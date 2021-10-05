U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

Eka and Enverus Team to Speed Energy Trading Risk Management and Decision-Making

·2 min read

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading cloud platform for digital innovation, today announced a collaboration with Enverus, the leading global energy data analytics and SaaS technology company to provide energy traders new solutions for improved risk management and decision-making.

Eka will offer a pre-built connector on its Energy Trading and Risk Management Platform for seamless access to Enverus' MarketView and CurveBuilder data, including forward curves, settlement prices and foreign exchange. The combination can accelerate project implementations and results by linking Enverus's data API with a cloud data warehouse to integrate disparate data, tools and analytics into one repository.

"Customers trading in energy markets need timely market data to manage their P&L, settlements, run risk reports, and more," says Manav Garg, CEO, Eka. "We're excited to work with Enverus to help energy businesses make more informed decisions and improve risk reporting."

"Instead of building a one-off interface that would have to be managed by an in-house IT team, we have rolled out a pre-built connector between Enverus' Trading & Risk Solutions and Eka," said Simon Crisp, Enverus Trading & Risk General Manager. "For an energy business, a pre-built connector expedites and de-risks implementation and reduces the long-term support requirements of their market data and ETRM connection."

The speeds at which energy traders can access and understand data is crucial to their ability to respond to disruptive events, set strategy and achieve growth.

About Eka Software Solutions

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative, cloud solutions that unify a whole range of workflows from procurement to payments. Its platform driven solutions for commodity and supply chain management, source-to-pay, treasury and sustainability help customers to overcome complex challenges and accelerate their digital journey in an environment of continuous change. See: eka1.com.

About Enverus

Enverus is the leading energy SaaS company delivering highly-technical insights and predictive/prescriptive analytics that empower customers to make decisions that increase profit. Enverus' innovative technologies drive production and investment strategies, enable best practices for energy and commodity trading and risk management, and reduce costs through automated processes across critical business functions. Enverus is a strategic partner to more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com.

Media Contacts:

Eka: Sharmita Mandal sharmita.mandal@eka1.com

Enverus: Jon Haubert | 303.396.5996

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eka-and-enverus-team-to-speed-energy-trading-risk-management-and-decision-making-301392645.html

SOURCE Eka Software Solutions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c9897.html

