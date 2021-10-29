AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated unaudited interim report for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2021

In the 3rd quarter of 2021, the revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 13.3 million and the revenue for the first nine months of the year totalled EUR 37.6 million. The Group’s net profit for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was EUR 1.15 million and the net profit for the first 9 months of the year was EUR 1.82 million. At the end of September, the share of the Group's digital revenue was 74% of total revenue

In the 3rd quarter of 2021, the consolidated revenue totalled EUR 13.3 million (3rd quarter 2020: EUR 10.9 million), increasing by 22%. The revenue growth is attributable to the online advertising market which continues to grow as compared to traditional media channels. The advertising customers have adapted to the circumstances and the growth of the advertising business in all countries demonstrates that the majority of companies have been able to digitalise their businesses more; they have opened or adapted their ways of trading to e-channels and the need to advertise has recovered. However, the revenue of both ticket sales platforms as well as outdoor screens continues to be under pressure which is directly attributable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The effect is especially evident in the Latvian market where restrictions are currently considerably stricter than in other countries.

The number of the digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 75% by the end of September 2021 as compared to the same period last year and was approximately 122 thousand subscriptions.

The additional growth in digital subscriptions is primarily attributable to new customers and it demonstrates that more readers who have not yet become subscribers to the Group's products are being addressed. The Group is able to come up with topics for an increasingly larger number of customers and thus those readers who have read articles for free also decide to sign up for digital subscriptions. The Group has also managed to keep its current digital subscribers for a longer period of time, lowering the share of those cancelling their subscriptions and increasing the average life of the subscription.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 2.25 million in the 3rd quarter and EUR 5.05 million in the first 9 months of the year which is 38% and 62%, respectively, higher as compared to the same period in 2020. Strong sales of online advertising and digital subscriptions in all Baltic States and continued cost reductions have helped improve profitability. The net profit in the 3rd quarter totalled EUR 1.15 million which is 48% higher than in the same period last year. The net profit for the first 9 months of the year totalled EUR 1.82 million which is six times higher than in the same period last year (9 months 2020: EUR 0.29 million).

At the beginning of September 2021, the Group concluded an agreement to sell Printall AS. The transaction was completed on 6 September 2021, as a result of which the Group incurred a sales loss in the amount of EUR 2.3 million and according to the agreement, after the adjustments to the sales price, the Group received a net amount of EUR 6.3 million. At the beginning of 2026, the Group will receive another EUR 0.7 million, contingent upon the results of Printall in 2025. As a result of the transaction, the Group will exit the business with high CAPEX requirements that is not in line with the Group's digital revenue growth strategy. Availability of new capital will provide additional capacity for the Group to fund the digital area, both organically as well as through making new acquisitions. In this report, Ekspress Grupp presents the results for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of the current year as well as comparable periods in compliance with the requirements of IFRS set for interim reports, i.e. for its continuing operations. The loss from the sale of Printall and its operating results have been recognised as discontinued operations and are included in the Group's comprehensive income statement.

As of 30 September 2021, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 12.4 million (30 September 2020: EUR 5.8 million). The Group’s liquidity continues to be good. In order to strengthen the Group’s liquidity position and make more effective use of equity, the Group signed amendments to the loan agreements with AS SEB Pank in July 2021. The maturity dates of loans were extended by 5 years and monthly payments were reduced from EUR 0.2 million to EUR 0.06 million per month.

Due to its strong liquidity position and additional available funds from the sale of Printall AS, the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp made a proposition to the shareholders on 13 October 2021 to distribute extraordinary dividends of 10 euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 3.03 million. Shareholder resolutions will be adopted without calling an extraordinary general meeting on 4 November 2021. The shareholders included in the share register of shareholders on 19 November 2021 will be entitled to receive dividends and dividends will be distributed on 23 November 2021.

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp has approved the Group's dividends policy according to which Ekspress Grupp will distribute at least 30% of its annual profit as dividends starting from 2022.

Q3 AND 9 MONTHS RESULTS



In accordance with the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp from 13 July 2021, AS Ekspress Grupp and OÜ Trükitung concluded a sales agreement on 3 September 2021, according to which Ekspress Grupp sold its 100% ownership interest in its subsidiary Printall AS. The transaction was completed as of 6 September 2021. In the consolidated interim report for the 3rd quarter and the first 9 months of the year, the information is presented about continuing operations where the revenue and expenses of discontinued operations are shown in a separate line in the comprehensive income statement "Gain/-loss from discontinued operations". Until the sale, the business of Printall AS used to be recognised a separate printing services segment which the Group will disclose as a discontinued operation starting from this period. In the comprehensive income statement of the interim report and the segment overview, the comparative information of continuing operations has been restated. No restatements have been made to the consolidated balance sheet and cash flows in accordance with the requirements of IFRS. The assets of the printing services segment continue to be consolidated line-by-line in the balance sheet as of 31 December 2020, because the sale of Printall AS was not yet recognised as a discontinued operation as of 31 December 2020.

