AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated unaudited interim report for the Fourth Quarter and 12 Months of 2020

The year 2020 as a whole was successful for AS Ekspress Grupp: despite the state of emergency and the economic uncertainty related to the corona crisis, the Group managed to strengthen its positions and significantly improve profitability. The revenue over the 12-month period decreased by 6% to EUR 63.2 million and net profit increased by 80% to EUR 2.5 million as compared to 2019. The share of the Group's digital revenue was 49% of the total revenue and 71% of the media segment revenue.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 18.4 million and net profit totalled EUR 1.6 million. Considering the ongoing pandemic, the financial results of the Group were very strong in the 4th quarter. The revenue in the media segment demonstrated a strong recovery - as compared to the previous year, revenue remained at the same level, i.e. EUR 13 million. The media segment revenue for the entire year totalled EUR 43.7 million which is only 1% lower as compared to the previous year. The media segment revenue benefited from the strong sales of both online advertising as well as digital subscriptions.

The Group's 12-month revenue totalled EUR 63 million which is 6% lower than a year ago. The six per cent revenue drop is primarily related to the state of emergency in the 2nd quarter and the revenue drop of the printing services segment throughout the year.

In the 4th quarter, the digital revenue of Ekspress Grupp increased and accounted for 71% of the Group's media segment revenue and 49% of the Group's total revenue. In 2020, the volume of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 73% in the Baltic States and was more than 81 thousand at the end of the year. The year 2020 was a breakthrough year for us in all of our markets in terms of the digital subscription growth of our periodicals. The key reason for subscription growth was the change in the people's attitudes and habits as well as the major changes and processes occurring in the society. Paying for high-quality digital content in one's native language is becoming a norm these days. The general background also supported the change – dissemination of fake news and conspiracy theories on social media platforms has in turn laid importance on objective journalism in the society.

Story continues

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 2.4 million in the 4th quarter which is EUR 0.7 million lower as compared to the 4th quarter of 2019. Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the economic situation, in the 4th quarter of 2020 the Group recognised a one-off impairment loss of property, plant and equipment in the amount of EUR 1.0 million and one-off public measures related to the corona crisis in the amount of EUR 0.4 million. The 12-month EBITDA totalled EUR 7.0 million, increasing by 3% year-over-year. While over the 12-month period, the Group's revenue was ca EUR 4.2 million lower as compared to 2019, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, cost savings in the same period totalled EUR 5.4 million.

The Group's net profit totalled EUR 1.6 million in the 4th quarter and EUR 2.5 million over the 12-month period. The fourth quarter results were positively impacted by ongoing cost savings, revenue recovery and the adjustment of fair value of the unpaid future liability of the acquisition price of the ticket sales platform which was recognised as one-off financial income in the amount of EUR 0.7 million. The net profit earned in 2020 is 80% higher as compared to the previous year.

The state of emergency related to the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the activities of the Latvian ticket sales platform the most. The Latvian government has set a 50% limit on the occupancy rate of movie theatres and in November, a new state of emergency was declared that will last at least until 4 April 2021. Due to the state of emergency, all events have been cancelled as a result of which the activities of the ticket sales platform are considerably impaired. However, the ticket sales platform has been able to focus on the development of its web platform.

The Group’s liquidity continues to be strong. As of 31 December 2020, the Group's available cash totalled EUR 6.3 million (31.12.2019: EUR 3.6 million). Liquidity was positively impacted by the grace periods granted by banks, periodisation of the tax payment liability and the salary subsidy received from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund. For the Group, it is important to maintain its liquidity position as the future scope of the crisis related to the coronavirus is still unknown in 2021.

The Management Board makes a proposal not to distribute the profit for 2020 as the Group's goal is to continue to make investments in order to grow its digital business line. The strategic focus of AS Ekspress Grupp is the development of the highest quality and most effective media organisation, growth of its digital business both organically and through new acquisitions as well as maintaining its leadership position in print media as many readers still prefer the printed format in addition to digital media.

SUMMARY OF THE RESULTS OF THE FOURTH QUARTER AND 12 MONTHS

In accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), 50% joint venture should be recognised under the equity method in the consolidated financial statements. To provide a clearer uniform overview of the financial statements to the readers of the financial statements, from the 1st quarter of 2020, only the information relating to the joint ventures recognised under the equity method is presented in the financial statements and their results are shown as one line in the finance income.

