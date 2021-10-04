U.S. markets open in 9 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.00
    -11.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,082.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,705.00
    -56.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.20
    -6.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.59
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -1.5290 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -23.14 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0230
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,511.54
    -371.52 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,368.28
    -402.79 (-1.40%)
     

Eka Global Increases Production Capacity by 15%

·2 min read

Producing over 2,850 million pieces in annual output will help to expand Thai SMEs' business opportunities and enhance the "New Normal" lifestyle of consumers worldwide.

BANGKOK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and driven by the "New Normal" lifestyle, Eka Global, Asia's No. 1 longevity packaging producer, has been inundated with an increasing demand for its proven rigid-barrier plastic packaging products. This led to a newly installed 10th production-line, enabling the company to increase its production capacity by 15%.

Chaiwat Nantiruj, Eka Global&#x002019;s Group CEO
Chaiwat Nantiruj, Eka Global’s Group CEO

The additional production line, which is fully commissioned and commenced commercial operations in September 2021, will add another 350 million units to Eka Global's current production capacity of 2,500 million units per annum. This will boost the overall production output to 2,850 million units per year.

Chaiwat Nantiruj, Eka Global's Group CEO, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has changed people's way of life. Self-quarantine and food delivery have become an integral part of our "New Normal" lifestyles. The global food-delivery industry has seen a significant increase in business, leading to a greater demand for our longevity packaging that promotes food safety and provides greater convenience for the consumers."

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic brought much if the world to a virtual standstill in 2020, Eka Global has been operating at maximum capacity. The company continues to receive ever increasing orders from customers across the Asia Pacific, the USA and Europe. To be well prepared to meet this uptrend in the future, the company felt it feasible to expand its production capacity with this latest investment.

"Demand for longevity packaging will continue in the future with or without COVID-19," said Chaiwat. "Visionary food producers, exporters and local SMEs have also realized this and are looking for high quality longevity packaging."

Together with its commitment to becoming an innovative leader in the longevity packaging market, Eka Global also cares about the environment. The company believes that environmentally friendly packaging is a critical tool to enable Thai SMEs to expand their business overseas and enhances their competitiveness in the global market.

"We aim to minimize the impact of our business on the environment," said Chaiwat. "The Circular Economy concept is key for business development to achieve sustainable growth. We have introduced a 360-degree waste management policy. Our products are already 100% recyclable but we are not yet fully satisfied."

"Our R&D team has been working very hard to come up with more environmentally friendly innovations. Among other research projects that we are working on is using plant-based raw materials to replace petroleum-based products. Our goal is crystal clear, that is to allow consumers to enjoy a New Normal lifestyle with food safety while sharing the responsibility for a Clean Environment."

SOURCE Eka Global

Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • China Evergrande trading halt spurs asset sale speculation

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of distressed developer China Evergrande and its profitable property management unit were suspended from trade in Hong Kong on Monday, sparking speculation about a possible asset divestment at the cash-strapped company. Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as a crackdown on debt leaves it unable to refinance $305 billion in liabilities. The Hong Kong stock exchange gave no reason for the suspension of Evergrande or of shares in its unit Evergrande Property Services Group and it was unclear who initiated the suspension.

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Begins, 7 Stocks Showing Strength; Tesla Deliveries Surge

    Friday marked day one of a market rally attempt, but it's still a correction. Tesla deliveries jumped.

  • Evergrande Shares Halted Amid Report of Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its property services arm were halted in Hong Kong stock trading amid a report that the developer agreed to sell a controlling stake in the unit to raise much-needed cash. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bitter

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save it

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Staar Surgical Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Third-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Johnson & Johnson Sell-Off: Is It a Buying Opportunity?

    Buying Dividend Kings at fair prices is a one way to achieve strong total returns with lower volatility.

  • 3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

    What do the world's most confident investors do when their favorite stocks dive along with the rest of the stock market? If you're Cathie Wood, the CEO and founder of ARK Invest you do some bargain shopping. Rising interest rates in the U.S. and a financial crisis in China have been driving down shares of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Cathie Wood manages for ARK Invest.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    While stocks still trade well above bear market territory, the massive increase in many key stocks since March 2020 has prompted concerns that a pullback could come sooner rather than later. Given those factors, stocks such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) can serve investors well in a challenging market.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Nio Doubles Q3 EV Sales; BYD, Xpeng, Li Auto Sales Nearly Triple

    Xpeng soared above Q3 delivery targets. Chinese EV rivals Nio and Li Auto also beat. EV giant BYD boomed.

  • Tesla Just Keeps Delivering More Cars. That Should Be Good News for the Stock.

    Tesla delivered more than 240,000 cars in the third quarter of 2021. Wall Street was looking for about 225,000 to 230,000 deliveries.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”