El Paso's Hunt Companies moves into industrial space development with 108-acre project

El Paso's Hunt Companies, the national real estate development group that’s created large residential communities in this area, is expanding into industrial park development.

The industrial park is being built on 108 acres in an industrial area bordered by new housing developments along a traffic-congested portion of Pellicano Drive in a booming area of far East El Paso County.

The park's four to five buildings will have more than 1.8 million square feet of space. More than half of one of the first buildings to be constructed has already been leased.

This is Hunt’s first foray into industrial development, but “the industrial sector will continue to be an essential part of our portfolio and long-term growth strategy,” a Hunt spokesperson said in a statement. Hunt is headed by well-known El Paso businessman Woody Hunt.

The tire of a giant earthmover frames the sunset Feb. 1 at the Pellicano Industrial Park under construction in far East El Paso County.

Hunt, Panattoni team up for Pellicano park

Hunt is a partner in a joint venture with Panattoni Development Co., an international commercial real estate developer based in the Los Angeles area, that recently began construction of the multimillion-dollar Pellicano Industrial Park. PCCP, a Los Angeles real estate financing firm, also is a limited partner in the venture.

The project's cost was not disclosed by the companies.

Panattoni has not done industrial development in this area since the 1980s.

“We are pleased to return to the market with this project,” Chris Paul, Panattoni senior development manager, said in a statement.

This rendering shows an aerial view of the first two planned buildings of the 108-acre Pellicano Industrial Park at 13100 Pellicano Drive in far East El Paso County. Pellicano Drive is on the right, and Peyton Hills Drive, not built yet, is at the front.

Nearshoring fuels industrial space boom

The El Paso-area has seen a boom in the last few years in construction of huge warehouse/distribution buildings, mostly to serve the growing manufacturing industry across the border in Juárez. That's where companies have been relocating manufacturing plants from Asia and elsewhere to be closer to customers, a term popularly known as nearshoring.

“As nearshoring continues, we see El Paso as playing a (continuing) role in allowing companies to move supply chain components closer to where they will be utilized,” Paul said.

The El Paso-area industrial space vacancy rate increased to 3.7 percent at the end of 2023 after hitting a record low of 0.6 percent at the end of 2022, CBRE Group, a global commercial real estate firm that tracks industrial markets, recently reported. However, much of the increase is tied to vacant spaces in two buildings, CBRE's market report noted.

This rendering shows how the warehouse/distribution buildings are to look in the 108-acre Pellicano Industria Park, at 13100 Pellicano Drive, in far East El Paso County.

“With existing supply tight, tenants will continue to look at the construction pipeline to find future space,” CBRE researchers wrote in the report.

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, which last year closed its automotive wire factory in West El Paso, but has other facilities in East El Paso and Juárez, has already leased 525,000 square feet in the Pellicano Industrial Park’s first, 686,362 square-foot building under construction, Panattoni officials announced in early January.

Pellicano road woes won't hurt tenants, official says

The industrial park is at Pellicano Drive and Aircoupe Way.

The large District at Pellicano Apartments complex, at 12740 Pellicano Drive, is near the industrial park. A portion of Hunt's huge Mission Ridge master-planned residential community is about two miles south of the site.

The large District at Pellicano Apartments complex at 12740 Pellicano Drive, background, is near the 108-acre Pellicano Industrial Park that's begun construction in far East El Paso County.

Panattoni and Hunt officials picked the 108-acre site for its “convenient access” to Highway Loop 375 and Interstate 10.

However, a three-mile stretch of Pellicano, east from Joe Battle Boulevard (Loop 375), is at times a traffic nightmare because the project to widen the street to accommodate booming residential and commercial growth has been indefinitely stopped for months by problems that led the contractor to file for bankruptcy.

The Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority, overseeing the project for El Paso County, has no timeline yet for restarting the project.

The Pellicano widening project will improve travel conditions, but the industrial park’s tenants should not be impeded by traffic problems because trucks that will use the warehouses typically won’t be traveling on Pellicano during peak commuter times when traffic is heaviest, Panattoni's Paul said.

The park's two-building phase one is projected to be completed by the end of this year. Phase two, with two or three buildings, depending on tenants' requirements, is projected to begin construction this summer and be completed in 2025.

Giant earthmovers are parked Feb. 1 after a day's work on the 108-acre Pellicano Industrial Park at 13100 Pellicano Drive in far East El Paso County.

