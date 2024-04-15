El Niño Drives Southern African Millers to Seek Brazilian Corn

Godfrey Marawanyika and Antony Sguazzin
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is considering importing corn from Brazil for the first time since 2014 as the El Niño weather pattern withers crops in the country and its neighbors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The dry spell triggered by the phenomenon has slashed South Africa’s corn crop by at least 20% and Zimbabwe’s by about 60%. Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe have declared states of national disaster because of the crop failures.

Normally, the three nations are self-sufficient or can meet the bulk of their own needs with occasional shortfalls covered by imports from South Africa, the biggest producer in the region. This may be difficult this year with South Africa producing less.

“I will be heading a delegation to Sao Paulo later this month to look for in excess of 300,000 tons of maize,” said Tafadzwa Musarara, chairman of Zimbabwe’s Grain Millers Association, using the local term for corn.

The association represents the country’s privately owned grain millers who are authorized to import corn.

White corn is a staple in southern Africa used to make meals such as pap and sadza, while the yellow variety is used for animal feed. Unlike yellow corn, which is readily available internationally, white isn’t.

The imports are likely to be more costly than those from South Africa because they will need to be transported by sea and will take longer to deliver, adding to pressures on inflation, which stands at 55.3% in Zimbabwe.

Still, Zimbabwe’s approach is timeous, said Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

“This is a progressive step as regional maize supplies will be tight from the third quarter of this year into the first quarter of 2025,” he said in a response to queries.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • America’s Corn Belt Bristles at $8 Billion Lifeline

    (Bloomberg) -- When executives in 2021 announced plans to build the largest carbon capture-and-storage project in the world beneath the heart of the US grain belt, they thought the pitch was a compelling one. The venture, which soon gained the backing of energy billionaire Harold Hamm, would catch, transport and trap emissions from ethanol plants in the upper Midwest, allowing the corn industry to compete in lucrative new markets like low-carbon jet fuel.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Ira

  • More than half of heat pump grant money left unclaimed

    Heat pumps are still getting a cool reception from homeowners with £183m in potential grants remaining unclaimed as the scheme reaches its second anniversary, according to data from Ofgem the energy regulator.

  • Inside the Controversy That's Divided the Carbon Offsets Market

    (Bloomberg) -- When the biggest funders and promoters of the $2 billion carbon offsets market assembled in London last month, the gathering was billed as a series of technical discussions on subjects such as emissions accounting.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromApple’s iPhone Shipments Drop 10% as Android Rivals RiseIsrael Grapples With New Phase in

  • Refrigerated market flatlines in the spring

    The refrigerated truckload market has fallen back in alignment with the broader market this spring, but that doesn’t mean it will stay there. The post Refrigerated market flatlines in the spring appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Sold Amazon and Microsoft but Bought This "Magnificent Seven" Stock

    The hedge fund manager's decision to increase his stake in one "Magnificent Seven" stock is already paying off handsomely.

  • At a Brooklyn Pawnshop, Customers Are Flooding In to Sell Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors and metals traders can’t agree on what exactly is behind gold’s recent rally. At King Gold & Pawn in Brooklyn, the customers don’t care. They just want to sell.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromApple’s iPhone Shipments Drop 10% as Android Rivals RiseIsrael Grapples With New Phase in Its Multi-Front War With IranFor some, sky-

  • I'm 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset

  • Likely market reaction after Iran attacks Israel

    Iran launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria on April 1, a first direct attack on Israeli territory that has stoked fears of a wider regional conflict. Below are analysts' quotes on how financial markets are likely to react to developments.

  • If You'd Invested $2,000 in Apple in 2011, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Giving up on Apple when Tim Cook took the helm would have been a costly mistake.