuation is now close to $500 million.

Matteo Franceschetti, Eight Sleep's CEO, said in an interview that the funding will be used in a few ways.

First, the plan is to double down on building out more technology. Today, Eight's Pod technology can detect your temperature, heartbeat and breathing and heat or cool a bed accordingly. Tomorrow, that could also include more physical products, additional ambient factors like lighting, and other diagnostics related to you, the sleeper.

Second, Eight Sleep wants to expand internationally, with plans to sell New York-based Eight Sleep products across Europe and the UK by the end of this year. After all, it's not just people in the U.S. who could use a better night of sleep.

Franceschetti -- who co-founded the company with Massimo Andreasi Bassi, Andrea Ballarini, and Alexandra Zatarain -- told TechCrunch that he came to think about sleep and the need to improve it by way of having been an avid and active sports enthusiast.

"I was into the idea of sleep as recovery," he said. "That is how we came up with the idea of sleep fitness." Sleep he said, "is not just a waste of time." Extrapolating that, it's not just important for athletes, but everyone, to have better quality sleep.

"The vision for us is to compress your sleep and save your life," he said. A good six hours, he added, "are better than eight hours that are not." The company's original name, Eight, was in reference to those fabled eight hours. Eight Sleep claims that when people use its products, they fall asleep 40% faster, get up to 20% more deep sleep, experience 30% fewer mid-night wake ups, and up to 30% fewer tosses and turns.

(But can it get me to stop worrying about Covid, the economy and societal collapse, whether my kids will be happy in life, and if we remembered to lock the door downstairs? Or maybe all of those just seem less serious when you are actually comfortable in bed...)

While Eight has definitely had a lot of traction with athletes -- some 100 big names use it today -- it's hoping that the big boom in quantified self technology -- hardware and software built to measure our blood pressure, heart rate, how much we sleep, how much we walk or do other activities, and much more -- will mean that it can ultimately have a mass market appeal.

Indeed, we are living in a world with wearable tech that tracks our every movement is nothing new. And, as computing and communications technologies have become smaller and more portable, and infinitely more powerful, and cloud technology and advances in big data analytics has made the gathering of data and the ability to parse it more sophsiticated, we have only seen the possibilities for how that can be used to measure (and potentially "improve") our lives increase.

Within that, sleep has been a large category of opportunity both for startups and tech companies. Earlier this year, Oura raised $100 million for its fitness and sleep tracking rings; others like Zeit have been exploring how to use wearable technology to address more acute sleep-related issues like sleep strokes.

Larger tech companies are not asleep at the wheel, either. Google recently updated its Nest Hub to track sleep; and even Apple has acquired a sleep tech company, Beddit (that deal was back in 2017, however, and it has been years since that hardware was updated: that could be one sign that Apple was more interested in using some of the technology in some of its other health-related efforts).

All this points to many more developments in a sleep tech market estimated to be worth some $30 billion. Within that Eight Sleep has been on a roll, with revenues for 2021 currently on track to triple versus 2020 on the back of two main products, a mattress that retails for $2,500 and a smart cover that sells for $1,500. (The company does not disclose user numbers but Franceschetti said that the figures are in the "several thousands,")

2021 revenue is on track to more than triple vs. 2020. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s innovation and technology roadmap and grow the size of the team.

“The sleep tech market is only in its infancy. The opportunity is limitless, as we spend up to a third of our lives asleep. Consumers are increasingly focused on sleep fitness as the understanding of how deeply important sleep is to overall health becomes more widely known,” said Antonio Gracias of Valor Equity in a statement.

Gracias founded Valor and is joining the board with this round, and as with other investors, he seems to have been won over in part by becoming a user: “The first night I slept on the Pod I knew we had to get involved," he said. "We’ve seen this in our portfolio many times - Eight Sleep’s products and technology are disrupting the sleep market, and its rapid innovation is outpacing the competition as it builds a new sleep fitness focused category that delivers results.”

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Cassava Sciences Stock Isn't Worth the Risk

    There is a lot of smoke. Is there fire?

  • Scientists debate the need for booster shots

    If boosters aren't needed, will vaccine makers suffer? Experts weigh in.

  • With nearly 1,300 Americans dying each day from COVID-19, some are saying it’s time to penalize the unvaccinated

    It seems as if there’s nothing that companies and government officials won’t do to convince unvaccinated Americans to finally get their COVID-19 shot. Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is doubling its doughnut-a-day offer. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering free Avengers comic books to persuade the teen set.

  • Could These Clinical Results Mean Profit for AbbVie Shareholders?

