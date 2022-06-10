U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Ekinops Entity, SixSq, Announces 'App Vendor Programme'

·2 min read
GENEVA, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (EuronextParis: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading network access and virtualization specialist, today announced the launch of the Nuvla.io App Vendor Programme built by its subsidiary, SixSq, to accelerate the delivery and monetization of edge computing applications.

SixSq, an Ekinops company
SixSq, an Ekinops company

SixSq's Nuvla.io is a proven B2B digital platform for industrialization and automation of containerized edge applications and device management.

Delivering simplified go-to-market for App Vendors

"Using the Nuvla.io Marketplace and App Vendor Programme we can springboard customers into adopting and deploying meaningful edge computing with minimum risk and a positive ROI," said Marc-Elian Bégin, SixSq CEO and Co-founder. "Both vendors and customers benefit from unprecedented agility, flexibility and scalability, with minimum complexity and without compromise on security."

The App Vendor Programme gives app vendors and customers tools to interact in a seamless way, including clear pricing and contractual terms. It also provides hassle-free monetization of business applications for telcos, service providers and system integrators.

App vendors can now more quickly reach their customers and at the same time benefit from a simple mechanism to deliver regular software updates. Customers can purchase their apps in a secure manner, at scale, using Nuvla.io.

Serving all sectors with Edge Apps for Business

The App Vendor Programme launches with selected innovative leaders in their fields. The first vendors bring turnkey apps in the following sectors:

  • Logistics and railway

  • Manufacturing and machine monitoring

  • Next generation GDPR compliant people and crowd tracking solution

  • Cyberattack detection driven from AI analysis

  • Smart city audio based real-time analysis using AI

App vendors wishing to join the App Vendor Programme are invited to get in touch with the SixSq team. Specific press announcements will be made shortly regarding the first app vendors to join the programme.

Details can be found here: https://nuvla.io/marketplace.

All press releases are published after the close of trading on Euronext Paris.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837107/Ekinops_SixSq.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

EKINOPS contact:
Didier Brédy 
Chairman and CEO 
contact@ekinops.com

Investors:
Mathieu Omnes 
Investor relation 
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92 
momnes@actus.fr

Press:
Amaury Dugast 
Press relation 
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 
adugast@actus.fr

 

 

Ekinops Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ekinops)
Ekinops Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ekinops)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ekinops-entity-sixsq-announces-app-vendor-programme-301565666.html

SOURCE Ekinops

