EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.01

The board of EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 7th of July, with investors receiving MYR0.01 per share. The dividend yield will be 4.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

EITA Resources Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, EITA Resources Berhad was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 102% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 6.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 68%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, even though the current levels are slightly more elevated.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.015, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.0325. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. EITA Resources Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. In the last five years, EITA Resources Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.2% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

EITA Resources Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about EITA Resources Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for EITA Resources Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