REVENUE

In the 3rd quarter of 2021, the consolidated revenue from continuing operations totalled EUR 13.3 million (3rd quarter 2020: EUR 10.9 million). Revenue increased by 22% year-over-year in the 3rd quarter. Both advertising as well as digital subscription revenue increased. The consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2021 totalled EUR 37.6 million (first nine months of 2020: EUR 31.0 million). At the end of the 3rd quarter of 2021, the share of the Group's digital revenue accounted for 74% of total revenue (at the end of 3rd quarter 2020: 69% of total revenue). Digital revenue increased by 30% as compared to the same period last year.

PROFITABILITY

In the 3rd quarter of 2021, the consolidated EBITDA of continuing operations totalled EUR 2.25 million (3rd quarter 2020: EUR 1.63 million). In the 3rd quarter of 2021, EBITDA increased by 38% as compared to the previous year and the EBITDA margin was 17.0% (3rd quarter 2020: 14.9%). Strong sales of online advertising, digital subscriptions and tight cost controls in all Baltic States have helped to improve profitability. The consolidated EBITDA of continuing operations for the first nine months of 2021 totalled EUR 5.05 million (first nine months of 2020: EUR 3.12 million) increasing by 62% compared to last year.

In the 3rd quarter of 2021, the consolidated net profit from continuing operations totalled EUR 1.15 million (3rd quarter 2020: EUR 0.77 million), which is EUR 0.37 million and 48% higher as compared to 2020. The consolidated net profit from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2021 totalled EUR 1.82 million (first nine months of 2020: EUR 0.29 million), which is EUR 1.53 million and 532% better as compared to 2020.

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 12.4 million and equity in the amount of EUR 54.4 million (61% of total assets). The comparable data as of 30 September 2020, including the printing services segment, were EUR 5.8 million and EUR 52.6 million (55% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 September 2021, the Group's net debt was EUR 6.2 million (30 September 2020: EUR 16.5 million). As of 30 September 2021, the cash position was positively impacted by net cash proceeds from the sale of the ownership interest in Printall AS in the amount of EUR 6.3 million (incl. premature payment of the outstanding loan balance of Printall AS to AS SEB Pank under the loan contract in the amount of EUR 2.06 million, see Note 7).

The cash position in 2020 was impacted by the agreements concluded with the banks due to the COVID-19 related state of emergency. Agreements were concluded with AS SEB Pank to suspend loan payments in the period March-August 2020 (EUR 1.2 million) and with AS Citadele banka in the period of June-November 2020 (EUR 0.3 million). The salary subsidy received from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUR 1.14 million) and the postponement of the payment of tax arrears (EUR 1.60 million) due to the state of emergency for the period of 24 months had an additional positive impact on the Group's cash position last year.

DIVIDENDS AND DIVIDEND POLICY

In conjunction with the sale of Printall AS, the Group's Management Board has proposed to the shareholders to distribute extraordinary dividends of 10 euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 3.03 million. Shareholder resolutions will be adopted without calling the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 4 November 2021. The shareholders included in the register of shareholders on 19 November 2021 will be entitled to receive dividends and dividends will be distributed on 23 November 2021.

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp has approved the Group's dividends policy, according to which Ekspress Grupp will pay at least 30% of the annual profit as dividends starting from 2022.





Key financial indicators for segments (continuing operations)

(EUR thousand) Sales Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change % 9 months 2021 9 months 2020 Change % 12 months 2020 Media segment 12 925 10 750 20% 36 485 30 667 19% 43 728 incl. revenue from all digital and online channels 10 061 7 812 29% 27 664 21 338 30% 30 963 % of revenue from all digital and online channels 78% 73% 76% 70% 71% Corporate functions 999 693 44% 3 106 1 728 80% 2 761 Inter-segment eliminations (660) (529) (2 018) (1 417) (1 975) TOTAL GROUP 13 265 10 914 22% 37 573 30 978 21% 44 514 % of revenue from all digital and online channels 76% 72% 74% 69% 70%





(EUR thousand) EBITDA Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change % 9 months 2021 9 months 2020 Change % 12 months 2020 Media segment 2 401 1 729 39% 5 478 3 491 57% 6 601 Corporate functions (134) (90) -49% (423) (325) -30% (720) Inter-segment eliminations (16) (11) (3) (43) 43 TOTAL GROUP 2 251 1 628 38% 5 051 3 122 62% 5 924





