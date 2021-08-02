U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

EisnerAmper Announces Investment By TowerBrook Capital Partners

3 min read

Move Reimagines the Traditional Accounting Firm Model; Significantly Increases Investment in Client Service and Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout its long history, EisnerAmper has made bold moves to ensure it has remained a market leader. With that same visionary spirit, the global business advisory firm announces today that TowerBrook Capital Partners ("TowerBrook"), an international investment management firm, has made a strategic investment in EisnerAmper.

Charly Weinstein
Charly Weinstein

TowerBrook's significant capital infusion will help drive EisnerAmper's long-term growth initiatives, which include accelerating the evolution of service offerings, investing considerably in talent and technology, and strategically expanding via organic growth and targeted mergers and acquisitions—all directed at exponentially enhancing client service.

Going forward, EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed CPA firm, will provide attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, will provide business advisory and non-attest services.

"EisnerAmper and TowerBrook share common goals to provide superior client service, accelerate growth, create value, attract and retain the best and brightest talent, and be responsible corporate citizens," said Charly Weinstein, EisnerAmper CEO. "We're supremely confident that now is the right time for this forward-looking move, and we're excited about the future opportunities this creates for our clients, our communities and our team."

"Rather than conforming to traditional frameworks, adopting a new model of ownership facilitates the best structure for the Firm to drive growth and innovative solutions to our clients. Our colleagues will be able to chart a course for success in our purpose-built practice structure. EisnerAmper will continue to be a leader of positive transformative change for the profession as a whole," added Mr. Weinstein.

"EisnerAmper's commitment to providing industry-leading services has helped it to build a large, long-term client base that is continuing to grow," stated Jonathan Bilzin, Co-President, Managing Director at TowerBrook. "We see a significant opportunity for the business to increase the pace of that growth with the help of TowerBrook's resources and relevant experience."

"We look forward to working with Charly and the partnership at EisnerAmper to continue to grow their platform through strategic M&A and further investments in technology to support their client base," added Walter Weil, Managing Director at TowerBrook.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as sole financial advisor to EisnerAmper and has provided committed debt financing in support of the transaction.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About EisnerAmper
EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 200 partners and principals and 2,000-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TowerBrook Capital Partners
TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. is an investment management firm that has raised in excess of $17.4 billion to date and has a history of creating value for investors. The firm is co-headquartered in New York and London and focuses on making investments in companies headquartered in North America and Europe. TowerBrook's private equity strategy primarily pursues control-oriented investments in large and mid-market companies, principally on a proprietary basis and often in situations characterized by complexity. TowerBrook's structured opportunities strategy allows access to a broad array of opportunities, principally via structured asset and structured equity investments, enabling investment companies to access funding and expertise to support growth without ceding control. TowerBrook is a certified B Corporation. B Corporation certification is administered by the nonprofit B Lab organization and is awarded to companies that demonstrate leadership in their commitment to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") standards and responsible business practices. For more information, please visit towerbrook.com.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eisneramper-announces-investment-by-towerbrook-capital-partners-301346101.html

SOURCE EisnerAmper LLP

