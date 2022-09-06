Ekso Bionics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that Scott Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022.



The pre-recorded presentation will be available to view on-demand as of 4:00 AM PT / 7:00 AM ET, Monday, September 12, 2022 throughout the entirety of the conference and on the investor section of the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

