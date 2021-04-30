U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

Eimskip: Total number of shares and voting right

Eimskipafelag Islands hf.
·1 min read

Reference is made to the decrease in share capital that was executed by reduction of treasury shares on 7 April 2021 and by reduction of capital with cash payment to shareholders today, cf. market notice from Nasdaq Iceland.

Article 84 of the Act on Securities Transactions no. 108/2007 states that if an issuer decreases its share capital, it shall on the last trading day of the calendar month in which the change occurs disclose the total number of shares and the total number of voting rights.

Therefore the Company informs that its share capital is ISK 175,200,000 and each share is divided into one ISK. Treasury shares are ISK 32,757 and outstanding shares are ISK 175,167,243.


  • Warren Buffett will provide a visible clue on his succession strategy at annual meeting

    The presence of Vice Chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain offers a symbolic look toward the company's future and a chance for shareholders to interact with the company's next generation of leaders, Buffettologists told Yahoo Finance.

  • Exxon tops earnings estimates as oil prices, chemicals drive rebound

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday topped Wall Street quarterly earnings estimates with its first profit in five quarters, boosted by higher oil prices and strong chemicals margins. Earnings from Exxon and rivals this year have been rising with crude oil prices, up by a third this year, as a global oil surplus from the pandemic drains and fuel demand recovers. Quarterly results show Exxon's deep cost cuts have allowed it to turn the corner on last year's historic annual loss and deliver strong cash flow need to reduce debt.

  • Intel seeks $10 billion in subsidies for European chip plant

    Intel wants 8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in public subsidies towards building a semiconductor factory in Europe, its CEO was quoted as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time Pat Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel pursues a multibillion-dollar drive to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. "What we're asking from both the U.S. and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here compared to in Asia," Gelsinger told Politico Europe in an interview.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Sanjeev Gupta Approaches Buyers for Potential Sale of Engineering Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance approached buyers for the potential sale of some engineering assets, people familiar with the matter said, signaling he may not be able to keep his embattled business empire intact.Since the industrialist’s main financier Greensill Capital collapsed in March, Gupta has been in a race to find new sources of cash, though has insisted he’ll find new lenders to replace about $5 billion he’d borrowed from the supply chain finance firm.But in recent days, GFG’s advisers contacted potential buyers for parts of its engineering business that’s largely based in the U.K., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The talks are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee of a deal, one of the people said.GFG declined to comment.It’s not clear exactly which assets he may be willing to sell. His Liberty Engineering Group Pte has assets in several countries including the U.K., France and United Arab Emirates, according to the Singapore entity’s financial report for the year ended March 2019, the latest available. The units include assets Gupta took over from administration, such as businesses that used to be part of Caparo Industries Plc in the U.K. and vehicle converter Durisotti in France.Gupta’s empire employs some 35,000 people worldwide, with steel and aluminum plants in the U.S., U.K., France, Romania and Australia. As he fights to stave off insolvency, he’s benefiting from soaring steel and aluminum prices.“I’m confident that we will achieve refinancing,” Gupta said in a podcast for employees earlier this month. “Because our business is so spread out across the world, and each business is different and separately funded, it takes time to get things done. But one by one we’ll get to all of them.”Still, he acknowledged that the future was bleak for some of his businesses, with the U.K. one of the “challenged spots within our alliance.” Some of GFG’s units in France were put in insolvency proceedings earlier this month, Bloomberg has reported.Last month, GFG asked the U.K. government for a 170 million-pound ($237 million) bailout, a request that was rebuffed. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee this month that it would be irresponsible to give taxpayers’ money to the group, describing it as “very, very opaque” and having “liabilities that nobody seems to have got to the bottom of.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Key Rate Slips Closer to Zero, Raising Prospect of Tweaks

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the first time this month, dragged down as growing imbalances in the Treasury-bill market weigh on short-term dollar rates.The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by one basis point to 0.06% on Thursday. It was the first drop to that level since a brief dip at the end of last quarter and comes just after the central bank opted not to tinker further with some of the tools it uses to control the benchmark.While officials chose not to shift its so-called administered rates at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, a persistently lower rate could once again raise the specter of tweaks to the interest rate on excess reserves and the rate for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement facility, even as it keeps its main target range unchanged.A decline in the effective fed funds rate to 0.06% “would create a presumption of a tweak to the overnight RRP and IOER rates no later than the next FOMC meeting,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall said in a note to clients published before the most recent reading. “However, the bar for an intermeeting move is probably higher, so the softening that we expect would not necessarily prompt any adjustments in the Fed’s operational parameters in the near term.”Officials from the central bank, including Chair Jerome Powell and the New York Fed’s Lorie Logan, have said in recent months that they are open to adjusting administered rates as needed.Rates for short-term dollar borrowing have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Fed asset purchases, a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile that’s cutting into the supply of T-bills, and a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds. The potential reimposition of America’s debt ceiling later this year threatens to exacerbate this dynamic and this week saw the government itself sell bills at a zero yield for the first time since early 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • STMicro's shares bounce back on upbeat Apple-related CEO comments

    Shares of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics bounced back in early trading on Thursday after boss Jean-Marc Chery signalled sustained demand from the smartphone industry, which includes top client Apple. Investors poring over STMicro's latest earnings report had first winced at rising operating costs despite a global surge in demand for semiconductors that helped it beat market expectations in the first quarter. Apple is one of STMicro's 10 biggest clients.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • Trump tax cut allowed Duke Energy to reduce costs for customers ‘by over a billion dollars’: CEO

    Lynn Good — CEO of Duke Energy (DUK), one of the nation's largest utility companies — did not take a position on a proposed corporate tax hike but cautioned that it may require the company to pass along costs to its customers through higher prices.

