AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated unaudited interim report for the Fourth Quarter and 12 Months of 2021
In the 4th quarter of 2021, the revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 18%, totalling EUR 15.9 million and 12-month revenue increased by 20% to EUR 53.5 million. The Group’s net profit for the 4th quarter of 2021 was EUR 2.3 million and 12-month net profit was EUR 4.1 million. At the end of December, digital revenue made up 76% of the Group's total revenue. In coordination with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board proposes to pay dividends to the shareholders in the amount of 5-euro cents per share.
The Group's performance in the fourth quarter was strong as expected. In the 4th quarter of 2021, the consolidated revenue reached EUR 15.9 million (4th quarter 2020: EUR 13.5 million), increasing by 18% as compared to the previous year. Revenue growth is attributable to the active online advertising market which continued to grow as compared to traditional media outlets. In the 4th quarter, the online advertising market in the Baltics increased by more than 20% year-over-year. Advertising customers have adapted to the economic circumstances and the growth of the advertising business in all countries demonstrates that the majority of companies have been able to digitalise their businesses more; they have opened or adapted their ways of trading to e-channels. Thus, they need increasingly more flexible digital advertising solutions which major news portals are able to provide well.
The number of the digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 62% by the end of December 2021 as compared to the same period last year and reached 135 thousand subscriptions. As compared to the previous quarter, the growth in digital subscriptions was 8% or 9 662 subscriptions in the 4th quarter. The Latvian and Lithuanian media outlets demonstrated the strongest growth. The growth of digital subscriptions is as expected while additional growth is primarily attributable to new customers, demonstrating that the Group’s periodicals address increasingly more those readers who until now have not been subscribers. In addition, the Group has managed to keep its current digital subscribers, lowering the share of digital subscription cancellations and increasing the average life of digital subscriptions. We are witnessing a decent potential for further growth in Latvia and Lithuania.
The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 3.2 million in the 4th quarter and EUR 8.2 million for the 12-month period which is 14% and 39%, respectively, higher as compared to the same period in 2020. Strong sales of online advertising and digital subscriptions in all Baltic States and continued cost reductions have helped improve profitability. The Group's net profit in the 4th quarter totalled EUR 2.3 million which is 1% higher than in the same period last year. The 12-month net profit totalled EUR 4.13 million which is 61% higher than in the same period last year (12 months 2020: EUR 2.57 million). The net profit of the 4th quarter of 2021 was impacted by recognition of one-off finance income in the amount of EUR 0.4 million for fair value adjustment of the future commitment related the purchase price of the ticket sales platform (4th quarter 2020: EUR 0.7 million). During the 12 months of 2021, the Group received a one-off state subsidy in the amount of EUR 0.41 million in Latvia to offset the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its purpose was to support the activities of the ticket sales platform at a time when event organisation during a 7-month period was limited. In 2020, one-off COVID-19 pandemic-related state subsidies totalled EUR 0.9 million in Estonia and Latvia.
At the end of the 4th quarter, the Group acquired a 100% ownership interest in Geenius Meedia OÜ which is a modern media company with 13 online portals (geenius.ee), a podcast and print magazines. The purpose of the acquisition is to grow and expand the digital media business into a niche that has not yet been regularly covered by the periodicals of Ekspress Grupp. The Group of Ekspress Grupp creates a synergy for Geenius Meedia in the functions promoting the media business which gives a greater growth potential for a fast-growing company. The joint objective of Ekspress Grupp and Geenius Meedia is to provide captivating content for its readers in technology, business and automotive segments.
The Group's liquidity is excellent. As of 31 December 2021, the Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 11 million (31.12.2020: EUR 6.3 million). The strong cash balance at the year-end was impacted by the proceeds in the amount of EUR 6.3 million from the sale of the printing house Printall in the 3rd quarter. The Group used this cash to make an extraordinary dividend distribution of 10 euro cents per share (a total of EUR 3.03 million) in 4th quarter of 2021.
In coordination with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board proposes to pay dividends from the net profit of the 2021 financial year to the shareholders in the amount of 5 euro cents per share, in the total amount of EUR 1.51 million, resulting in a dividend rate of 37% (calculated on the net profit from continuing operations). In autumn 2021, the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp approved the Group's dividend policy pursuant to which Ekspress Grupp will pay at least 30% of its annual profit as dividends starting from 2022.
