U.S. markets closed

EISAI TO PRESENT LATEST DATA ON LEMBOREXANT AT THE 36TH ANNUAL SLEEP 2022 MEETING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ESALF
  • ESALY

NUTLEY, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today a total of seven poster presentations including the latest data on its in-house discovered orexin receptor antagonist lemborexant (product name: DAYVIGO® CIV) will be given at the 36th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (SLEEP 2022), to be held from June 4 to June 8, 2022, in Charlotte, NC.

Eisai logo. (PRNewsFoto/Eisai Inc.)
Eisai logo. (PRNewsFoto/Eisai Inc.)

Major poster presentations include the results of a subgroup analysis of the Phase III 304 clinical study on the effect of lemborexant treatment in older adults with insomnia and objectives of short sleep which is characterized by sleeping fewer than six hours (Posters #171 and #172).

"DAYVIGO continues to serve as an important asset to Eisai's neurology portfolio and we look forward to presenting the findings from several analyses at this year's SLEEP Meeting," said Ivan Cheung, Eisai Inc., Senior Vice President, President Neurology Business Group, Eisai Co., Ltd. "Insomnia can lead to daytime consequences; fatigue, difficulty concentrating and irritability, 1, 2 and causes distress or impairs functioning in social and occupational settings.3 Eisai remains committed to our pursuit of helping people suffering from insomnia to help address unmet medical needs."

SLEEP 2022 Presentations

Asset in Product,

Topic, Session, Time (Eastern Time)

Title, Presenter

Lemborexant

Poster presentation

Poster #168

Monday, June 6, 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM

Oral presentation session: O-31

Wednesday, June 8, 3 :15 PM

Subjective Sleep Outcomes with Lemborexant Among

Subjects with Insomnia and Clinically Meaningful Decreases

on the Insomnia Severity Index

Authors: Dr. Thomas Roth, et al

 

Presenter: Dr. Margaret Moline

Lemborexant

Poster presentation

Poster #169

Monday, June 6, 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM

Correlations Between Sleep Parameters and ISI Total Score

in Subjects with Moderate to Severe Insomnia Treated with

Lemborexant

Authors: Dr. Margaret Moline, et al

 

Presenter: Dr. Margaret Moline

Lemborexant

Poster presentation

Poster #170

Monday, June 6, 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM

Effect of Lemborexant on Early Morning Awakening in

Subjects with Severe Problems with Waking Too Early

 

Authors: Dr. Margaret Moline, et al

 

Presenter: Dr. Elizabeth Pappadopulos

Lemborexant

 

Poster presentation

Poster #171

Monday, June 6, 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM

Oral presentation session: O-31

Wednesday, June 8, 4:45 PM

Effect of Lemborexant Treatment on Polysomnographic

Sleep Measures in Older Adults with Insomnia and

Objective Short Sleep

Authors: Dr. Andrew D. Krystal, et al

 

Presenter: Dr. Margaret Moline

 

Lemborexant

Poster presentation

Poster #172

Monday, June 6, 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM

Oral presentation session: O-31

Wednesday, June 8, 5:00 PM

Lemborexant Treatment of Older Adults with Insomnia and

Objective Short Sleep: Rates of Response and Remission

Authors: Dr. Jack D. Edinger, et al

 

Presenter: Dr. Jack D. Edinger

 

Lemborexant

Poster presentation

Poster #173

Monday, June 6, 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM

Lemborexant Exposure is Independent of Race

 

Authors: Dr. Sumit Rawal, et al

 

Presenter: Dr. Margaret Moline

Lemborexant

Poster presentation

Poster #174

Monday, June 6, 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM

Response to Lemborexant in Older Subjects with Insomnia

Disorder and Comorbid Pain at Baseline

 

Authors: Dr. Alan Kaplan, et al

 

Presenter: Dr. Alan Kaplan

 

Please note, the poster presentation time is 5:15 PM7:15 PM on Monday, June 6 with odd numbered poster presentations taking place from 5:15 PM6:15 PM and even numbered poster presentations from 6:15 PM7:15 PM.

Media Inquiries: 
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120

Eisai Inc. (U.S.)
TEL: +551-305-0050
Christopher_Vancheri@eisai.com 

Investor Contact: 
Eisai Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
TEL: +81-(0)70-8688-9685

[Notes to editors] 
About Lemborexant (product name: DAYVIGO®
Lemborexant, an orexin receptor antagonist, is Eisai's in-house discovered and developed small molecule that inhibits orexin neurotransmission by binding competitively to the two subtypes of orexin receptors (orexin receptor 1 and 2). Fast on/off receptor kinetics of lemborexant to orexin receptors may influence lemborexant's potential to facilitate improvements in sleep onset and maintenance with minimal morning residual effects. It has been approved for the treatment of insomnia in over 10 countries including Japan, the United States and countries in Asia.

