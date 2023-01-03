U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,824.14
    -15.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,136.37
    -10.88 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,386.98
    -79.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.73
    -10.51 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.15
    -3.11 (-3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.90
    +17.70 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0113 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    -0.0860 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1970
    -0.0080 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9330
    +0.2210 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,665.28
    -68.47 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.21
    -1.05 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.09
    +102.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Einova® Introduces Second Generation Wireless Charging Stones

·2 min read

The new generation of the wireless Charging Stone Xylo, and revolutionary Charging Stone Lamp Nox deliver fast 15W wireless charging in a new elegant, genuine wood and marble design.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), iconic charging accessories brand Einova®, unveiled the new wireless Charging Stone Xylo™ and Charging Stone Lamp Nox™, the next evolution of their very popular current Einova Wireless Charging Stone.

Einova announces the next generation of wireless charging stones.
Einova announces the next generation of wireless charging stones.

Einova believes that beauty shouldn't be sacrificed for function. The new generation of Charging Stones fuses everyday functionality with Einova's signature, refined Italian design, plus new design features that enable you to locate the sweet spot to charge your phone quickly and easily.

Unwind at the end of the day with the Charging Stone Lamp Nox. This elegant bedside table lamp creates a calming ambiance with its warm, soft light while charging all Qi-certified devices wirelessly.

The new Charging Stone Xylo and Charging Stone Lamp Nox include:

  • Premium natural materials – wood, metal, and marble stone

  • 15-Watt fast charge Qi 1.3 technology

  • One charging spot with proprietary algorithms to regulate devices' internal temperature during charge

  • Universally compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, including smartphones, wireless earbuds, as well as with MagSafe™ standard

  • Ergonomic design with a prominence on the top of the stone that ensures perfect alignment and avoids any interference of bulky protruding cameras

  • A 30-Watt USB-C wall power adapter with foldable prongs

  • Einova signature 6ft detachable flat USB-C to USB-C cable

  • The Charging Stone Lamp Nox also includes LED Light with two brightness intensities and touch-sensitive controls

"Our mission is to unite the best in charging technology with modern Italian design. It's our attention to detail and combination of elegant marble and a colorful base that makes Xylo and Nox classic yet modern pieces of art," said Einova Creative Director, Camilla Bettinelli. "Our technical updates and patented Qi-certified fast wireless charging technology makes the Xylo and Nox the industry's fastest, most efficient, and most aesthetically pleasing charging solutions."

The Charging Stone Xylo will be available in Black or White Marble at a suggested US retail of $119.99. The Charging Stone Lamp Nox, in Black, White, or Golden-Spider Marble options at a suggested US retail of $149.99. The models will be available at global retailers in spring 2023.

For more information, please see https://einova.com/.

About Einova 
Einova has been revolutionizing the world of power electronics in the charging and wireless category since 2020. Based in Modena, Italy, Einova is known for its high-end mobile power products that merge beautiful design, innovative technologies, and the highest quality, making modern life easier, efficient, and connected.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/einova-introduces-second-generation-wireless-charging-stones-301712578.html

SOURCE Einova

Recommended Stories

  • Tech stocks rise, U.S. dollar climbs, Tesla stock falls

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Apple Hikes Battery Replacement Service Fee For Out-Of-Warranty iPhones, iPads, And MacBooks

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) raised service charges for battery replacement of out-of-warranty iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks starting March 2023. The price rise ranges from $20 to $50 for different devices, TechCrunch reports. Reddit users highlighted that Apple had silently mentioned this change on the repair pages for these devices. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Wins Apple, Nvidia As First Customers Of Arizona Plant: Report “The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end

  • Why You Should Replace Your Old iPhone’s Battery Right Now

    These days, smartphones are so good you can hold onto them for years without upgrading. While companies like Apple try to make their newest gadgets look much better than your old model, a fresh battery is often all you need to give your old iPhone new life. If your iPhone’s battery is due for a swap, however, you should do it now.

  • Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for older iPhones on March 1st

    Apple is hiking the prices for older iPhone battery replacements by $20 on March 1st.

  • Best Apple deals in January 2023

    There are so many impressive Apple deals and sales available right now in January 2023. Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now long … The post Best Apple deals in January 2023 appeared first on BGR.

  • AMC adds to board as CEO calls for executive pay freeze

    The appointments bring the number of women on the nine-member AMC board to three. Here's how they will help the theater chain recover.