REVENUE

The consolidated revenue for the 4th quarter of 2020 totalled EUR 18.4 million (4th quarter 2019: EUR 19.7 million). Revenue decreased by 7% year-over-year in the 4th quarter. The consolidated revenue for the 12 months of 2020 totalled EUR 63.2 million (12 months of 2019: EUR 67.5 million). For the full year the digital revenue accounted for 49% of total revenue and 71% of media segment revenue (12 months 2019: 45% of total revenue and 69% of media segment revenue, respectively).

PROFITABILITY

In the 4th quarter of 2020, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 2.45 million (4th quarter 2019: EUR 3.20 million) and in the 12 months of 2020, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 7.00 million (12 months 2019: EUR 6.77 million). In the 4th quarter of 2020, EBITDA decreased by 23% year-over-year and the EBITDA margin was 13.3% (4th quarter 2019: 16.2%) and in the 12 months of 2020, EBITDA increased by 3% as compared to the previous year and the EBITDA margin was 11.1% (12 months 2019: 10.0%). Due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the economic situation, the Group has recognized a one-time impairment of property, plant and equipment in the amount of EUR 1.0 million in the 4th quarter of 2020. Profitability was positively impacted by cost savings implemented throughout the entire Group the 2nd to the 4th quarter and the salary subsidy of the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund in the amount of EUR 1.14 million that was received in the 2nd quarter and was accrued as income in the second, third and fourth quarters. The salary subsidy accounted for EUR 0.41 million of the EBITDA in the 4th quarter of 2020 and EUR 1.14 million of the EBITDA in the 12 months of 2020. Compared to 2019, the Group has lost approximately EUR 4.2 million in sales revenue, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while EUR 5.4 million have been saved in expenses compared to the same period.

In the 4th quarter of 2020, the consolidated net profit totalled EUR 1.61 million (4th quarter 2019: EUR 1.65 million) and for the 12 months of 2020 totalled EUR 2.54 million (12 months 2019: EUR 1.41) which is EUR 1.13 million and 80% higher than in 2019. The net profit of the 4th quarter was positively impacted by the continuous cost savings, the recovery of sales revenue and the adjustment of fair value of unpaid future liability of the acquisition price of the ticket sales platform, which was recognized as a one-off financial income of EUR 0.7 million.

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 6.3 million and equity in the amount of EUR 54.6 million (58% of total assets). The comparable data as of 31 December 2019 were EUR 3.6 million and EUR 51.6 million (54% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 December 2020, the Group’s net debt totalled EUR 15.9 million (31 December 2019: EUR 20.7 million). Due to the state of emergency related to COVID-19, the Group concluded an agreement with AS SEB Pank to suspend loan payments in the period March-August 2020 (EUR 1.2 million) and with AS Citadele banka in the period of June-November 2020 (EUR 0.3 million). The salary subsidy received from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUR 1.14 million) and the postponement of the payment of tax arrears (EUR 1.60 million) due to the state of emergency for the period of 24 months had an additional positive impact on the Group's cash position.

Key financial indicators for segments

(EUR thousand) Sales Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change % 12 months 2020 12 months 2019 Change % Media segment 13 061 13 441 -3% 43 728 44 218 -1% incl. revenue from all digital and online channels 9 625 9 842 -2% 30 963 30 534 1% incl. % of revenue from all digital and online channels 74% 73% 71% 69% Printing services segment 5 670 6 906 -18% 21 384 25 695 -17% Corporate functions 1 032 518 99% 2 761 2 076 33% Inter-segment eliminations (1 387) (1 180) (4 629) (4 533) TOTAL GROUP 18 377 19 685 -7% 63 243 67 456 -6% incl. % of revenue from all digital and online channels 52% 50% 49% 45%

(EUR thousand) EBITDA Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change % 12 months 2020 12 months 2019 Change % Media segment 3 110 2 978 4% 6 601 5 966 11% Printing services segment 790 567 39% 2 224 2 032 9% Corporate functions (394) (296) -33% (720) (1 150) 37% Inter-segment eliminations* (1 058) (52) (1 101) (75) TOTAL GROUP 2 448 3 196 -23% 7 004 6 772 3%

* Due to continuing impact of COVID-19 on economical situation the group has recognised an impairment loss for property, plant and equipment in amount of EUR 1.0 million in the 4th quarter 2020.