Q4 AND 12 MONTHS RESULTS
In accordance with the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp from 13 July 2021, AS Ekspress Grupp and OÜ Trükitung concluded a sales agreement on 3 September 2021, according to which Ekspress Grupp sold its 100% ownership interest in its subsidiary Printall AS. The transaction was completed as of 6 September 2021. In the consolidated interim report for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2021, the information is presented about continuing operations where the revenue and expenses of discontinued operations are shown in a separate line in the comprehensive income statement "Gain/-loss from discontinued operations". Until the sale, the business of Printall AS was recognised as a separate printing services segment which the Group discloses as a discontinued operation in this report. In the comprehensive income statement of the interim report and the segment overview, the comparative information of continuing operations has been restated. No restatements have been made to the consolidated balance sheet and cash flows in accordance with the requirements of IFRS. The assets of the printing services segment continue to be consolidated line-by-line in the balance sheet as of 31 December 2020, because Printall AS did not meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale as of 31 December 2020.
REVENUE
In the 4th quarter of 2021, the consolidated revenue from continuing operations totalled EUR 15.9 million (4th quarter 2020: EUR 13.5 million). Revenue increased by 18% year-over-year in the 4th quarter. Both advertising as well as digital subscription revenue increased. The consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the twelve months of 2021 totalled EUR 53.5 million (12 months of 2020: EUR 44.5 million). At the end of 2021, the share of the Group's digital revenue accounted for 76% of total revenue (at the end of 2020: 70% of total revenue). Digital revenue increased by 31% as compared to the same period last year.
PROFITABILITY
In the 4th quarter of 2021, the consolidated EBITDA of continuing operations totalled EUR 3.19 million (4th quarter 2020: EUR 2.80 million). The consolidated EBITDA of continuing operations for the twelve months of 2021 totalled EUR 8.24 million (12 months of 2020: EUR 5.92 million). In 2021, EBITDA increased by 39% as compared to the previous year and the EBITDA margin was 15.4% (2020: 13.3%). Strong sales of online advertising, digital subscriptions and tight cost controls in all Baltic States have helped to improve profitability. During the 12 months of 2021, the Group received a one-off state subsidy in Latvia in the amount of EUR 0.41 million related to the ticket sales platform where events had been cancelled during the period of almost 7 months. In 2020, one-off COVID-19 pandemic-related state subsidies totalled EUR 0.9 million in Estonia and Latvia.
In the 4th quarter of 2021, the consolidated net profit from continuing operations totalled EUR 2.31 million (4th quarter 2020: EUR 2.28 million), which is EUR 0.03 million and 1% higher as compared to 2020. The consolidated net profit from continuing operations for the twelve months of 2021 totalled EUR 4.13 million (12 months of 2020: EUR 2.57 million), which is EUR 1.57 million and 61% better as compared to 2020. The net profit for the 4th quarter of 2021 was impacted by one-off finance income for fair value adjustment of the outstanding commitment related the purchase price of the ticket sales platform in the amount of EUR 0.4 million (4th quarter 2020: EUR 0.7 million).
CASH POSITION
At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 11.0 million and equity in the amount of EUR 53.7 million (57% of total assets). The comparable data as of 31 December 2020, including the printing services segment, were EUR 6.3 million and EUR 54.6 million (58% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 December 2021, the Group's net debt was EUR 11.3 million (31 December 2020: EUR 15.9 million). As of 31 December 2021, the cash position was positively impacted by net cash proceeds from the sale of the ownership interest in Printall AS in the amount of EUR 6.3 million (incl. premature payment of the outstanding loan balance of Printall AS to AS SEB Pank under the loan contract in the amount of EUR 2.06 million, see Note 8) in September. Proceeds have been partially used for the extraordinary dividend payment (3.03 million euros) and for the acquisition of Geenius Meedia in the last quarter.
DIVIDENDS AND DIVIDEND POLICY
In conjunction with the sale of Printall AS, the group paid the extraordinary dividends of 10 euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 3.03 million in November 2021.
The Management Board proposes to pay dividends from the net profit of the 2021 financial year to the shareholders in the amount of 5 euro cents per share, in the total amount of EUR 1.51 million, resulting in a dividend rate of 37% (calculated on the net profit from continuing operations) and dividend yield of 3.2%.
The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp has approved the group's dividends policy, according to which Ekspress Grupp will pay at least 30% of the annual profit as dividends starting from 2022.
