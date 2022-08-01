U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

Eitan Medical Receives ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification

·3 min read

Certification Demonstrates Company's Commitment to Reducing its Environmental Impact in the Production of Wearable Drug Delivery Devices

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions across the care continuum, announced today it has earned International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 certification for the quality management system for production of its range of medical devices including its Sapphire infusion pumps and the Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform solution. This accreditation certifies that the quality system related to the manufacture of these devices is in compliance with the required standards to reduce negative environmental impact.

Eitan Medical Logo
Eitan Medical Logo

ISO 14001 comprises a set of standards specifying the necessary requirements for organizations to establish effective environmental management systems. This standard provides guidelines for help in reducing environmental impact, including pollution and carbon footprint, in order to advance environmental conservation.

"Eitan Medical has made a concerted effort to assess and adapt our operations and manufacturing processes to meet these important industry standards. While we focus on developing solutions that heal people, we need to simultaneously ensure we aren't harming the health of the planet," said Igal Shany, CEO of Eitan Medical. "This certification reflects our dedication to creating a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem and exemplifies our core value of providing an environment in which people can live healthier and more enjoyable lives."

Eitan Medical develops connected, patient-centric drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, pre-hospital and home care environments. Eitan Medical's product lines include the Sapphire™ infusion platform, providing connected infusion therapy systems in hospital and ambulatory settings; the Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform, a patient-centric on-body injector for delivery of biologic treatments; and Eitan Insights™ a cloud-based platform providing remote treatment data visibility for Eitan Medical's devices.

"As a developer and manufacturer, we are proud that the materials used in our product lines, internal procedures and waste management processes are in-line with global sustainability standards and values," said Judith Antler, Chief Quality Officer at Eitan Medical. "Our commitment extends to our educational framework, through which we provide ecological and sustainability awareness instruction, as well as new manufacturing training programs for employees to increase their knowledge and understanding of this critical issue."

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medical goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments.

For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs. Eitan Medical's product lines include the Sapphire™ infusion platform*, providing connected infusion therapy systems in hospital and ambulatory settings; the Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform, the patient-centric on-body injector for delivery of biologic treatments; and Avoset™ infusion pump, connected infusion systems for the home care market.

For more information, visit: https://www.eitanmedical.com/ 

  • Eitan Medical Ltd is legal manufacturer of the Sapphire™ infusion pump, the Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform (FDA investigational device) and the Avoset™ (FDA investigational device)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699153/Eitan_Medical.jpg

Media Relations Contact: 
Nicole Kaufman-Grubner
FINN Partners for Eitan Medical
nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com  
@nicolegrubner

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eitan-medical-receives-iso-14001-environmental-management-certification-301596844.html

SOURCE Eitan Medical