  • China's 2021 gold demand seen reverting to pre-pandemic levels - WGC official

    China's 2021 gold demand will see annual growth and will revert to pre-pandemic levels if there are no dramatic changes to the global economic and geo-political situation, a World Gold Council (WGC) official said on Thursday. "For China we had better first quarter growth even compared to 2019 ... If things are stable, we are sure China can stay in such a positive growth," said Wang Lixin, WGC managing director in China, adding that the jewellery and investment segments would drive China's gold demand.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden cites left-leaning study that 55 of top U.S. companies paid no federal income taxes

    President Biden cited a study that said 55 major U.S. firms paid no federal income taxes last year. Is he right?

  • The chip shortage has finally come for Apple

    Apple announced that it could take a $3 billion to $4 billion hit due to the global chip shortage, but the iPhone will remain unscathed.

  • Vietnam's answer to Tesla has U.S. in its electric sights

    That's the proposition being offered by the automobile arm of Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup. It's betting big on the U.S. market with its VinFast line of cars and hoping that electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to woo consumers away from homegrown market leaders like Tesla and General Motors Co. A recent arrival on the automotive scene and the No. 5 car brand in Vietnam, VinFast is not short on ambition, with its sights set on a U.S. listing and a valuation of as much as $60 billion, according to two sources familiar with its plans.

  • AMD CEO Lisa Su: 'This is a very unique time in the semiconductor market'

    AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su talks with Yahoo Finance Live about the chip-maker's explosive growth and outlook.

  • U.S. Sells Debt at 0% Yield for First Time Since Early Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury’s bill auctions Thursday drew the lowest yield in more than a year as an excess of cash in front-end of fixed-income markets kept borrowing costs anchored near zero.The U.S. government’s $40 billion sale of four-week bills on Thursday went off with a yield of 0%, the first time that has happened since March 2020, in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Treasury also sold $40 billion of eight-week bills at 0.01%. Existing rules prevent issuing debt with negative yields at auction.The four-week sale last came in at that level when anxious investors were pouring cash into money-market funds. Fast forward to this year and rates on Treasury bills have been under pressure with the government reducing issuance of short-term securities to draw down its mammoth cash balance so it can comply with a possible debt-ceiling reinstatement and to cover expenses.“Given the outlook for bill supply, zero percent stops are going to be the norm going forward,” Jefferies economist Thomas Simons wrote in a note to clients.The rate on overnight general-collateral repurchase agreements remains cemented at zero, while yields on Treasury bills maturing in three months or less range from minus 0.018% to plus 0.01%. As a result, participation in the Federal Reserve’s facility for overnight reverse repurchase agreements is surging to the highest levels in more than a year.Pressure on secured rates also spilled over to unsecured benchmarks, with the Overnight Bank Funding Rate dropping 1 basis point to 0.05% as of April 28, according to New York Fed data released Thursday.Still, Fed policy makers have yet to make adjustments to benchmarks they use to control short-term funding costs. Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the effective fed funds rate -- the bank’s key target -- remains within the 0% to 0.25% range and “money market conditions are fine,” while acknowledging there’s room for further downward pressure.Bill PaydownsIn its survey of dealers ahead of the refunding announcement on May 5, the Treasury asked about “the impacts that reinstatement of the debt limit could have on the Treasury market as well as on broader financial markets.” Related to that, it also sought comment on expectations for bill supply over the next three months and adjustments in issuance.Under current law, the Treasury’s cash balance must return to around $130 billion by July 30, the level where it was when the borrowing limit was suspended. It’s currently at $959 billion, and to close the gap it has to reduce debt in addition to covering the recent pandemic stimulus payouts. And that means downward pressure on short-term rates isn’t likely to ease anytime soon.Read more: Scale of T-Bill Drought Hinges on Biden Rescue, Income-Tax HaulThe Treasury has paid down about $415 billion of T-bills this year. Credit Suisse estimates about another $500 billion in paydowns may be needed, while TD Securities strategists believe Treasury will need to trim supply by another $300 billion to $400 billion by the end of July.“This means more pain for money fund investors,” said TD Securities strategist Gennadiy Goldberg. “The fear that there won’t be enough product for investors tomorrow is what is driving front-end rates lower.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Euro area bonds "next shoe to drop" as vaccinations accelerate

    (Reuters) -Euro area government bonds have notched up their worst monthly performance against U.S. Treasuries in a year and investors are bracing for a bigger sell-off over coming months as the pace of vaccination finally picks up across the bloc. Ten-year U.S. Treasuries' yield premium over equivalent German bonds, a gauge often used to measure differences in economic outlook, shrank in April by the most since last March. The divergence is partly down to a Treasury rally that knocked U.S. yields off 14-month highs.

  • Warren Buffett's Unusual Pick For Year's Top Event Raises Tantalizing Question

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett heads to Los Angeles for the company's highly anticipated annual meeting this weekend.

  • McDonald's stock spikes to new record after blockbuster Q1 earnings

    Here's what is fueling a surge in demand for shares of McDonald's.

  • Samsung overtakes Apple in smartphone shipments as Xiaomi closes in

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reclaimed its crown as the world's biggest smartphone maker from Apple in the first quarter, cornering a fifth of overall global shipments. China's Xiaomi Corp rounded out the top three positions with its best quarterly performance ever as shipments surged 62% to 49 million phones and its market share rose to 14%, market research firm Canalys said. Overall, global shipments surged 27% to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States raised hopes of an economic recovery.