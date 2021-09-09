EisnerAmper Expands Digital Health Services

New Offerings Include Risk and Safety Analytics, Operational Reliability and Accountability, and Technology-Enabled Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper, a leading global business advisory firm, announces an expansion of its Digital Health Services line within its Health Care Consulting Group. As health care continues to evolve at lightning speed, technology will play an ever-larger role in responding to patient expectations, improving patient access and the patient care journey, mining data for operational and clinical improvements, and deploying virtual health solutions. The group's expanded services will help respond to these client needs and include Risk and Safety Analytics, Operational Reliability and Accountability, and Technology-Enabled Solutions.

"One of the most exciting advances is the introduction of Risk and Safety Analytics, which really helps the firm capitalize on data and drive innovation with our clients," said Ron Dreskin, Principal-in-Charge of EisnerAmper's Health Care Services Group. "It offers a revolutionary approach, mining data from multiple sources that reveals patient safety risk and revenue cycle opportunities to realize previously unavailable insights. Using those insights, we recommend actionable risk mitigation and embed medical malpractice controls in hospital EHR systems and operations. This approach has consistently resulted in reduced care delivery risk volatility and improved patient safety."

The pandemic accelerated demand for virtual health solutions, new digital tools and related technologies, all with far-reaching implications for patient care and clinical/operational systems. The challenges and opportunities going forward will be to harness all of technology's power into a focused digital strategy. EisnerAmper's Digital Health Services will help clients capitalize on digital assets for growth, efficiencies and risk management. As the health care ecosystem moves toward precision medicine, our clients can benefit by leveraging data to support care decisions and improve patient outcomes as well as by sharing with life sciences manufacturers and innovators in increasing effectiveness in product life-cycle management and clinical trials and generating new treatment approaches.

The Digital Health Services team is led by Arvind P. Kumar, Managing Director. Arvind is an entrepreneur and health care executive who has worked at the intersection of health care and technology for more than 25 years, serving in a diverse range of transformation roles. Most recently, he served as a founder and partner for a Big Four accounting firm's Health Care Advisory and Digital Risk Solutions Practice ("DRS") where he built its DRS services including regulatory, compliance, patient safety, and technology integration/interoperability.

Additional team members include Dennis Antishin, who has more than 25 years working as a health care strategist with a diverse background focused on patient safety, clinical risk, operations and technology; and Abraham Morse MD, MBA, a physician with more than ten years of experience using data analytics to optimize malpractice risk management, patient safety and EHR implementations.

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 200 partners and principals and 2,000-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.





