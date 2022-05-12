Eika Boligkreditt AS: Report for the first quarter 2022
Please find enclosed Eika Boligkreditt AS' interim report for the first quarter 2022. The report is also available on http://eikbol.no/
Attachment
Please find enclosed Eika Boligkreditt AS' interim report for the first quarter 2022. The report is also available on http://eikbol.no/
Attachment
Hargreaves Lansdown Equity Analyst Laura Hoy sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to look at Disney's Q2 earnings report, its subscriber growth for Disney+ streaming, its park revenues, and its outlook in the streaming space.
The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.
Disney reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market close. Here's what to know.
In this article, we discuss 11 best Vanguard stocks to buy now. If you want to see the top 5 Vanguard holdings, click 5 Best Vanguard Stocks to Buy Now. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF invests in the S&P 500 Index, which consists of the largest 500 American companies. The fund aims to replicate the […]
In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks in focus after releasing their financial results. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks in Focus After Releasing Their Financial Results. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP), […]
Marqeta Inc. shares rose in after-hours trading Wednesday after the card-issuing company topped expectations with its latest results and outlook.
The online marketplace for freelance services reported 11 cents in earnings per share for the March quarter, easily beating the 2 cents analysts predicted.
The EV maker reported a first-quarter loss of $1.77 per share on sales of $95 million. Wall Street was looking for a loss of about $1.45 per share on sales of $131 million.
Beginner investor? Give your portfolio a prudent head start.
Walt Disney reported significantly worse-than-expected quarterly earnings per share on Wednesday, but narrowly exceeded expectations on the all-important streaming subscriber front. Expectations were low going into the report, with Disney stock down by nearly a third since its previous quarterly report and other streaming-centric companies generally disappointing shareholders this earnings season. Shares of Disney (ticker: DIS) were down 5.1% to %99.97 in premarket trading Thursday.
First-quarter earnings results for the one-stop financial services provider SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were accidentally leaked early today, prompting the stock to fall more than 18% before trading was halted. Revenue in SoFi's lending segment came in at $252 million and the division had a contribution profit of $132.7 million, both the highest each has generated. Its lending division generated more than $2 billion of personal loan originations, while student loan originations of $984 million fell significantly from the previous quarter, largely because of the student loan moratorium extension.
GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP) ("GreenFirst" or the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter of 2022. The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available on GreenFirst's website at www.greenfirst.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise.
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) on Wednesday reported quarterly sales and earnings well above analyst expectations, and announced it expects to open at least 130 shops in 2022. In the earnings report, CEO and President Joth Ricci also adjusted the forecast for same shop sales growth in 2022 to be "approximately flat" versus the previous prediction in March of mid-single digit growth. Dutch Bros opened 34 new shops during the quarter, the second-highest quarterly opening count the company has ever had.
In this article, we discuss 10 dividend achievers to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Achievers to Buy in 2022. Dividend achievers are companies that have consistently raised their dividend payouts for at least 10 years. While it may not be as robust a dividend […]
Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries late Tuesday crushed Wall Street's earnings target for the first quarter on better-than-expected sales.
In this article, we discuss 10 highest-yielding dividend aristocrats for 2022. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click 5 Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats for 2022. Dividend aristocrats are S&P 500 constituents that have raised their dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years. In the volatile macro backdrop, dividend stocks have […]
Payments firm Paysafe provided a second-quarter outlook that was below analyst estimates. First-quarter revenue was strong.
Image source: The Motley Fool. Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 10, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon.
Today, Manulife announced its first quarter of 2022 ("1Q22") results. Key highlights include:
By Alan Hatfield Artisanal furniture retailer Arhaus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARHS) today increased its 2022 full year guidance following a strong first quarter driven by supply chain improvements. Net revenue increased 43.8% to $246 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, as increased delivery of backlogged orders paralleled strong demand in both the company’s […]