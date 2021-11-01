Eimskip: Major shareholder announcement from Stapi

The record job quitting in the U.S. is burdening remaining employees with more work and prompting many of them to quit too
Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.
Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.
In the midst of a labor shortage and myriad supply chain issues, CSX CEO Jim Foote realized something had to change in order for the Jacksonville-based railroad to meet its hiring goals. The answer: streamline its hiring process, cutting the pre-employment process from four months to two. “(We were) advertising, then screening, then — in our business — drug testing, then doing other aptitude testing,” Foote said in a conversation with the Business Journal, calling the previous method cumbersome.
UK manufacturing was at the mercy of global supply chains heading into the fourth quarter.
Leaving their desks and the daily grind behind, Songe LaRon and Dave Salvant built a barbershop app worth $750 million.
These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.
(Bloomberg) -- Europe is starved for natural gas again after some Russian supplies reversed direction and Algeria stopped shipments to Spain.Gas prices in Europe jumped the most in two weeks on Monday after falling 26%
There’s nothing standing in the way of an electric-vehicle future except the batteries to power the cars—and auto makers are betting it’s a problem money can solve.
Oil futures kick off November with modest gains after hitting multiyear highs last month, with investors expecting OPEC+ will remain reluctant to accelerate production increases despite tightening crude supplies.
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
An Indiana university is suing Durham’s Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) in federal court, alleging patent infringement. On Thursday, the Trustees of Purdue University filed suit against the semiconductor company, which recently changed its name from Cree. The lawsuit surrounds a set of semiconductor patents the trustees claim belong to Purdue University – not Wolfspeed.
(Bloomberg) -- Ganfeng Lithium Co. won a deal to supply Tesla Inc. with lithium products for three years, enabling the car-maker to lock in crucial supplies as prices for battery metals surge.
"The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process," said Chuck Browning, UAW Vice President and Director of the Agricultural Implement Department. UAW said it will not release details of the tentative agreement until members at Deere locations meet and review terms of their proposed contract.
J&J said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that it reached a settlement in principle in September to resolve "substantially all" of the roughly 9,000 cases that the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker faced over Risperdal. The company said it reached the agreement with lawyers handling cases including a lawsuit in state court in Philadelphia by Nicholas Murray, a Maryland resident who a jury awarded an $8 billion punitive damage award in 2019 that a judge later reduced to $6.8 million. J&J said it accrued $800 million in legal expenses in the third quarter related to the settlement.
In March 1957, the S&P Composite became the S&P 500 as we know it today, an index comprising 500 of the largest U.S. companies, designed to be a bellwether for the broader economy. Since its inception, the S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of approximately 7.
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped reverse initial losses caused by the release of fuel reserves by China, the world's biggest energy consumer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.97, having fallen to $82.74 earlier. "Fundamentals have not changed, and the oil market will remain tight in the near-term," said Stephen Brennock of oil brokerage PVM Oil.
When oil prices crashed into the negatives last year, it sparked a chain reaction that will be felt for months to come
As your working days come to a close, you can take a moment to pat yourself on the back. While Social Security may help, the average monthly Social Security paycheck is less than $1,600 a month. Today, we are going to talk about three companies that all qualify as Dividend Kings, meaning they have increased their dividend payouts annually for at least fifty consecutive years.