About Eisai Co., Ltd. 
Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. Eisai's corporate philosophy is based on the human health care (hhc) concept, which is to give first thought to patients and their families, and to increase the benefits that health care provides to them. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

Leveraging the experience gained from the development and marketing of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, Eisai aims to establish the "Eisai Dementia Platform." Through this platform, Eisai plans to deliver novel benefits to those living with dementia and their families through constructing a "Dementia Ecosystem," by collaborating with partners such as medical organizations, diagnostic development companies, research organizations, and bio-ventures in addition to private insurance agencies, finance industries, fitness clubs, automobile makers, retailers, and care facilities. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com.

About Eisai Inc. 
At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our mission and is the shared purpose that connects us to those we serve creating a network of powerful relationships that enables us to identify, understand and work to address the needs of people throughout their lives. We boldly push past the boundaries of science and aim to deliver life-changing therapies and health-related solutions that matter to people and society. We bring together science, technology and real-world expertise to pursue a world free from cancer, Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Everything we do is guided by the simple principle that patients and their families come first, and we have a responsibility to listen to and learn from them.

Eisai Inc. is the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd. The company's presence in the U.S. includes three discovery centers as well as commercial, clinical development and global demand organizations. To learn more about Eisai, please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information on our work in neurology, please visit the Eisai U.S. Neurology LinkedIn page.

INDICATION FOR DAYVIGO 
DAYVIGO (lemborexant) is an orexin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

DAYVIGO is contraindicated in patients with narcolepsy.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Central Nervous System (CNS) Depressant Effects and Daytime Impairment:

DAYVIGO can impair daytime wakefulness. CNS depressant effects may persist in some patients up to several days after discontinuing DAYVIGO. Prescribers should advise patients about the potential for next-day somnolence.

Driving ability was impaired in some subjects taking DAYVIGO 10 mg. Risk of daytime impairment is increased if DAYVIGO is taken with less than a full night of sleep remaining or at a higher than recommended dose. If taken in these circumstances, patients should not drive or engage in activities requiring mental alertness.

Use with other classes of CNS depressants (e.g., benzodiazepines, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, alcohol) increases the risk of CNS depression, which can cause daytime impairment. Dosage adjustments of DAYVIGO and concomitant CNS depressants may be necessary when administered together. Use of DAYVIGO with other insomnia drugs is not recommended. Patients should be advised not to consume alcohol in combination with DAYVIGO.

Because DAYVIGO can cause drowsiness, patients, particularly the elderly, are at a higher risk of falls.

Sleep Paralysis, Hypnagogic/Hypnopompic Hallucinations, and Cataplexy-Like Symptoms: Sleep paralysis, an inability to move or speak for up to several minutes during sleep-wake transitions, hypnagogic/hypnopompic hallucinations, including vivid and disturbing perceptions can occur with DAYVIGO. Prescribers should explain these events to patients.

Symptoms similar to mild cataplexy can occur with DAYVIGO and can include periods of leg weakness lasting from seconds to a few minutes, can occur either at night or during the day, and may not be associated with identified triggering event (e.g., laughter or surprise).

Complex Sleep Behaviors: Complex sleep behaviors, including sleep-walking, sleep-driving, and engaging in other activities while not fully awake (e.g., preparing and eating food, making phone calls, having sex), have been reported to occur with the use of hypnotics such as DAYVIGO. Events can occur in hypnotic-naïve and hypnotic-experienced persons. Patients usually do not remember these events. Complex sleep behaviors may occur following the first or any subsequent use of DAYVIGO, with or without the concomitant use of alcohol and other CNS depressants. Discontinue DAYVIGO immediately if a patient experiences a complex sleep behavior.

Patients with Compromised Respiratory Function: The effect of DAYVIGO on respiratory function should be considered for patients with compromised respiratory function. DAYVIGO has not been studied in patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Worsening of Depression/Suicidal Ideation: Incidence of suicidal ideation or suicidal behavior, as assessed by questionnaire, was higher in patients receiving DAYVIGO than placebo (0.3% for DAYVIGO 10 mg, 0.4% for DAYVIGO 5 mg, and 0.2% for placebo).

