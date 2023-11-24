EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.01

EITA Resources Berhad's (KLSE:EITA) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.01 per share on 15th of January. However, the dividend yield of 2.5% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

EITA Resources Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, EITA Resources Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 11.8% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 60%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0175, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.02. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.3% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. EITA Resources Berhad's EPS has fallen by approximately 12% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think EITA Resources Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, EITA Resources Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Is EITA Resources Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