Key financial indicators for segments (continuing operations)
(EUR thousand)
Sales
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Change %
12 months 2021
12 months 2020
Change %
Media segment
15 608
13 061
20%
52 093
43 728
19%
incl. revenue from all digital and online channels
12 610
9 625
31%
40 453
30 963
31%
% of revenue from all digital and online channels
81%
74%
78%
71%
Corporate functions
1 013
1 032
-2%
4 118
2 761
49%
Inter-segment eliminations
(677)
(558)
(2 695)
(1 975)
TOTAL GROUP
15 943
13 535
18%
53 516
44 514
20%
% of revenue from all digital and online channels
79%
71%
76%
70%
(EUR thousand)
EBITDA
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Change %
12 months 2021
12 months 2020
Change %
Media segment
3 449
3 110
11%
8 927
6 601
35%
Corporate functions
(245)
(394)
38%
(669)
(720)
7%
Inter-segment eliminations
(15)
86
(18)
43
TOTAL GROUP
3 189
2 802
14%
8 240
5 924
39%
EBITDA margin
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
12 months 2021
12 months 2020
Media segment
22%
24%
17%
15%
TOTAL GROUP
20%
21%
15%
13%
Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)
(EUR thousand)
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
10 962
6 269
Trade and other receivables
9 323
9 450
Corporate income tax prepayment
2
7
Inventories
266
2 756
Total current assets
20 553
18 482
Non-current assets
Other receivables and investments
1 671
982
Deferred tax asset
42
30
Investments in joint ventures
1 011
1 661
Investments in associates
2 210
2 253
Property, plant and equipment
7 964
14 134
Intangible assets
60 807
56 635
Total non-current assets
73 705
75 695
TOTAL ASSETS
94 258
94 177
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings
3 201
3 613
Trade and other payables
17 664
15 251
Corporate income tax payable
82
81
Total current liabilities
20 947
18 945
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
19 018
18 589
Other long-term liabilities
601
2 024
Total non-current liabilities
19 619
20 613
TOTAL LIABILITIES
40 566
39 558
EQUITY
Minority interest
140
126
Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company:
Share capital
18 478
18 478
Share premium
14 277
14 277
Treasury shares
(384)
(209)
Reserves
1 920
1 758
Retained earnings
19 261
20 189
Total capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company
53 552
54 493
TOTAL EQUITY
53 692
54 619
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
94 258
94 177
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)
(EUR thousand)
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
12 months 2021
12 months 2020
Continuing operations
Sales
15 943
13 535
53 516
44 514
Cost of sales
(11 132)
(9 139)
(39 674)
(34 013)
Gross profit
4 811
4 396
13 842
10 501
Other income
320
654
929
1 691
Marketing expenses
(766)
(529)
(2 359)
(1 905)
Administrative expenses
(2 013)
(2 212)
(7 435)
(6 930)
Other expenses
(51)
(198)
(113)
(286)
Operating profit /(loss)
2 301
2 112
4 864
3 071
Interest income
9
9
35
28
Interest expenses
(172)
(188)
(709)
(860)
Other finance income/(costs)
401
680
339
634
Net finance cost
239
501
(335)
(198)
Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures
(153)
(5)
(281)
102
Profit/(loss) on shares of associates
78
(54)
161
(129)
Profit /(loss) before income tax
2 465
2 554
4 409
2 846
Income tax expense
(156)
(277)
(276)
(280)
Net profit from continuing operations
2 310
2 277
4 133
2 566
Net profit /(loss) from discontinued operation
0
(663)
(1 876)
(30)
Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period
2 310
1 614
2 257
2 536
Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to
Equity holders of the parent company
2 300
1 603
2 243
2 510
Minority interest
10
11
14
26
Total comprehensive income /(loss)
2 310
1 614
2 257
2 536
Comprehensive income /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to
Equity holders of the parent company
2 300
1 603
2 243
2 510
Minority interest
10
11
14
26
Earnings per share (euro) - continuing operations
Basic earnings per share
0.08
0.08
0.14
0.09
Diluted earnings per share
0.07
0.07
0.13
0.08
Earnings per share (euro)
Basic earnings per share
0.08
0.05
0.07
0.08
Diluted earnings per share
0.07
0.05
0.07
0.08
Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)
(EUR thousand)
12 months
12 months
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating profit for the reporting year
3 060
3 078
Adjustments for (non-cash):
Depreciation and amortisation
4 162
3 968
(Gain)/loss on sale, write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment
(10)
986
Change in value of share option
36
0
Loss on sale of discontinued operation
2 077
0
Cash flows from operating activities:
Trade and other receivables
(1 599)
3 274
Inventories
(33)
375
Trade and other payables
1 464
(1 201)
Cash generated from operations
9 157
10 480
Income tax paid
(281)
(263)
Interest paid
(803)
(903)
Net cash generated from operating activities
8 073
9 314
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and other investments /
(3 325)
(425)
Disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of
6 326
0
Receipts of other investments
51
16
Interest received
3
2
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2 786)
(2 561)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
3
308
Loans granted
(212)
(331)
Loan repayments received
156
0
Dividends received
828
150
Net cash used in investing activities
1 044
(2 841)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
(3 028)
0
Payment of lease liabilities
(1 814)
(949)
Change in overdraft
0
(1 018)
Loans received / Repayments of bank loans
864
(1 884)
Proceeds from share issuance
0
600
Purchases of treasury shares
(446)
(600)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4 424)
(3 851)
NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
4 693
2 622
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
6 269
3 647
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
10 962
6 269
Signe Kukin
Group CFO
AS Ekspress Grupp
Telephone: +372 669 8381
E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee
AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs more than 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.