  • Evergrande chairman says 2023 crucial for home delivery, debt repayment

    This will be a "crucial year" for China Evergrande Group to fulfil home delivery to buyers, company Chairman Hui Ka Yan said in a letter to employees on New Year's Day, adding he trusted the firm would be able to repay all its debt. Saddled with over $300 billion in liabilities and undergoing a debt restructuring, the world's most indebted property developer has been struggling to repay its many creditors and suppliers and complete projects. "I trust firmly, as long as the entire Evergrande staff ... does all the jobs solidly including completing construction, restoring sales, restoring operation, we will definitely be able to ensure home delivery ... (and) repay all kinds of debt and resolve risks," Hui said in the letter dated Jan. 1.

  • The 2 REIT Benchmark ETFs End 2022 Down By More Than 25%

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) were deeply affected by the Federal Reserve’s actions in 2022, which led to higher interest rates. Even as investors anticipated an eventual lowering later in 2023 or at least by 2024, sellers remained in control of REIT shares all year. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLRE) started the year at $50 and closed at $36.93 for a 26% loss of value from beginning to end. iShares U. S. Real Estate ETF (NYSE: IYR) kicked off the year at $112.50 and droppe

  • Lula’s Extension of Fuel-Tax Break Hits Shares of Ethanol Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Brazilian sugar and ethanol producers are getting pummeled at the start of the year after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decided to extend a tax break on a variety of fuels.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBodies Pile Up in China as Covid Surge Overwhelms CrematoriumsSao Paulo-based Sao Martinho SA has plunge

  • Required minimum distribution mistakes to avoid

    Withdrawing the wrong amount, forgetting to take your RMD, mixing plan types are some of the most common mistakes.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Schlumberger, Halliburton, RPC and ProPetro

    Schlumberger, Halliburton, RPC and ProPetro have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Lululemon Athletica Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength; Still Shy Of Key Benchmark

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for lululemon athletica shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • AMC Stock Rises; Cineworld Says Companies Not in Asset-Sale Talks

    Substantial swings in the share price of AMC continued to start the new year, with the move-theater chain's stock rising 4% early Tuesday. Rival Cineworld Group said Tuesday that it wasn’t in talks with AMC regarding the sale of its cinema assets. AMC a couple weeks ago said [it held discussions regarding a potential strategic acquisition](https://www.wsj.com/articles/amc-held-talks-about-acquiring-theaters-from-bankrupt-cineworld-11671633129) of theaters from the bankrupt Cineworld. AMC CEO Ada

  • Stocks edge higher as darker forecasts loom

    (Reuters) -World stocks inched higher, European bond yields dropped and the dollar held firm in light trading on Monday following warnings from the International Monetary Fund's managing director that a third of the world will fall into recession in 2023. Inflation data from Europe, minutes from the December U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. labour market numbers were some of the highlights that Danske Bank chief analyst Piet Haines Christiansen said would be worth watching. "I would be cautious over interpreting any moves this morning," said Christiansen.

  • [video]VIDEO: What Last Year's Market Can Tell Us About 2023

    Bob Lang explains what 2022's trading tells him about the market in 2023, and takes a look at volatility ahead of a busy week of economic releases.

  • Yen Starts Year on Front Foot as Traders Eye Dollar Cliff Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen started 2023 with modest gains Monday as traders weighed the risk of further technical strength amid thin holiday trading.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownThe Japanese currency climbed as much as 0.3% to 130.77 per dollar in early Tokyo trading. A close below the dollar-yen’s August low of 130.41 would

  • My wife and I live ‘an average life’ in the Bay Area making $320K. Last year, we bought a house for $200K over asking — now we don’t want to live in it. Should we get professional help?

    Question: I was a victim of FOMO during the housing market craziness and bought a house for $200,000 over the asking price. Since it’s a rental property, if you sell at a loss, you may be able to write off some of the loss on the property sale for tax purposes.

  • What to Watch: PVH and G-III Start Down Their Separate Paths

    The two companies are in the midst of unwinding their licensing deals for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein U.S. women’s wholesale.

  • U.S. Auto Sales: GM Should Reclaim Full-Year Sales Crown On Strong Q4

    U.S. auto sales are seen rising in Q4 2022 as supply headwinds ease. But demand concerns continue to grow.

  • Oatly Jumps on Production Deal to Fix Persistent Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB surged after announcing it will transfer leases and production capacity at two US facilities to Canadian manufacturer Ya YA Foods Corp. — a bid to fix product shortages that have plagued the Swedish oat milk maker. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBodies Pile Up in China as Covid Surge Overwhelms Crematoriums