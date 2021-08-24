eIVF Names Nimesh Shah Chief Executive Officer and Tim Beaulieu As Chief Product Commercialization Officer

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eIVF, an innovator in fertility specific-software and the leading fertility EMR, today announced the strengthening of its senior management team with the appointments of Nimesh Shah as Chief Executive Officer and Tim Beaulieu as Chief Product Commercialization Officer.

eIVF is the leading fertility-specific EMR managing every aspect of a fertility practice including billing, scheduling, patient communications, clinic / laboratory operations, cryo-storage, biometrics, patient, donor, pharmacy and research portals, calculation of cycle costs, and transaction amongst the practices and constituents. Its secure patient portal provides 24-hour access to health information, streamlined communication to a patient's provider, appointment information, and electronic document signing.

Andy Wilkins, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Street Capital, which acquired eIVF in 2018, said, "eIVF provides fertility clinics with a suite of information technologies that provide vital reproductive intelligence to help patients achieve the best healthcare outcomes. The appointments of Nimesh and Tim bring healthcare and technology experience relevant to eIVF's business. Their leadership will allow eIVF to better support our provider clients, improve the efficiency of our clients' practices, and deliver the information, tools and capabilities that will lead to improved patient outcomes."

Prior to joining eIVF, Mr. Shah served as the CEO of Ingenious Med, a mobile SaaS company focused on physician and practice revenue success. Prior to that he served as the President of McKesson's Enterprise Information Solutions business unit, leading their hospital software and services business, including EMR, supply chain, and revenue cycle solutions. He is a graduate of Mary Washington College and received his M.P.A. degree from George Mason University. Mr. Beaulieu joined eIVF from Amadeus, Newmarket International, serving over 10 years as Vice President of Development. He previously served over 30 years with Newmarket International, most recently as Director of Development. He is a graduate of Merrimack College.

Atlantic Street Capital's expertise in the healthcare / healthcare services sectors includes its investments in Advancing Eyecare, a partnership of leaders in the eyecare instrumentation marketplace; OrthoBethesda, the premier provider of orthopedic services in the greater Washington, D.C. region; Lab Logistics, provider of mission critical, transportation solutions exclusively focused on the medical laboratory and hospital industry; Anatomy IT the leading provider of managed IT services to the healthcare industry across the tri-state area; and Renew Digital, a leading provider and servicer of certified pre-owner x-ray equipment for the dental end market.

eIVF is a leader in healthcare software that serves over 125 practices and clinics. Founded in 2001 and launched in 2002 after testing at Boston IVF, eIVF is one of the first electronic medical record (EMR) platforms focused on Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) practices and has been utilized on over a million cycles. Known for its pursuit of excellence in the fertility industry, eIVF has seen trajectory growth throughout the years by continuously developing new software solutions that support all aspects of a fertility clinic's operations. http://www.eivf.org

