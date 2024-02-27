El Paso Electric gets first woman chief financial officer in company's 122-year history

El Paso Electric’s new chief financial officer is the first woman to hold the important job in the company’s 122-year history.

Lisa Budtke, who became the company’s treasurer last year, was promoted to CFO Feb. 24. She’s worked at the utility since 2010.

She replaces Richard Ostberg, who was CFO for three years.

Ostberg resigned, but the reason for his resignation cannot be disclosed due to a company policy, a company spokesperson said.

Budtke is part of El Paso Electric’s nine-member executive leadership team, which now has five women and four men — the first time in company history that the leadership team is majority female. The team includes Chief Executive Officer Kelly Tomblin, only the second woman CEO in the company’s history.

The chief financial officer oversees the company’s accounting, cash management, financial planning, financial systems, internal auditing, and information technology departments.

That makes the job an important role in the privately held company that provides electricity for about 460,000 customers in West Texas and southern New Mexico. It also employs about 1,100 people, making it one of this area’s largest private employers.

El Paso Electric had electric sales of $1.24 billion and a profit of $113.3 million in 2022, the latest financial data available. The company is owned by the JP Morgan Chase-tied Infrastructure Investments Fund, or IFF, which bought EPE in July 2020.

“Lisa brings not only her deep experience of optimizing the financing of our business but also her passion for our community and our customers,” Tomblin said in a statement.

“Having worked with her the past three and a half years on the development of our strategic plan and various initiatives related to cost control, I am confident that she will add a new dimension to our business planning and execution,” Tomblin said.

Before joining El Paso Electric in April 2010, Budtke spent most of her almost 30-year financial career with Petro Stopping Centers and an affiliated company in various financial and leadership capacities.

Petro Stopping Centers was an El Paso-based truck stop chain sold in 2007. It became part of Travel Centers of America, which last year was acquired by BP Products North America, a subsidiary of giant oil company British Petroleum, or BP.

Budtke, a Las Cruces native, has a degree in accounting from New Mexico State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

