Ekster wallets help keep your cards close—shop the Father's Day sale and save up to 40%

These Ekster wallets are stylish, convenient and on sale for Father's Day.

With Father's Day just days away, everyone's draining their wallets to find a great gift for their dads. That's only fair, considering how many times we've begged our papas to open up their own wallets for a new toy or some gas money (don't lie, we've all been there). If your dad's wallet has seen better days and he wants to make spending money a little easier on his hands (and budget), Ekster has plenty of great currency carriers available for discounts that aren't as draining.

Through Sunday, June 18, the upstart developer is hosting a Father's Day sale with up to 40% off its collection of wallets and card holders. If your dad is tired of the same old leather bifold, there are minimalist rectangular-shaped cardholders, which are easier to pull out of pockets and keep essential plastics contained, available for less than $60. For those who want to stick with the classic wallet design, Ekster has them covered with its own bifold model in lush colors. The sale also features other Ekster products, from key holders to duffle bags, that promise convenience with a touch of style.

Ekster Parliament Wallet

The Ekster Parliament makes picking up the check so much easier, especially at this Father's Day sale.

Your dad doesn't have to carry a bulk of cash or cards with the help of the Ekster Parliament. Typically listed for $90, you can get the leather card holder-style wallet in 11 different sleek colors for 30% off at $63. Our testers gave praise to the Parliament's leaner design that takes up less space in one's pocket and opens up to access one's essential cards with ease. While it's not meant to hold a lot of cash, the Parliament can hold up to five cards in its main compartment that pops up smoothly with the push of a button plus three extra pouches on the wallet for any spare things.

$63 at Ekster (Save $27)

Ekster Modular Bifold Wallet

The Ekster Modular Bifold is an old school wallet with plenty of extra pockets, now on sale for Father's Day.

If your old man likes a classic wallet, the Ekster Modular Bifold is an old dog with some new tricks. Normally priced at $80, this basic design can be in the pocket of your pops for $56 thanks to a $24 price cut. We also tested the Modular Bifold, praising its lightweight feel and flattened design that doesn't make it stick out in the typical pants pocket compared to other wallets. The secret innovation of this model is its detachable magnetic card carrier that easily snaps off the wallet if your dad just needs a credit card or two when he goes out.

$56 at Ekster (Save $24)

If you want to help your dad carry his money around in a package that's lighter and more stylish, Ekster is the place to shop. Check out the Father's Day sale today to make your dad's wallet better while keeping yours stocked for the summer.

Shop the Ekster Father's Day sale

