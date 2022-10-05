El Kiddo: Meet the two female Kazakhstan entrepreneurs who want your children to love the mountains

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- El Kiddo, the company created by Ardak Mukhamadiyeva and Victoria Makarova, two female entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan, is changing the concept of Kids' and Parents' nature education in Central Asia.

Ardak Mukhamadiyeva and Victoria Makarova, co-founders of El Kiddo, in Almaty, Kazakhstan (PRNewsfoto/El Kiddo)

Their new, groundbreaking educational strategy concentrates on providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn and grow while learning to love discovering the mountains.

The company, which registered record numbers in the first three quarters of 2022, is looking for a 1,3 million dollars investment to carry out its vision globally.

The two female businesswomen, established in Almaty, want to transform how global kids' rooms in ski resorts are designed.

Their first Ski Education Lab, located out of Shymbulak, Almaty's premier ski resort, on the outskirts of Almaty, has earned its place as the first educational concept in the region where kids can discover nature, the unique environment of the country's land, and love of the mountains. Through a unique playground, ski and snowboard school and winter and summer spaces are open for everybody.

El Kiddo Shymbulak is just the start of their plans to change how kids' rooms are designed in resorts and premium commercial areas worldwide. With their special process and dedication to providing a delightful and noncontroversial environment for children, Ardak and Victoria are sure to positively impact the lives of children.

Their company offers various services, including private ski lessons, group ski lessons, mountain trekking, and summer camps.

"We believe that by teaching kids to ski and trek, we can instill "a love for the outdoors that will last a lifetime. And, we hope that by getting them involved in outdoor activities at an early age, we can encourage them to be stewards of the environment", said Mrs. Mukhamadiyeva.

The company has already installed its rooms in several spaces in Kazakhstan. It is now expanding to Europe and North America and plans to become present in other CIS countries.

With the support of advisor Alen Kudabayev, they are passionate about making a difference in the lives of Kazakhstani children and families.

El Kiddo is committed to positively impacting the lives of Kazakhstani families and children and helping expand the Kazakhstan way of doing business, worldwide.

The Shymbulak Ski Resort is located in the Almaty Province of Kazakhstan. It is the country's largest ski resort and one of the largest in Central Asia. The resort is situated in the Tian Shan mountains at an altitude of 2,600 meters (8,500 ft). It has a total of 21 ski lifts and offers a variety of skiing and snowboarding trails.

"Female entrepreneurs are essential to the ski tourism industry. They bring valuable skills and experience to the best experience, and their involvement helps to drive the industry forward. By supporting female entrepreneurs, we are supporting the future of ski tourism and the love of the mountains industry in Almaty.", they said.

The economy of Kazakhstan is a competitive market. The country is rich in natural resources and has a strong industrial base. Kazakhstan has a well-developed financial system and a large number of foreign investors. The country has a favorable investment climate and a stable political environment. Kazakhstan is a member of the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Kazakhstan's economy is expected to grow at a fast pace in the coming years. Kazakhstan is well placed to take advantage of the growing global demand for energy and minerals. The country is also working to develop its transport and logistics infrastructure to become a key transit route for goods between Europe and Asia.

The influence of local companies like El Kiddo over the region is expected to grow in a significant manner in the next ten years.

