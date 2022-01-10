U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

Einride Brings on Freight Industry Expert to Lead European Team – Robert Ziegler joins as General Manager, Europe

Einride AB
·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swedish freight technology company Einride announced today the addition of Robert Ziegler to the Einride leadership team as General Manager, Europe. The newly-appointed role will drive expansion of the team across key markets in Europe, as Einride is poised to rapidly grow global business operations in the coming year.

In his role, Ziegler will bring his over 25 years of transportation industry experience to build up the Einride customer base and overall expansion of business across Europe. With a focus on large strategic accounts and key regional customers, Ziegler will also be leading cross-functional teams with an end-to-end focus on customers, alongside other key leadership team members.

“In my years of working in the transportation industry, I've been driven by the question of what we could be doing to make our industry and the world it impacts better,” said Robert Ziegler, General Manager, Europe at Einride. “With Einride, I’m thrilled to be able to do just that alongside a team that will continue to deliver on the promises of sustainable change in the coming years.”

Ziegler has over a decade of executive leadership experience in the transportation and logistics industries, with his most recent role leading the Solutions30 Group as Chief Transformation Officer and CEO of Germany. Previous to that, he held C-level roles at DHL Freight and Waberer’s International, in addition to over 17 years at Kearney, the Global consulting firm, where he specialized in transportation.

“Given our bold growth goals for 2022, we knew we needed a dedicated leader with both the skills and experience to lead our European team,” said Robert Falck, CEO and Founder of Einride. “Robert will be instrumental in making sure we continue to serve as an industry leader in defining what is truly possible in making a future where freight is electric, digital and autonomous.”

Einride officially launched in the U.S. in November of 2021, the first market expansion outside of Sweden. Other official expansion launches across Europe will be announced throughout 2022.

About Einride
Einride is a leading freight technology company providing digital, electric and autonomous shipping. It was founded in 2016 and became the world’s first company to operate an autonomous, electric freight vehicle on a public road in 2019. Today it operates Europe’s largest fleet of heavy electric trucks. Einride´s award winning technology and products enable users to execute on electrification and automation, order and track shipments, oversee routes and assignment, visualise data and gain insights. For more information, please visit einride.tech.

Contact
Katarina Hedström
press@einride.tech


