El Salvador Bitcoin Wallet to Be Released on Sept 7: Nayib Bukele

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter that the Chivo bitcoin wallet would launch on Sept 7 and that BTC use would not be mandatory.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has revealed the release date for the country’s official bitcoin wallet, Chivo. Bukele tweeted on Aug 23 that the wallet would be released on Sept 7 and that the use of BTC is not mandatory.

The country will also install 200 ATMs and prepare bank branches to handle bitcoin transactions. Bukele also mentioned that the app’s transactions will not have commissions and that the cost savings could be up to $400 million per year.

