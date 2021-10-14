Eimskip: Major shareholder announcement from Stefnir

COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of the all-new Lightspeed Restaurant, a unified hospitality commerce and point-of-sale (POS) platform.
After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.
Pure Planet, which is backed by oil giant BP, and Colorado Energy have both ceased trading amid rising wholesale energy prices.
Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.
South Jersey specialty generic pharmaceutical firm Teligent Inc. filed for voluntarily bankruptcy protection on Thursday as it pursues the sale of the company or its core assets. Teligent Inc. of Buena in Atlantic County also said it is arranging for $12 million debtor-in-possession financing from its senior secured lenders. The company also announced that CEO Tim Sawyer and Philip Yachmetz, Teligent's chief legal officer and executive vice president, resigned effective Oct. 8.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday pushed to ease supply chain logjams that are threatening the all-important U.S. holiday shopping season. A port in Los Angeles will join Long Beach, California, to expand around-the-clock operations, the White House said. Consumer goods makers, delivery companies and retailers - which make most of their annual revenue in the last quarter of the year - put their weight behind the shift, meeting virtually with Biden and promising stepped-up operations.
(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of workers at Deere & Co., the world’s biggest farm machinery maker, began picketing Thursday for the first time in more than three decades to demand better pay as the company heads for its most profitable year ever. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowRepresentatives from the company and th
As Red Hat works to bring hybrid cloud computing to the masses, it’s promoting one of its own to lead the battle strategy when it comes to branding.
ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus
(Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally lost steam after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles rose by the most since March as refineries cut back on operating rates during fall maintenance.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowFutures in New York pared gains after earlier climbing as much as 1.5% on Thursday. Domestic
Tenable's main product, Nessus, scans a company's entire infrastructure for vulnerabilities like misconfigured software, weak passwords, and flaws in the network. It offers a free version of Nessus (Nessus Home) for mainstream users and a paid version (Nessus Professional) for enterprise users. It remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis, but it turned profitable on a non-GAAP basis in 2020 with a net profit of $20.8 million.
With switching jobs becoming increasingly prevalent, more people have been turning to financial advisors for career advice.
A longtime Toyota supplier, Nippon Steel, alleges the car maker and a Chinese supplier, Baoshan Iron & Steel, infringed on its patent on material used in steel sheets that make up Toyota engines.
(Bloomberg) -- Glencore-backed U.K. gas shipper CNG Group Ltd. will no longer provide gas to its utility clients, a move that threatens to prompt a raft of further failures in the British energy market.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowCNG supplies wholesale gas to utilities that then sell it to households. The U.
(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is exploring ways to grow its grocery offering with rapid delivery in Europe, after a rapid increase in offerings that bring goods to consumers’ doorsteps in as little as 15 minutes, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe potential