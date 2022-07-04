U.S. markets closed

Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program – repurchase is completed

Eimskipafelag Islands hf.
·1 min read
Eimskipafelag Islands hf.
Eimskipafelag Islands hf.

In week 27 2022 Eimskip purchased 64,257 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 29,636,734 as further stipulated below:

Date

Time

No. of shares

Share price

Purchase price

4.7.2022

12:57:56

50,000

461

23,050,000

4.7.2022

14:15:20

14,257

462

6,586,734

Total

 

64,257

 

29,636,734

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 30 May 2022.

The repurchase according to the share buy-back program is completed.

Eimskip held 1,697,050 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 1,761,307 shares after them, or the equivalent of 1,02% of issued shares in the company.

Under the buy-back program Eimskip purchased a total of 1,730,000 shares in the company amounting to ISK 830,681,659 market value.

Buy-back under the program would amount to a maximum of 1,730,000 shares and the market value amount would not exceed ISK 900,000,000.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.


