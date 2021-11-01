Eimskip: Major shareholder announcement from Stapi

Reuters

J&J said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that it reached a settlement in principle in September to resolve "substantially all" of the roughly 9,000 cases that the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker faced over Risperdal. The company said it reached the agreement with lawyers handling cases including a lawsuit in state court in Philadelphia by Nicholas Murray, a Maryland resident who a jury awarded an $8 billion punitive damage award in 2019 that a judge later reduced to $6.8 million. J&J said it accrued $800 million in legal expenses in the third quarter related to the settlement.