Eksons Corporation Berhad (KLSE:EKSONS) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Eksons Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:EKSONS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Eksons Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = RM7.8m ÷ (RM414m - RM19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Eksons Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 2.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Forestry industry average of 4.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Eksons Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Eksons Corporation Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Eksons Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Eksons Corporation Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 2.0%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Eksons Corporation Berhad has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Eksons Corporation Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 36% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know more about Eksons Corporation Berhad, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

