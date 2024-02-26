El Paso home prices rise at slower pace in 2023, but area still too costly for some buyers

El Paso home prices continue to rise, but the pace of the increase slowed in 2023, as happened in much of the nation, recently released data show.

Even though the pace of the increases slowed, the continued rise in prices also has increased the El Paso income requirements for getting a home loan, according to data in the National Association of Realtors' latest home price report.

Here are important numbers from the NAR report:

$261,800 – El Paso’s median, or market midpoint, sale price for resale, single-family homes in fourth quarter 2023.

7.1% – Percentage price increase from a year ago, or an increase of $17,300 on a median-priced home.

A new home for sale in the Mission Ridge master planned community, as seen Feb. 10, in fast-growing far East El Paso County.

85th highest – El Paso’s percentage price increase ranked in the top half of the 221 metro markets tracked by the NAR. El Paso had the eighth highest percentage increase at the end of 2022, with a 15.2% price increase from 2021.

67th lowest – El Paso’s median home price ranked in the bottom half of the 221 metro markets; meaning this area continues to have home prices lower than much of the nation. (See lists at end of story.)

$83,171 – El Paso annual household income needed to qualify for a mortgage loan to buy a $261,800 home increased $10,021 from fourth quarter 2022, up 13.7%. The $83,171 qualifying income is higher than El Paso County’s median household income of $55,417 in 2022, the latest U.S. Census Bureau data show.

(Note: The qualifying income is based on 5% down payment, $13,090, and 7.37% mortgage interest rate, higher than current average rates. Conventional home loans often require a down payment of 5%-10% of the purchase price. An FHA-backed loan requires a 3.5% down payment.)

Mortgage loan rates have been averaging around 6.7% in the first weeks of 2023, show data from mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That's much higher than the average rate of under 4% in February 2022, but lower than fall 2023, when the average rate was well over 7%, the data show.

Rick Snow, former president of the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors, said the continuing rise in El Paso home prices coupled with higher interest rates is pricing some people out of the market and forcing first-time homebuyers to lower their expectations on the size of home they can afford.

The cheapest new home in the El Paso area is in Socorro in the Lower Valley where a new, 1,200-1,300 square-foot home costs about $220,000, said Snow, a managing broker for eXp Realty, a global, virtual real estate firm.

"Everything is going up except for people's income," Snow said.

While homes have become too expensive for some El Pasoans, out-of-town investors continue to show interest here because El Paso home prices are well below many other areas, Snow said.

Austin continues to have the largest median home price in Texas, $466,400 at the end of last year. It also had one of the largest percentage price decreases in Texas at minus 2.6%.

Santa Fe is one of the highest-priced markets in the Southwest with a median home price of $629,700 in the fourth quarter – the 20th most expensive market among 221 metro markets tracked by the NAR.

Texas home prices

Resale homes’ median sale price in 4th quarter 2023, percentage change from 4th quarter 2022 in selected Texas metro areas:

Austin: $466,400, −2.6%

Dallas-Fort Worth: $376,200, ₊0.3%

Houston: $336,600, −0.4%

San Antonio: $315,700, −4.3%

Sherman-Dennison: $285,200, ₊6.7%

Corpus Christi: $276,300, ₊3%

El Paso: $261,800, ₊7.1%

Longview: $240.600, ₊0.8%

Abilene: $234,600, −0.1%

Lubbock: $230,100, ₊1.5%

Amarillo: $225,700, ₊5.3%

Beaumont-Port Arthur: $199,400, −3.8%

Wichita Falls: $196,900, ₊8.4%

Source: National Association of Realtors

Regional home prices

Resale homes’ median sale price in 4th quarter 2023, percentage change from 4th quarter 2022 in selected metro areas:

San Jose, California: $1.75 million, ₊11%

Denver: $652,300, ₊1.9%

Santa Fe: $629,700, −0.9%

Phoenix: $466,500, ₊3.6%

Las Vegas: $459,600, ₊4.1%

Nashville: $405,300, ₊1.3%

Tucson: $378,800, ₊2.9%

Albuquerque: $348,700, ₊3.6%

Farmington, New Mexico: $265,900, ₊1.8%

El Paso: $261,800, ₊7.1%

Tulsa, Oklahoma: $255,500, ₊6.8%

Memphis: $248,400, −2.2%

Oklahoma City: $243,300, ₊9.5%

Source: National Association of Realtors