In primarily depressed patients treated with hypnotics, worsening of depression and suicidal thoughts and actions (including completed suicides) have been reported. Suicidal tendencies may be present in such patients and protective measures may be required. Intentional overdose is more common in this group of patients; therefore, the lowest number of tablets that is feasible should be prescribed at any one time.

The emergence of any new behavioral sign or symptom of concern requires careful and immediate evaluation.

Need to Evaluate for Comorbid Diagnoses: Treatment of insomnia should be initiated only after careful evaluation of the patient. Reevaluate for comorbid conditions if insomnia persists or worsens after 7 to 10 days of treatment. Worsening of insomnia or the emergence of new cognitive or behavioral abnormalities may be the result of an unrecognized underlying psychiatric or medical disorder and can emerge during the course of treatment with sleep-promoting drugs such as DAYVIGO.

ADVERSE REACTIONS 
The most common adverse reaction (reported in 5% of patients treated with DAYVIGO and at least twice the rate of placebo) with DAYVIGO was somnolence (10% for DAYVIGO 10 mg, 7% for DAYVIGO 5 mg, 1% for placebo).

DRUG INTERACTIONS 
CYP3A Inhibitors: The maximum recommended dose of DAYVIGO is 5 mg no more than once per night when co-administered with weak CYP3A inhibitors. Avoid concomitant use of DAYVIGO with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of DAYVIGO with moderate or strong CYP3A inducers.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy and Lactation: There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors pregnancy outcomes in women who are exposed to DAYVIGO during pregnancy.

Healthcare providers are encouraged to register patients in the DAYVIGO pregnancy registry by calling 1-888-274-2378. There are no available data on DAYVIGO use in pregnant women to evaluate for a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse maternal or fetal outcomes.

There are no data on the presence of lemborexant in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. Infants exposed to DAYVIGO through breastmilk should be monitored for excess sedation.

Geriatric Use: Exercise caution when using doses higher than 5 mg in patients ≥65 years old.

Renal Impairment: Patients with severe renal impairment may experience an increased risk of somnolence.

Hepatic Impairment: The maximum recommended dose of DAYVIGO is 5 mg in patients with moderate hepatic impairment. DAYVIGO is not recommended in patients with severe hepatic impairment. Patients with mild hepatic impairment may experience an increased risk of somnolence.

DRUG ABUSE AND DEPENDENCE

DAYVIGO is a Schedule IV-controlled substance.

Because individuals with a history of abuse or addiction to alcohol or other drugs may be at increased risk for abuse and addiction to DAYVIGO, follow such patients carefully.

For more information about DAYVIGO, see full Prescribing Information.

References:
1. Ferrie JE, et al. Sleep epidemiology – a rapidly growing field. Int J Epidemiol. 2011;40(6):1431–1437. 
2. Roth T. Insomnia: definition, prevalence, etiology and consequences. J Clin Sleep Med. 2007;3(5 Suppl):S7–S10.
3. National Institute of Public Health. Sleep disorders practice guidelines - for the proper usage of sleeping medications and the withdrawal: insomnia medical manual aiming for breaking through (available in Japanese only).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eisai-to-present-latest-data-on-lemborexant-at-the-36th-annual-sleep-2022-meeting-301560424.html

SOURCE Eisai Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • Why Repare Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    After the market closed Wednesday, Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) announced that it had entered into a licensing and collaboration deal with Roche (OTC: RHHBY) for its experimental cancer drug, camonsertib, also known as RP-3500. In the wake of that news, Repare shares skyrocketed, and were up by 36.5% as of 11:58 a.m. ET on Thursday. The spectacular gain for Repare Thursday seems to be warranted, especially in light of the details of its agreement with the Swiss healthcare giant.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Why Regeneron Wasn't a Healthy Stock Today

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) had a day to forget, at least as far as its stock was concerned. Regeneron announced that it's buying out its partner Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) stake in Libtayo, the cancer drug on which they've collaborated. Under the terms of the arrangement, Regeneron would hold the exclusive development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the medication worldwide.

  • Amazon Care expands to S.F. Is it the right approach?

    Amazon is trying to crack into that market with its own offering called Amazon Care that has expanded into San Francisco. Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a health care service for its own employees, and has since made it available for third parties as an employer-provided benefit nationwide. The service offers both virtual and in-person services, but you won’t see any Amazon Care clinics spread out around urban neighborhoods like they’ve done with other retail efforts like Amazon Go.