EBITDA margin Q4 2020 Q4 2019 12 months 2020 12 months 2019 Media segment 24% 22% 15% 13% Printing services segment 14% 8% 10% 8% TOTAL GROUP 13% 16% 11% 10%

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6 269 3 647 Trade and other receivables 9 450 12 705 Corporate income tax prepayment 7 0 Inventories 2 756 3 120 Total current assets 18 482 19 472 Non-current assets Other receivables and investments 982 975 Deferred tax asset 30 38 Investments in joint ventures 1 661 1 254 Investments in associates 2 253 2 356 Property, plant and equipment 14 134 14 943 Intangible assets 56 635 56 369 Total non-current assets 75 696 75 935 TOTAL ASSETS 94 177 95 407 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 3 613 5 100 Trade and other payables 15 251 16 483 Corporate income tax payable 81 65 Total current liabilities 18 945 21 647 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 18 589 19 242 Other long-term liabilities 2 025 2 895 Total non-current liabilities 20 613 22 137 TOTAL LIABILITIES 39 558 43 784 EQUITY Minority interest 126 100 Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company: Share capital 18 478 17 878 Share premium 14 277 14 277 Treasury shares (209) (22) Reserves 1 758 1 688 Retained earnings 20 189 17 701 Total capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company 54 493 51 522 TOTAL EQUITY 54 619 51 622 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 94 177 95 407

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 12 months 2020 12 months 2019 Sales 18 377 19 685 63 243 67 456 Cost of sales (13 312) (14 660) (50 637) (54 044) Gross profit 5 065 5 025 12 607 13 412 Other income 784 157 2 040 607 Marketing expenses (752) (814) (2 701) (3 124) Administrative expenses (2 379) (2 156) (7 532) (8 024) Other expenses (1 232) (94) (1 336) (148) Operating profit /(loss) 1 485 2 119 3 078 2 722 Interest income 9 4 28 22 Interest expenses (219) (229) (877) (784) Other finance income/(costs) 675 (24) 614 (61) Net finance cost 465 (249) (235) (823) Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures (5) (22) 102 (38) Profit/(loss) on shares of associates (54) (17) (129) (114) Profit /(loss) before income tax 1 891 1 831 2 816 1 746 Income tax expense (277) (186) (280) (339) Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period 1 614 1 645 2 536 1 407 Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company 1 603 1 637 2 510 1 394 Minority interest 11 8 26 13 Total comprehensive income /(loss) 1 614 1 645 2 536 1 407 Comprehensive income /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company 1 603 1 637 2 510 1 394 Minority interest 11 8 26 13 Basic earnings per share 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.05 Diluted earnings per share 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.05

Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 12 months 2020 12 months 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit for the reporting year 3 078 2 722 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 3 968 4 070 Gain from change in ownership interest in subsidiary 0 (31) (Gain)/loss on sale, write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment 986 (4) Cash flows from operating activities: Trade and other receivables 3 274 (2 929) Inventories 375 262 Trade and other payables (1 201) 3 594 Cash generated from operations 10 480 7 684 Income tax paid (263) (270) Interest paid (903) (740) Net cash generated from operating activities 9 314 6 675 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) (342) (6 648) Purchase and receipts of other investments 16 9 Cash paid-in/ received from equity-accounted investees (83) (63) Interest received 2 14 Dividends received 150 0 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (2 562) (2 775) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 308 19 Loans granted (331) (118) Loan repayments received 0 303 Net cash used in investing activities (2 841) (9 259) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (949) (978) Change in overdraft (1 018) (265) Notes issued 0 5 000 Loans received / Repayments of bank loans (1 884) 1 207 Proceeds from share issuance 600 0 Purchases of treasury shares (600) 0 Net cash used in financing activities (3 851) 4 964 NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2 621 2 379 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 3 647 1 268 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 6 269 3 647

Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Phone: +372 669 8381

E-mail: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

Attachment