    The pharma stock announced strong phase 3 results for atogepant in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

  • Sam's Club CEO on shopping habits, vaccines and 'disruptive pricing'

    At the height of the pandemic, Sam’s Club customers were busy hoarding toilet paper and stocking up on comfort foods like cookies, pizza and potato chips. CEO Kathryn McLay says that the company called that “the era of carbs and calories," but she tells Yahoo Finance Live those buying habits are changing.

  • This Is How You Can Catch Delta Outside, Even If You're Vaccinated, Expert Says

    For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved everything from dining to exercise classes outside to make them safer to participate in. Unfortunately, mutations of the virus have made it harder to cut down on the risk of transmission. Now, experts are warning that the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant means that even vaccinated people can still catch the virus outside—but there are still a few tricks to avoiding it.RELATED: This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, Ne

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Butterfly Networks Right Now

    If so, Butterfly Networks (NYSE: BFLY) could be right up your alley. Right now, medical imaging services are a lot more expensive than they need to be. The Butterfly iQ+ carries a list price of just $1,999, so it would be no surprise if it rapidly becomes more popular than General Electric's (NYSE: GE) Vscan Air, the current market-share leader in this niche.

  • Fully Vaccinated People Account for 1 in 4 COVID Cases Here, New CDC Report Says

    If you got the COVID vaccine, you may have expected to evade the virus completely. However, as public health officials and experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have repeatedly reminded us, no vaccine is 100 percent effective, which leaves room for breakthrough cases. Especially as the more contagious Delta variant has become the most prominent strain circulating in the U.S., it seems we're hearing more and more about COVID cases among the vaccinated. And currently, i

  • Verve Therapeutics: Battling Bad Cholesterol with Single Treatment

    Are you looking for a biotech stock with growth potential? Verve Therapeutics (VERV) could be of interest to you. The stock appears expensive, as it has crushed the benchmark index so far this year, growing over 120%. Thus, I am bullish on the stock, but only if the price were lower. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Verve Therapeutics is a biotech developer of innovative treatments for cardiovascular disease patients. The company's lead treatment candidate is called VERVE-101. It is a

  • The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

    There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease

  • Aspiring Model With Lymphedema “Vows” To Never Amputate 100lb Leg Despite Negativity From Online Trolls

    Geter lives with lymphedema -- a long-term condition that causes the swelling of excessive fluids within her body's soft tissue on the left side.

  • West Virginia governor: 'You have to get vaccinated'

    As millions of students continue to return to school over the coming weeks, one state's governor is stepping up the call for vaccinations among his constituents.

  • Demand Surges for Deworming Drug for COVID, Despite No Evidence It Works

    For the past week, Dr. Gregory Yu, an emergency physician in San Antonio, has received the same daily requests from his patients, some vaccinated for COVID-19 and others unvaccinated: They ask him for ivermectin, a drug typically used to treat parasitic worms that has repeatedly failed in clinical trials to help people infected with the coronavirus. Yu has refused the ivermectin requests, he said, but he knows some of his colleagues have not. Prescriptions for ivermectin have seen a sharp rise i

  • Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

    Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

  • Starting today, get 2 free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for getting a COVID vaccine

    Krispy Kreme is doubling down on its vaccination incentive for limited time after the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine

  • Singapore fully vaccinates 80% of population against COVID

    80% of Singapore's population of 5.7 million people has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the island city-state's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced Sunday. Why it matters: Singapore has one of the world's highest coronavirus vaccination rates, and the milestone means the government can continue loosening restrictions and prepare to allow fully vaccinated travelers from some other nations to visit.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle. The report comes as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant after nearly six months of being virus free. It followed a review by an independent panel monitoring the safety of the vaccines.

  • New empagliflozin data shows statistically significant improvement in heart failure outcomes in adults with preserved ejection fraction

    Full results from the landmark EMPEROR-Preserved Phase III trial demonstrated that empagliflozin showed a 21 per cent relative risk reduction for the composite primary endpoint of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) compared with placebo.2 The benefit was independent of ejection fraction or diabetes status,2 establishing empagliflozin as the first and only treatment to significantly improve outcomes for t

  • 74 Percent of Delta Variant Infections Have This in Common, New Study Says

    In the last few months, the Delta variant has proven to be a more virulent and contagious version of the COVID-19 virus than anything that's come before it. Scientists continue to study the variant to figure out what makes it so much more transmissible and deadly, but a new report published in the journal Nature has found that three-quarters of infections caused by the Delta variant have one thing in common that proves it's spreading in a different and more powerful way than previous strains of

  • Stop using these N95 masks, FDA says. There are ‘serious concerns’ with their quality

    The warning was directed to health care professionals, but it doesn’t hurt to check if your mask made the cut.