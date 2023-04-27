Eitan Medical launches connected Avoset™ Infusion Platform

Avoset™ Infusion Platform is set to redefine post-acute care

NETANYA, Israel, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, announced today, the launch of its new cutting-edge connected infusion multi-therapy ambulatory infusion system - Avoset™.

The connected Avoset™ Infusion System is designed to transform post-acute care and specialty infusion therapy with compact and simplified technology that can monitor infusion treatment data remotely, aiming to enhance patient safety, and improve the user experience.

The Avoset™ Infusion Platform complements the Sapphire Infusion portfolio and is especially well positioned to address infusion needs for therapies which require secure medication reservoirs and long battery life at low flow rates.

The Avoset Infusion Pump is MDR certified and is currently available in selected European countries. Eitan Medical is looking forward to rolling out Avoset on an international scale in 2023.

Shaul Eitan, GM and President of Eitan Medical, Medication Delivery Solutions, commented: "The recent spinout of Eitan Medical's Sorrel wearable injection device business, allows Eitan Medical to focus on its core connected infusion system solutions. The launch of Avoset will transform infusion therapy in alternate sites and is not only a triumph of innovation and technology, but also a testament to the dedication of Eitan Medical in providing the best possible care for patients. It is a moment of excitement and hope, as we look forward to the transformative impact these solutions will have on the lives of many patients and caregivers around the world."

Roger Massengale, Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "We are thrilled to launch the Avoset Infusion Platform, an innovative connected ambulatory infusion pump that will transform the way patients receive treatment in post-acute care. We are confident that this new infusion pump will make a positive impact on the lives of patients and their caregivers, providing them with the freedom and flexibility to manage their treatment from the comfort of their own homes. This confirms that Eitan Medical is set for sustainable growth with a focus on a strong innovation roadmap that will redefine the drug delivery market."

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medical goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments.

For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs.

Eitan Medical's product lines* include the Sapphire™ infusion platform, providing connected infusion therapy systems in hospital and ambulatory settings; and Avoset™ infusion pump, connected infusion systems focusing on the post-acute market.

* Eitan Medical Ltd is legal manufacturer of the Sapphire™ and Avoset™ Infusion Pumps.

https://eitanmedical.com/

https://eitanmedical.com/avoset-infusion-pump/

