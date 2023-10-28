EJF Investments' (LON:EJFI) Dividend Will Be £0.0268

The board of EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of November, with investors receiving £0.0268 per share. This means the annual payment is 9.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for EJF Investments

EJF Investments' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, EJF Investments' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 3.0% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 49%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

EJF Investments Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from £0.096 total annually to £0.107. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.8% a year over that time. EJF Investments hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. In the last five years, EJF Investments' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 3.0% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for EJF Investments (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is EJF Investments not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.