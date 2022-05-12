U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Eika Boligkreditt AS: Report for the first quarter 2022

Eika Boligkreditt AS
Eika Boligkreditt AS
Eika Boligkreditt AS

Please find enclosed Eika Boligkreditt AS' interim report for the first quarter 2022. The report is also available on http://eikbol.no/

Attachment


