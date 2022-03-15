U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

Eightfold AI Receives SAP® LAC Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Software Innovation, SAP PartnerEdge - Build

·3 min read

Award presented at Customer Success Summit 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI, the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, today announced it received an SAP® LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Software Innovation, SAP PartnerEdge – Build. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the Latin America Caribbean (LAC) region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients – in partnership with SAP – help customers adopt innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.

"Recognition for our leading AI platform energizes us to continue delivering intuitive user experiences for employees and candidates as our clients become future-ready," said Jeff Griggs, Chief Revenue Officer of Eightfold AI. "Together with SAP, Eightfold solutions are enabling organizations to be several steps ahead in their pursuits to digitally transform by incorporating intelligence and actionable insights across entire talent management processes."

Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"Every year we proudly recognize our top performing partners with the SAP Partner Excellence Awards, which are a testimony of the commitment and common purpose that allow our partners, together with SAP, to help our customers thrive," said Guillermo Brinkmann, Chief Partner Officer for Latin America, SAP. "Despite challenging times, these partners have demonstrated the passion and execution needed to deliver the highest level of customer lifetime value, make outstanding contributions to driving SAP customers' cloud transformation, and helping SAP achieve its 2025 ambitions. I am delighted to recognize and congratulate the team of Eightfold AI as the recipient of the SAP LAC Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Software Innovation, SAP PartnerEdge – Build".

Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform™ transforms recruiting, internal mobility, candidate experience, diversity, workforce planning, and other processes so organizations can unleash the full potential of the total workforce – employees, candidates, contractors, and citizens. The platform is an SAP endorsed app, available on SAP Store, and integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting. Eightfold's technology helps leading organizations leverage the power of deep learning AI to find, keep, and grow their talent at scale.

About Eightfold AI
Eightfold AI® delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for organizations to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold AI's deep learning artificial intelligence platform has been issued numerous patents based on its ability to empower enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eightfold-ai-receives-sap-lac-partner-excellence-award-2022-for-software-innovation-sap-partneredge--build-301502746.html

SOURCE Eightfold AI

