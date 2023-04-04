Eir Partners Takes a Majority Stake in GiftHealth

Emerging Market Leader accelerates growth through securing fundraising round

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifthealth, a leading pharmaceutical software company built to streamline the Rx experience through intelligent scripts, secured a growth investment from Eir Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm that invests in high-growth healthcare companies. (Eir Partners took a majority interest in Gifthealth as a part of the transaction.) Through this capital raise, Gifthealth will enhance its platform functionality, make key hires, and expand into new medical specialty verticals.

Gifthealth was founded by Nick Potts, CEO and Co-Founder, and John Romano, President and Co-Founder, both healthcare technology veterans who aimed to create a scalable solution for the cost and complexity of prescription drugs. The company launched a pilot program in Ohio and quickly expanded across the US.

Today, Gifthealth has expanded to 70+ full-time employees across data science, technology, patient care representatives, pharmacists and business development. With an initial focus on the gastroenterology market, Gifthealth serves over 15% of Gastroenterologists in the United States and has reached this level of penetration in only two years. Gifthealth's differentiated software solution allows for a frictionless experience for patients to receive their prescription medications, and at the best price available.

The Company has improved fill rates for its manufacturing customers by roughly 300% within its therapeutic areas of focus.

"After getting to know Brett and the Eir team, we couldn't be more excited about this partnership. They are true healthcare experts, from both a strategy and operations perspective. What we'll build together will help millions of patients across the country. The Rx space needs continued disruption and we're now better positioned to deliver exactly that," said Nick Potts.

"The Gifthealth team is thrilled to join forces with Eir Partners. This merger represents a significant milestone for both companies and is a testament to our teams' hard work and dedication. We owe our early success to the talented individuals at Gifthealth, who have worked tirelessly to create a company that is both innovative and patient-focused. Together with Eir Partners, we are excited to build on this foundation and create even more value for our patients and medical professionals," said John Romano.

Story continues

"The acquisition of Gifthealth represents the culmination of a proactive sourcing effort in the pharma services spaces. We have met with a number of rapidly growing competitors over the past 18 months and come to the conclusion that Nick and John have built the best solution for the space. Gift is in front of a massive opportunity to reduce the cost of drugs to consumers and meet the need of specialty providers, said Brett Carlson, Managing Member at Eir Partners. "We are delighted to back entrepreneurs that have developed the solution set to improve healthcare for all patients across the United States."

FundingVerse.com served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gifthealth.

About Gifthealth

Gifthealth is a pharmacy software company that provides innovative solutions to simplify the prescription process for patients, healthcare providers, and pharmacies. By removing barriers in the Rx process, Gifthealth drives a seamless and efficient prescription experience, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Visit https://gifthealth.com/

About Eir Partners

Eir Partners is a health tech private equity company. Eir has completed or partnered on over $5 billion in healthcare technology transactions since inception in 2015 and has been involved in large scale health tech companies including Claimlogiq, Capta Health Partners, CloudMed, Equian, Millennia, ReviveHealth, Convey, Signify and others. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts and check sizes ranging from $15 - $75 million. Visit www.eirpartners.com.

Contact: Nick Potts, CEO & Co-Founder of Gifthealth, nick@gifthealth.com

Contact: Brett Carlson Founder, Eir Partners bcarlson@eirpartners.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eir-partners-takes-a-majority-stake-in-gifthealth-301789054.html

SOURCE Eir Partners