U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,694.36
    +24.07 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,141.27
    +72.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,103.54
    +160.72 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.46
    +11.31 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.32
    +3.09 (+3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    +18.10 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.32 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7620
    -0.0180 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4680
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,567.57
    +1,317.77 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.19
    +16.77 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming Acquires Fantini Research

Fantini Research
·3 min read

Irvine, CA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eilers & Krejcik Gaming is pleased to announce it has acquired assets of Fantini Research including all of its existing gaming related news publications and its virtual trade show business. Fantini Research was founded in 2000 by Frank Fantini and has grown into the leading source of business and investing news for the gaming industry. Fantini Research publications include the daily Fantini’s Gaming Report, weekly Public Policy Review, and monthly National Revenue Report and monthly National Sports Betting & iCasino Revenue Report.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to add Fantini Research publications as well as the company’s virtual trade show to the list of services we can provide to our customers,” said Todd Eilers, Principal of Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. “We have been partnered with Fantini for over 10 years and we have been a consumer of their reports for over 20 years. Frank Fantini has assembled an outstanding team that is truly dedicated to covering the gaming industry better than any other news outlet,” said Eilers.

“We are equally excited to have achieved this transaction with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. Todd has proven to be an excellent businessman as well as an analyst and consultant. This sale is both a great opportunity for our team members and assures the continuation of the outstanding services that Fantini Research has provided to its target market of investors and C-suite executives,” Frank Fantini said.

Fantini Research will continue to operate under the Fantini Research brand and will be a separate division of Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. Ashley Diem will assume the role of Executive Editor and Publisher of Fantini Research and will manage the day-to-day operations. Frank Fantini will remain in a consulting capacity and will assist in the integration of Fantini Research. Fantini and Eilers will continue to co-publish the EILERS-FANITNI Slot Survey and EILERS-FANTINI Game Performance reports.

About Eilers & Krejcik Gaming:
Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC is a boutique market research and consulting firm focused on servicing the gaming equipment, interactive gaming, and sports betting sectors within the global gaming industry. The firm’s products and services include market research, company research, and consulting and advisory services designed specifically for land based & online casino operators, equipment & technology suppliers, social gaming companies, real-money online game companies, and institutional investors. Additional information regarding the firm’s research products and consulting & advisory services can be obtained by visiting www.ekgamingllc.com.

About Fantini Research

Fantini Research publishes newsletters and provides research services for C-level executives, institutional investors and legal and regulatory professionals in the global gaming industry. The flagship product is the daily Fantini’s Gaming Report, the industry’s standard source of comprehensive and timely news and analysis. Fantini’s Public Policy Review is the legal journal of the gaming industry providing news and analysis of legislative, legal and regulatory developments. It is published every Monday and with real-time bulletins as events happen. Other publications include the monthly Fantini’s National Revenue Report and monthly Fantini’s National Sports Betting and iCasino Revenue Report. In partnership with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, Fantini Research co-publishes the EILERS-FANTINI Quarterly Slot Survey, and the EILERS-FANTINI Game Performance Report, which is a monthly report on slot performance. In partnership with Fifth Third Bank, Fantini Research also publishes the Fifth Third-Fantini Distributed Gaming Report. Fantini Research also performs research services for gaming companies and investors. Visit the website at www.FantiniResearch.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Ashley Diem Publisher, Fantini Research ADiem@FantiniResearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

    Fourth-quarter 2021 results hit a "record," and Illumina's gearing up to report a big beat in 2022.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why IBM Stock Dropped Today

    Investors in International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) are feeling "big blue" today -- and not in a good way. Swiss megabank UBS downgraded IBM stock to a sell rating this morning, you see, and cut its price target on the tech giant to $124 per share -- $5 below where it trades even after this morning's sell-off, which implies there may be even more pain to come. Citing lower earnings estimates and "an elevated valuation" (although truth be told, IBM only costs about 24 times trailing earnings, considerably cheaper than the S&P 500 as a whole), UBS sees the shares as "vulnerable over the next 12 months."

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Wall Street War: A Tale of Two Cell Tower Analysts

    Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) and American Tower (NYSE: AMT) aren't exactly household names, but if you use your phone to look them up there's a fair chance that you may need one of the two companies to make it happen. American Tower and Crown Castle are leading players in cell towers. Mobile providers lease space on these cell towers to make sure that they have strong signals in the area.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • TransAlta Renewables Provides Update on Kent Hills Outage

    TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) announced today additional findings from the ongoing investigation pertaining to a tower collapse at the Kent Hills 2 wind site.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Trumpeting a 24% Gain in December

    President Trump is planning to return to social media in a big way, but not through the platforms offered by Big Tech. Because they summarily banned him from their sites following the 2020 elections, he is making an end run around them by launching his own platform and will be merging the Trump Media & Technology Group with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) to create a publicly traded business. What caught many by surprise was Trump Media's announcement to kick off December that it intended to raise $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and other private investors in a PIPE, or private investment in public equity, deal.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to SailingStone Capital Partners

    In this article, we’d be discussing 10 energy stocks to buy now according to SailingStone Capital Partners. You can skip our detailed analysis of SailingStone Capital Partners’ 13F portfolio and go directly to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to SailingStone Capital Partners. SailingStone Capital Partners is an investment advisory firm and hedge fund […]

  • Apple's Tim Cook made $98M in 2021 — how that compares to other tech CEOs

    Apple CEO Tim Cook made $98 million in 2021. Here's how that compares to other major tech CEOs.

  • Why Is AMC Stock Falling for the 5th Month in a Row?

    Shares of the movie theater have fallen 16% though just six trading days in 2022. It doesn't have to end badly for AMC.

  • Here's Why Paysafe Stock Lost a Staggering 74% of Its Value in 2021

    Revenue growth is slow and losses are steep -- but the company is generating positive free cash flow.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • Rivian stock falls following COO departure

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Rivian stock is dropping following the news that its chief operating officer is retiring from the company.