  • Sernova Opens the Market

    Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sernova Corp. (TSXV: SVA) and his team joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

  • Nightclub needle attacks puzzle European authorities

    Across France, more than 300 people have reported being pricked out of the blue with needles at nightclubs or concerts in recent months. Club owners and police are trying to raise awareness, and a rapper even interrupted his recent show to warn concert-goers about the risk of surprise needle attacks. It's not just France: Britain’s government is studying a spate of “needle spiking” there, and police in Belgium and the Netherlands are investigating scattered cases too.

  • Many Americans don't have a clue about health care costs in retirement

    A retired opposite sex couple age 65 in 2022 may need an average of $315,000 saved (after tax) to cover health care expenses in retirement.

  • Regeneron Buys Sanofi Cancer Drug for Up to $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. agreed to buy the immune-oncology drug Libtayo from partner Sanofi for as much as $1.1 billion, revisiting a deal that helped the French company re-enter the field of cancer research. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Lettin

  • Tulsa Gunman Ranted to His Surgeon Then Bought a Rifle 3 Hours Before Hospital Massacre

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Tulsa Police DepartmentLast month, Michael Louis had an operation on his back. But the pain had become too much to bear, he claimed. And when an enraged Louis couldn’t find relief, he blamed the man trying to help—his doctor.Police said Louis fatally shot two orthopedists, a medical receptionist, a bystander, and then himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday afternoon, using a semi-automatic rifle he bought just three hours earlier from a

  • Woman told she has terminal cancer while giving birth

    ‘If the NHS does not acknowledge that things need to change then I feel sorry for everybody,’ Lois Walker says

  • This Disabled Woman Tipped 26% And Asked Her Grubhub Driver To Drop Her Food Where She Could Get It — He Purposely Left It Out Of Her Reach, And We Need To Hold Businesses Accountable For Disability Discrimination

    "For many Disabled people, food delivery services are imperative for our well-being; it’s not a luxury, but something we’re dependent on."View Entire Post ›

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Essential COVID Update

    We're entering the third pandemic summer, and it's a confusing time. Cases are up nationwide. Hospitalizations are rising but not to the extent of previous COVID-19 waves. People over 50 are advised to get a fourth vaccine dose. But where are we, really, and what does the future of COVID look like as we head into the fall and beyond? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, shed some light on this during an interview this week. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your he

  • On One Year Anniversary, Organon Introduces Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy and Commitments with Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

    Organon Canada Inc., an affiliate of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women's healthcare company, which employs over 120 people across Canada, today announced the publication of the company inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021. The ESG report introduces the company's ESG platform, known as Her Promise, and details how the company is working to help women and girls achieve the full potential of their promise through better health. The publication of the ESG Report an

  • An Oral Drug Might Repair Brain Damage Caused by Alzheimer’s

    jonathan KitchenThere are nearly 6 million adults in the U.S. with Alzheimer’s disease. The disorder typically strikes before age 60 and it has no cure, although there are drugs that can alleviate memory symptoms and other cognitive changes.However, scientists may be on the cusp of a treatment that can stop Alzheimer’s disease in its tracks. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a group of researchers led by neuroscientists at Yale University uncovered an

  • White House says kids under 5 could get COVID-19 vaccines by June 21

    The White House said Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 could begin as soon as June 21, if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the shots. “We expect vaccinations will begin in earnest as early as Tuesday, June 21, and really roll on throughout that week,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish…

  • Immunology professor on why data shows more COVID infections among boosted Americans

    Recent data from the CDC shows boosted Americans are catching COVID-19 higher rates than those who have not been boosted - although the boosters help protect against hospitalizations and deaths. Professor John Moore from Weill Cornell Medical College joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett to explain what's behind these numbers.

  • Making Sense of Cancer with Hannah Fry, review: a probing account of how the disease is treated

    I’ve long been a fan of Professor Hannah Fry. Her TV documentaries (The Joy of Data) and regular radio slots (including Radio 4’s The Curious Cases of Rutherford & Fry) never fail to make numbers engaging. Yet I had no idea that she’d been seriously unwell, so Making Sense of Cancer with Hannah Fry (BBC Two) was an eye-opener in more ways than one.

  • Taking Prostate Cancer Research Forward

    Scientists at Merck are committed to research and development for people diagnosed with prostate cancer

  • ‘We’re playing with fire’: US Covid cases may be 30 times higher than reported

    Severe undercounting undermines our efforts to ‘understand and get ahead of the virus’, researcher says after New York survey