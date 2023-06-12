EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA) Is Reducing Its Dividend To MYR0.01

EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 7th of July to MYR0.01, which is 43% lower than what investors received last year for the same period. However, the dividend yield of 3.7% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

EITA Resources Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, EITA Resources Berhad's dividend was only 60% of earnings, however it was paying out 102% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 6.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 68%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0175 total annually to MYR0.025. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.6% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. In the last five years, EITA Resources Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.2% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

EITA Resources Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for EITA Resources Berhad (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

