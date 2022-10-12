U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,604.75
    +5.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,302.00
    +36.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,867.25
    +22.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.40
    +3.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.65
    -0.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.60
    -15.40 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.41 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0941
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2600
    +0.4610 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,053.32
    +6.85 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.73
    +0.42 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,364.25
    -37.00 (-0.14%)
     

Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program – repurchase is completed

Eimskipafelag Islands hf.

In week 41 2022 Eimskip purchased 65,110 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 32,232,421 as further stipulated below:

Date

Time

No. of shares

Price

Purchase price

10.10.2022

11:27:32

25,000

500

12,500,000

10.10.2022

15:00:59

20,000

499

9,980,000

11.10.2022

11:46:12

929

484

449,636

11.10.2022

14:43:39

19,181

485

9,302,785

TOTAL

 

65,110

 

32,232,421

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 August 2022.

The repurchase according to the share buy-back program is completed.

Eimskip held 3,396,197 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 3,461,307 after them, or the equivalent of 1.96% of issued shares in the company.

Under the buy-back program Eimskip purchased a total of 1,700,000 shares in the company amounting to ISK 934,098,884 market value.

Buy-back under the program would amount to a maximum of 1,700,000 shares and the market value amount would not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.