EBITDA margin Q3 2021 Q3 2020 9 months 2021 9 months 2020 12 months 2020 Media segment 19% 16% 15% 11% 15% TOTAL GROUP 17% 15% 13% 10% 13%





Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 30.09.2021 31.12.2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 12 364 6 269 Trade and other receivables 8 858 9 450 Corporate income tax prepayment 209 7 Inventories 312 2 756 Total current assets 21 743 18 482 Non-current assets Other receivables and investments 1 662 982 Deferred tax asset 30 30 Investments in joint ventures 1 007 1 661 Investments in associates 2 094 2 253 Property, plant and equipment 6 191 14 134 Intangible assets 56 702 56 635 Total non-current assets 67 687 75 696 TOTAL ASSETS 89 430 94 177 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 1 671 3 613 Trade and other payables 14 385 15 251 Corporate income tax payable 130 81 Total current liabilities 16 187 18 945 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 16 846 18 589 Other long-term liabilities 2 046 2 025 Total non-current liabilities 18 892 20 613 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35 079 39 558 EQUITY Minority interest 130 126 Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company: Share capital 18 478 18 478 Share premium 14 277 14 277 Treasury shares (384) (209) Reserves 1 911 1 758 Retained earnings 19 939 20 189 Total capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company 54 221 54 493 TOTAL EQUITY 54 351 54 619 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 89 430 94 177





Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 9 months 2021 9 months 2020 12 months 2020 Continuing operations Sales 13 265 10 914 37 573 30 978 44 514 Cost of sales (9 849) (8 482) (28 543) (24 874) (34 013) Gross profit 3 415 2 432 9 030 6 105 10 501 Other income 291 521 609 1 036 1 691 Marketing expenses (494) (478) (1 593) (1 376) (1 905) Administrative expenses (1 799) (1 529) (5 422) (4 718) (6 930) Other expenses (13) (20) (62) (88) (286) Operating profit /(loss) 1 401 925 2 563 959 3 071 Interest income 9 7 25 19 28 Interest expenses (175) (182) (537) (672) (860) Other finance income/(costs) (67) (28) (62) (46) 634 Net finance cost (233) (204) (574) (699) (198) Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures 42 99 (128) 107 102 Profit/(loss) on shares of associates 16 (48) 83 (75) (129) Profit /(loss) before income tax 1 226 773 1 944 292 2 846 Income tax expense (81) (1) (120) (3) (280) Net profit from continuing operations 1 145 772 1 823 289 2 566 Net profit /(loss) from discontinued operation (2 230) 310 (1 926) 633 (30) Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period (1 085) 1 081 (103) 921 2 536 Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company (1 087) 1 074 (107) 906 2 510 Minority interest 2 7 4 15 26 Total comprehensive income /(loss) (1 085) 1 081 (103) 921 2 536 Comprehensive income /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company (1 087) 1 074 (107) 906 2 510 Minority interest 2 7 4 15 26 Earnings per share (euro) - continuing operations Basic earnings per share 0.04 0.03 0.06 0.01 0.09 Diluted earnings per share 0.04 0.02 0.06 0.01 0.08 Earnings per share (euro) Basic earnings per share (0.04) 0.04 0.00 0.03 0.08 Diluted earnings per share (0.03) 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.08





Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 9 months 2021 9 months 2020 12 months 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit for the reporting year 709 1 593 3 078 Adjustments for (non-cash): Depreciation and amortisation 3 349 2 974 3 968 (Gain)/loss on sale, write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment 35 (1) 986 Change in value of share option 27 0 0 Loss on sale of discontinued operation 2 077 0 0 Cash flows from operating activities: Trade and other receivables (1 370) 1 880 3 274 Inventories (79) 214 375 Trade and other payables 337 327 (1 201) Cash generated from operations 5 086 6 987 10 480 Income tax paid (272) (91) (263) Interest paid (405) (453) (903) Net cash generated from operating activities 4 409 6 443 9 314 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and other investments /

cash paid-in equity-accounted investees (201) (203) (425) Disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of 6 326 0 0 Receipts of other investments 51 84 16 Interest received 3 1 2 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

and intangible assets (1 901) (1 623) (2 562) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

and intangible assets 3 29 308 Loans granted (130) (187) (331) Dividends received 828 150 150 Net cash used in investing activities 4 978 (1 750) (2 841) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (1 389) (693) (949) Change in overdraft 0 (1 018) (1 018) Loans received / Repayments of bank loans (1 455) (868) (1 884) Proceeds from share issuance 0 0 600 Purchases of treasury shares (446) 0 (600) Net cash used in financing activities (3 290) (2 579) (3 851) NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 6 096 2 114 2 621 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 6 269 3 647 3 647 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 12 364 5 760 6 269





Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Telephone: +372 669 8381

E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee







AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia and Estonia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

