U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.76 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    -0.0073 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2232
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6700
    -0.1190 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,701.80
    -204.55 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Ekzaga Develops Forex Broker Comparison Website for the CFD Brokers & Trading Platforms in 2023

Ekzaga
·3 min read

Summary: Ekzaga has emerged as a high-quality Forex broker comparison platform for beginners, which enables financial traders and investors to source trusted, regulated and established online brokers based on our extensive research methodology.

BIRMINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2023 / To address the latest innovation, Ekzaga brings high-leverage CFD brokers & trading platforms in 2023. CFDs are financial instruments that allow investors to speculate on the movement of asset prices without owning them. This makes it an attractive proposition for those interested in taking a calculated risk and potentially earning significant profits. In addition, a CFD is utilized to arrange between two parties, such as one who believes in rising prices and another expecting decreasing one. With its high-reward potential while mitigating risks associated with full ownership, investing through CFD is just what the users need to amplify their portfolio's performance.

Ekzaga, Saturday, March 25, 2023, Press release picture
Ekzaga, Saturday, March 25, 2023, Press release picture

Trading in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) can be a great way to increase their returns. This means trading with borrowed capital, which results in significant gains or losses. CFDs help experienced traders understand how to use them as an advantage and make informed decisions accordingly.

Ekzaga refers traders to the best Contracts for Difference (CFDs) platforms in the marketplace. CFD allows traders to benefit from rising and falling markets by exchanging the differences in prices rather than owning assets outright. Whether the investors sell or buy, CFDs will enable them to strategically manage their investments within any market environment. With no limit on position sizes ranging from one share up to 1,000 shares, experienced traders can customize their strategy according to multiple levels of risk tolerance.

With the new development, CFDs offer traders an extensive range of markets, making them an ideal solution for diversifying one's investment portfolio. Additionally, CFDs allow traders access to the world's leading indices. Investors can trade in assets like gold, oil, and silver. By embracing CFDs, investors gain the opportunity to mitigate risks associated with a global stock market slowdown while generating returns through a wide array of trading assets.

CFD trading offers an enticing opportunity for investors to capitalize on market movements without having to commit a large portion of their capital. CFDs are leveraged products, allowing the investors to trade sizable positions with only a small fraction of the total value required as their initial deposit, known as margin.

Furthermore, a CFD broker for scalp trading offers tight spreads is crucial for taking advantage of smaller, short-term price fluctuations typical of lower timeframes. Investors can carefully select the right broker and hone their desired strategy. They can confidently enter the world of CFD trading and experience the thrill of making smart, agile decisions in a fast-paced financial landscape.

About Ekzaga:

Ekzaga has emerged as a high-quality Forex broker comparison platform for beginners, which enables financial traders and investors to source trusted, regulated and established online brokers based on our extensive research methodology.

Company Name: Ekzaga broker research
Person Name: Mushtaque Ahmed
Website: https://ekzaga.com/
Email: contactus@ekzaga.com

SOURCE: Ekzaga



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745840/Ekzaga-Develops-Forex-Broker-Comparison-Website-for-the-CFD-Brokers-Trading-Platforms-in-2023

Recommended Stories

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • Charles Schwab Stock Got Hit in the Bank Mess. Be Careful.

    The brokerage’s stock has plunged by more than a third this year as customers yank cash from low-yielding “sweep” accounts. What’s ahead.

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban

  • 5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

    The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks that have high growth prospects. Deutsche Bank (DB), General Motors (GM), Unum Group (UNM), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) and Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) are some such stocks.

  • Should Your Required Minimum Distribution Be in Cash?

    What is the most tax-efficient way to take required minimum distributions from your retirement plan? Several financial advisors weigh in.

  • Market Rally Attempt Still Needs To Do This; Microsoft Leads 6 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The market rally attempt rose in a volatile week, but hasn't broken out or broken down. Here's what to do. Microsoft and Tesla are near buy points.

  • San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly Skips Conference Remarks After SVB Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly, who is among senior central bankers whose role in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is under scrutiny, has pulled out of an appearance at a conference hosted by her bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBank Chaos Tests Traders’ Nerves and Rewards Those Doing NothingDeutsche Bank Dro

  • Europe is in denial about the banking crisis engulfing it

    “We've been assured there really isn't a problem in the eurozone banking system”, the finance minister of one member state told me last week in the wake of the Credit Suisse collapse. “I'm not worried by current developments”.

  • First Republic Whiplashes Investors as Bank Concerns Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares ended lower Friday on the heels of another downgrade and as financial turmoil spread to a European lender, deepening concern about the banking sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBank Chaos Tests Traders’ Nerves and Rewards Those Doing NothingDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalThe shares

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Here’s What Retirement With Less Than $1 Million Looks Like in America

    Total household balances in retirement accounts for those 55 to 64 years old are $413,814 on average, according to its estimates based on 2019 data, the most recent available. “For many, the expectation of retirement doesn’t match the facts of their everyday financial lives,” said Larry Raffone, chief executive of Edelman Financial Engines. Dana and Elsie Jones hoped to become snowbirds in retirement, living half the year in Florida.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Partners With Talkdesk to Expand CCaaS Solutions

    Lumen (LUMN) to add Talkdesk's cloud contact center solutions to optimize customer satisfaction and reduce costs.

  • Roth IRA Withdrawal Rules and Penalties You Probably Don't Know About But Should

    Roth IRAs are one of the many ways you can save for retirement. Their key benefit – you can withdraw funds in retirement without paying taxes on the distributions – has made them very popular among tax-savvy investors. Still, there … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Withdrawal Rules and Penalties appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank 91% Of All Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet top China officials amid growing risks of supply chain decoupling with the US

    Apple CEO Tim Cook will be among a small group of top US executives attending a high-profile summit hosted by the Chinese government this weekend, in a show of commitment to the market amid decoupling risks and supply chain adjustments. The head of the world's most valuable company will join Jon Moeller, CEO of consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble; Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of investment firm Blackstone; and Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, at the China

  • First Republic Bank Founder Earned a Big Payday—as Did His Family Members

    The bank paid a consulting company owned by the founder’s brother-in-law and employed the founder’s son.

  • Deutsche Bank fears could become a self-fulfilling prophecy

    The world remains on a knife-edge. After a period of relative calm following the bailout of Credit Suisse, the FTSE 100 has ended the week firmly in the red again amid another sharp sell-off in bank stocks.

  • The age of 62 remains the most popular time to claim Social Security benefits — but are most people correct? Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early

    Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early — yes, early — once you hit that charmed age.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeDorsey’s fortune plunged by $526 m