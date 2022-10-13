U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

eInfochips and Taoglas Join Forces to Accelerate Global Wireless Innovation

·3 min read

The firms' combined expertise and new RF lab help deliver superior wireless performance to their clients.  

SAN DIEGO and AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoglas®, a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world, and eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services, have teamed up to offer RF design services to customers needing to incorporate wireless connectivity into their products.

eInfochips and Taoglas Join Forces to Accelerate Global Wireless Innovation

"We are excited about our collaboration with Taoglas. Taoglas' antenna and RF expertise complements eInfochips' electronic product development expertise," said Gaurav Patel, vice president and general manager of product engineering services for Arrow Electronics. "The combined capabilities of the two firms deliver accelerated design cycles and industry-leading performance to engineering teams developing the latest wireless innovations in medical, agricultural, industrial, transportation and emerging IoT industries around the world."

Rising demand for universal connectivity has accelerated cellular and RF integration in wired and offline devices, creating new engineering and compliance challenges. This collaboration offers a comprehensive set of RF services that help customers navigate the IoT development complexity of antenna design, calibration, tuning, testing and pre-certifications.

Taoglas has also established a new facility adjacent to eInfochips' design center in Ahmedabad, providing customers access to 43 years of collective technical expertise in advanced wireless product engineering, test, and antenna and RF design between the two firms.

The new fully equipped Taoglas lab features:

  • State-of-the-art StarLab multi-probe anechoic chamber, covering 650 MHz to 18 GHz

  • Passive antenna testing for standard telecom protocols including cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LoRa, Satellite

  • Active cellular OTA testing including TRP and TIS for 2G, 3G, 4G, CATM1 and NBIoT protocols

  • Top rated antenna simulation and design tools used by highly skilled Taoglas engineers

"Taoglas has been investing in India for over a decade, and this collaboration affirms our dedication to the region," said Taylor Kimmerle, global vice president of sales for Taoglas. "India is the next big engineering frontier and we're excited to partner with an innovative R&D leader like eInfochips to strengthen our wireless centers of excellence and serve a more diverse and global customer base."

About Taoglas  
Taoglas is a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world. Its solutions include advanced components and technologies and help OEMs, enterprises, and communities resolve the complexities of bringing digital transformation solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Focused on best-in-class, high-performance antenna and RF design, Taoglas has unique expertise in integrating and commercializing highly complex technology solutions. With world-class design and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas has proven expertise across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.

About eInfochips 
eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of IoT, AI/ML, security, sensors, wireless, cloud, and power.

eInfochips has been recognized as a leader in engineering R&D services by many top analysts and industry bodies, including Gartner, Zinnov, ISG, Nasscom and others.

For more information, visit https://www.einfochips.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/einfochips-and-taoglas-join-forces-to-accelerate-global-wireless-innovation-301646970.html

SOURCE eInfochips

