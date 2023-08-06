Is EITA Resources Berhad's (KLSE:EITA) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

With its stock down 2.8% over the past month, it is easy to disregard EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on EITA Resources Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EITA Resources Berhad is:

3.5% = RM7.3m ÷ RM210m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

EITA Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.5% ROE

It is hard to argue that EITA Resources Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Hence, the flat earnings seen by EITA Resources Berhad over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared EITA Resources Berhad's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about EITA Resources Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is EITA Resources Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 45% (meaning the company retains55% of profits) in the last three-year period, EITA Resources Berhad's earnings growth was more or les flat. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, EITA Resources Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about EITA Resources Berhad's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on EITA Resources Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

