U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,510.59
    +49.41 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,776.24
    +223.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.12
    +285.66 (+2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,088.85
    +22.91 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.90
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    -0.36 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1033
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3660
    +0.0510 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3258
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7260
    +1.2580 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,606.82
    +1,614.64 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.83
    +5.27 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Eko expands algorithmic heart problem detection and lands $30M Series C extension

Emma Betuel
·5 min read

The stethoscope has come a long way from its humble beginnings in the 19th century. The regular acoustic type is still used every day, but it’s been joined by a panoply of digital options that can amplify or convert heart sounds into electrical signals. Eko, a company founded in 2013, has focused on bringing applied AI into the stethoscope space. Now there’s real-world data to suggest that the company has made progress, and it has secured a $30 million extension to its earlier C round to continue its work.

Eko’s hardware consists of digital stethoscopes that boast a few basic bells and whistles, like noise-canceling technology or the ability to record and visualize heartbeats. But the company has also been tweaking some FDA-approved clinical support algorithms.

In 2020, the FDA granted 510(k) clearance to a suite of Eko algorithms that help detect heart murmurs and atrial fibrillation, or AFib. (A company earns this when it demonstrates that its tech is similar to what is already out there). That approval was backed up by more clinical results published in The Journal of the American Heart Association in 2021. On Tuesday, Eko announced that this algorithm will form the backbone of new software called Eko App. This integration will move Eko more firmly into the applied AI space, said Connor Landgraf, CEO and co-founder of Eko.

Eko has been working toward developing machine learning-based analysis capability. But so far, the company has focused on devices and clinical tools. This software launch will be the company's first true foray into more complex AI applications.

What does the new software mean for doctors? It’s not exactly a “machine learning brain” yet. Basically, a doctor could listen to heart sounds and conduct ECG like before, while the new software captures that data in the background. Then it provides an analysis, or interpretation, of that ECG rhythm that could help alert a doctor to the presence of AFib or heart murmur.

“The physician gets basically an analysis report or a summary view of the patient's heart sounds, lung sounds and ECG data immediately, there in the exam room with the patient,” he said.

The Eko CORE stethoscope. Image Credits: Eko

On the surface, this might remind you of something like an Apple Watch -- another device that has an FDA-cleared AFib detection software. Eko sits solidly on the practitioner side of things, rather than the consumer side. Instead, think of this new software as a clinical decision support system (CDS). These systems, which are popping up everywhere, from radiology to hematology, don't actually make diagnoses, but are designed to help doctors interpret medical data.

Such systems aren’t new, but they are becoming more widespread, and many U.S. hospitals use them regularly. However, there are signs that CDS systems have been slower to penetrate ambulatory clinics or smaller non-hospital-affiliated healthcare systems. Eko, says Landgraf, endeavors to reach those smaller clinics with its devices and algorithms.

“The goal is to be able to extend the capability of a specialist. To put that [cardiology expertise] in the hands of a rural primary care physician or an urgent care physician or a minute clinic nurse practitioner,” he said.

Still, detecting AFib and heart murmur isn’t the company’s ultimate goal. As COO Jason Bellet told TechCrunch after the closing of Eko’s series A round in 2019, the company was really going after “screening for structural heart diseases and heart failure.”

Heart failure affects about 7 million people in the U.S., and is expected to reach 8 million by 2030. It represents 1 to 2% of U.S. healthcare budget spending, per an estimate reported in BMC Medicine.

EKO's collaboration with 3M Littmann: a digital and acoustic stethoscope. Image Credits: Eko

The company has made progress on that front, but has not yet received FDA clearance to use the algorithm clinically. In January, an independent trial run by the U.K.’s national health system suggested that another algorithm developed in conjunction with Mayo Clinic could flag signs of a weakened heart. In a study of 1,050 patients, the Eko device was capable of detecting when a left ventricle ejection fraction (LVEF) was operating at 40% -- the threshold at which heart failure could be occurring -- after 15 seconds of listening.

Currently about 80% of heart failure cases in the U.K. are diagnosed in hospitals, but 40% of those patients show signs of the disease that should be picked up earlier, the NHS study notes. To add to that, confirming a heart failure diagnosis isn't always straightforward. It usually involves some constellation of blood tests, exercise stress tests, biopsies, ECGs, echocardiograms or chest scans. There’s no single, gold standard, non-invasive diagnostic test for heart failure.

The goal is to use this program to turn a regular checkup into a way to screen for heart failure, said Landgraf. He imagines something like a mammogram or a colonoscopy for heart failure delivered with non-invasive tech at a primary care office.

“[Heart failure] is a massive cost driver, and yet we don't do a good job of detecting this disease early,” he said. “We detect it, you know, years after it's been in that patient. We lose that opportunity to treat that patient earlier. And that's something we really, really want to change with this technology.”

Eko has also closed a 30 million extension to their previous Series C round. This brings the company’s total funding to $125 million. That extension will allow the company to support further commercialization efforts and develop new products, said Landgraf.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Why Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory is a big deal

    Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the significance of Tesla's Berlin gigafactory.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory

    GRUENHEIDE, Germany (Reuters) -Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the start of the U.S. automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced. Loud music played as 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel, clapping and cheering as Tesla Chief Executive Musk danced and joked with fans. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I now owe 3 times what I originally borrowed in student loans, and now my paychecks are being garnished to repay the debt. What can I do?

    Question: My student loans are over 10 years old, I’m not working in the field I have the degree in, and one of the schools has closed. Answer: Borrowers with less-than-perfect credit records face challenges while climbing out of debt, and they can get steeper when you’re older because income tends to plateau. Pros offer steps to help you navigate — for potential loan discharge from a closed school, to income-based-repayment plans that could lower your payments significantly.

  • The All-Electric Cadillac Lyriq Is Here. What It Means for GM Stock.

    General Motors has started retail production of its all-electric luxury crossover vehicle, the Cadillac Lyriq. The company is targeting 25,000 of the cars for 2022.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) 4.1% ROE Worse Than Average?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.