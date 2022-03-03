U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,847.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,207.00
    -32.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.19
    +4.59 (+4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.80
    +12.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.29 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1094
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.58
    -2.74 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6750
    +0.1550 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,416.04
    -746.38 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.38
    -22.15 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.96
    +19.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

AS Ekspress Grupp entered into a contract to sell the shares of AS Express Post

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ekspress Grupp
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EEG1T.TL
Ekspress Grupp
Ekspress Grupp

In accordance with the contract AS Ekspress Grupp and AS Postimees Grupp entered into with AS Eesti Post on 2 March 2022, AS Eesti Post operating under the trademark of Omniva will acquire a 100% ownership interest in AS Express Post.

The purpose of the transaction is to find a more sustainable operating model for the home delivery of newspapers and magazines. The exit from the postal business is in line with the long-term strategy of Ekspress Grupp and continuous growth of the share of digital media.

AS Express Post is a joint venture established in 1997 that is engaged in the home delivery of periodicals as well as advertising and business letters in the largest cities in Estonia and in their vicinity. Additionally, Express Post offers a call centre service and a management service for the subscriber bases of periodicals. The company employs almost 490 people, 450 of whom are engaged in daily newspaper deliveries. In accordance with unaudited data, the revenue of Express Post totalled EUR 5.2 million and the loss totalled EUR 566 300 in 2021. The ownership interest of Ekspress Grupp in Express Post was 50%.

The parties have agreed that the terms of the transaction will be confidential. Prior to entry into force, the purchase and sale transaction needs to be approved by the Competition Board that has up to five months to form an opinion on it.

The transaction shall not be deemed to be of substantial importance in accordance with section Requirements for Issuers of the rules and regulations of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange. As of 31 December 2021, the value of the investment reported in the Group’s balance sheet was EUR 0 (31 December 2020: EUR 0).

AS Ekspress Grupp confirms that the members of the Group’s Management Board and Supervisory Board are not personally interested in the transaction.


Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 512 2591
mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.


Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling on a Disappointing Forecast. The CEO Has an Explanation.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignati

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, '22. My name is Paul Phillips, and I'm the vice president of investor relations. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Snowflake shares plunge 30% on forecast for weaker growth

    Although a key player in its sector, Snowflake is facing stiff competition from large providers like Microsoft Corp's Azure and Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Snowflake, whose customers include more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, expects product revenue for fiscal 2023 to grow between 65% and 67%, far lower than 2022's 106%. The metric is crucial for the company which recognizes revenue based on the usage of its software platform.

  • Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank are now penny stocks as Russian companies collapse in London

    Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, oil producer Lukoil and leading bank Sberbank are all penny stocks based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a third day.

  • Why Ford Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) popped 8.4% on Wednesday after the auto giant revealed its new growth strategy. Ford will split its business in two. One will focus on expanding its production of electric vehicles (EVs), while the other will house its legacy automotive manufacturing operations.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Snowflake Plunges After Revenue-Growth Outlook Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged almost 25% in extended trading after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignation Sets In as Russians Face Thei

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.